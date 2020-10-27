Film
Babysitter in ‘Borat 2’ Feels ‘Betrayed’ After Being Tricked to Appear in Sequel, Launches GoFundMe
*A professional babysitter who makes an appearance in “Borat 2” claims she was tricked into participating in the film and now she feels betrayed.
Jeanise Jones, 62, was recruited for the comedy to babysit Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Sacha Baron Cohen). She is tasked with teaching Tutar about modern women of the world, and that females are not born to be uneducated servants and slaves (how ironic a Black woman was hired for this lesson). Jones also encourages Tutar not to undergo plastic surgery purely at her father’s behes.
Jones thought she was signing up to appear in a film about women’s rights. She had no idea Baron Cohen was a world-famous comedian when she was asked to participate in the mockumentary. She also believed Tutar was on her way to being sold into the sex trade, MSN reports.
READ MORE: Borat Defends Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Innocent Sexy Time Encounter’ in Hotel [WATCH]
I employ a babysitter in US&A, but since I did not have a baby for her to sit on, instead she take care of my daughter pic.twitter.com/LMmP9jazuc
— Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 24, 2020
“I’m feeling like she’s from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women,” Jones told Page Six. “I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it.”
She continued: “They told me it was a documentary for this young lady to understand she has rights and she can do whatever a man can do. I felt pain for her and tried [to see] if there’s any way we can get through to her that she doesn’t need to do all that.”
Jones was found by the “Borat 2″ production team through the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City in which she volunteers. She was paid $3,600 to participate in the film.
She now claims to be out of work due to the COVID pandemic and her pastor has launched a GoFundMe campaign.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Jones said that she did not “know this was a satirical comedy movie and that I was being ‘setup.'”
In an interview with the New York Post, Jones said she felt “betrayed.”
Entertainment
Marlon Wayans Defends Not Casting Tiffany Haddish in Any of His Movies (Watch)
*Last week, Ellen DeGeneres’ guest host Tiffany Haddish interviewed her longtime friend Marlon Wayans and took the opportunity to delve into an issue that is apparently still a thing.
Haddish asked him why he’s never cast her in any of his movies.
Marlon also chatted about how they first met, reminisced about a party at Eddie Murphy’s house, and thanked Tiffany for featuring his niece Chaunté in her Netflix comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.”
Watch the interview below:
Entertainment
Prince, Lauryn, Gladys, Jay Z & Nas: Too Many Moments Happened on This Day in Music History [EUR Video Throwback]
*A lot of notables in Black music had momentous events happen on October 27th, from hip hop to R&B. From 1960 to 2005.
Here are the stories behind each one, in chronological order.
In 1960, Ben E. King left The Drifters and launched his solo career with a song that became an instant classic: “Stand By Me.” It started out as a gospel hymn written by the Philadelphia minister Charles Albert Tindley in 1905 and was popularized by various gospel acts in the 1950s. After hearing the Staple Singers’ 1955 take, he pitched it to The Driffers, but their manager turned it down. So once King left the group, he went into the studio on Oct. 27, 1960 and recorded his own version.
If singer/songwriter Jim Weatherly never knew actor Lee Majors (TV’s “Six Million Dollar Man”), and Majors had never dated actress Farrah Fawcett of “Charlie’s Angels,” the world may never have been blessed with the Gladys Knight and the Pips classic “Midnight Train To Georgia,” which reached No. 1 in the U.S. on Oct. 27, 1973. Weatherly explained how the dots connect in an interview with Gary James:
“The song actually came about after a phone call I had with Farrah Fawcett. Lee Majors was a friend of mine. We’d played in the Flag Football League together in L.A. He had just started dating Farrah. One day I called Lee and Farrah answered the phone. We were just talking and she said she was packing. She was gonna take the midnight plane to Houston to visit her folks. So, it just stayed with me. After I got off the phone, I sat down and wrote the song probably in about 30 to 45 minutes. Something like that. Didn’t take me long at all, ’cause I actually used Farrah and Lee as kind of like characters I guess. A girl that comes to L.A. to make it and doesn’t make it and leaves to go back home. The guy goes back with her. Pretty simple little story, but it felt real to me. It felt honest to me. I played it for them and they loved it. I cut it on my first album as ‘Midnight Plane To Houston.'”
Weatherly said that several months later, a producer in Atlanta wanted to cut the song for Cissy Houston.
“They called and said they would like a more R&B sounding title and asked if we would mind if they changed the title to ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ [so that “Houston” wouldn’t appear in both the title and artist name]. We said ‘change anything but the writer and publisher.’ So, he cut the song on Cissy Houston and it was a nice little cross between an R&B and country record.”
The recording of “Midnight Train to Georgia” from Whitney Houston’s mama was the version that Gladys Knight heard. Weatherly continued:
“Some of the background vocals you hear on Gladys’ records were first on Cissy Houston’s record. It wasn’t as much, but just some of the feel of the background vocals. And of course Gladys’ record was more of a groove-oriented thing. It wasn’t as slow. It just became a monster record.”
Where to begin with Prince’s fifth album, “1999,” released on Oct. 27, 1982 with the lethal firepower of its five singles: the title track, “Little Red Corvette” (inspired by his catnap in backup singer Lisa Coleman’s 1964 Mercury Montclair Marauder after an all-night recording session), “Delirious,” “Automatic” (released as a single only in Australia) and “Let’s Pretend We’re Married.”
This was Prince’s first top 10 album (peaking at No. 9) and earned the artist his first Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – not for any of the five singles, but for his piloting of that Seduction 747 in “International Lover.”
On Oct. 27, 1998, Lauryn Hill officially became a solo artist with the release of her first single, “Doo Wop (That Thing).” When it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 the following week, Hill also became the first artist since Debbie Gibson to debut at No. 1 with a song written, recorded, and produced by the recording artist. (Gibson did it in 1989 with “Foolish Beat.”)
But for Hill, the significance of “Doo Wop (That Thing)” went much deeper than its commercial accolades. She told Details magazine at the time that she wanted the song to prove that a female artist could reach No. 1 using only her brains, and not her body. She cited artists like Lil’ Kim as examples of the latter.
“I’m not dissing them, I’m dissing their mind-set,” Hill clarified. “My music talks about a certain way of thinking, and if the cap fits, you know? I knew girls like Kim growing up – I might have even been one at a certain age – and there’s a huge lack of self-esteem behind that thinking. I mean, when I was 14 I thought that if a guy didn’t whistle at me, that meant I wasn’t pretty. But either you mature past that or you get caught in the concept of, ‘Oh, I have to show some ass, ’cause that’s the only way I can feel beautiful.’ Sex is cool, but it’s only part of the story.”
Our tour through Oct. 27 in music history wraps with a much needed example of unity in these trying times.
Fifteen years ago today, Jay-Z and Nas ended their deep-rooted, long-standing beef during New York’s Power 105.1’s Power House concert at New Jersey’s Continental Airlines Arena.
Entertainment
THE REAL: Behind The #EndSARS Movement + Sterling K. Brown On Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’ Premiere
*On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the hosts of The Real speak to Nigerian Media Personality/TV Host Chuey Chu, who breaks down the #EndSARS movement, explains what the protests are all about and how people can help.
Then the ladies discuss whether being gifted with an expensive Birkin Bag is a true sign of love, or just a great photo for the ‘gram.
DC Young Fly stops by to talk about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards tonight, and also lets co-host Jeannie Mai know he’d put the “fire” in Dancing With The Stars, if given the opportunity!
And later Sterling K. Brown visits to chat about tonight’s season premiere of This Is Us and how “overjoyed” he is to be back with his co-workers again. He also fondly remembers the late Chadwick Boseman and shares about the Survivorship Today series, created to help advance our collective understanding of what it’s like to live with cancer.
Nigerian Media Personality/TV Host Chuey Chu Breaks Down The #EndSars Movement
Chuey Chu Explains How People Can Help Nigeria With The #EndSARS Movement
DC Young Fly Tells Jeannie He’d Put The “Fire” In Dancing With The Stars!
Sterling K. Brown Reveals His Favorite Moment With The Late Chadwick Boseman
Sterling K. Brown On This Is Us’s Return: “I’m Overjoyed To Be Back.”
Nigerian Media Personality/TV Host Chuey Chu Breaks Down The #EndSars Movement
Chuey Chu: SARS stands for The Special Anti-Robbery Squad. These guys were set up in 1992 to deal with increased cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, vehicle theft – but think of them as Bad Boys – you know, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence – that kind of department. But over the years, these guys have become the monsters they were created to destroy. So, they’re out there kidnapping, blackmailing people – especially the young people. So they do a lot of profiling. Typically between the ages of 18-35, if you have an iPhone, if you drive a nice car, if you have dreadlocks, if you have tattoos, if you have piercings, if you got hair like Odell Beckham… you’re their target. If you… if they see you on the road, they try to extort you. If you do not have money on you, they will arrest you. If you have money on you, they will arrest you; they will ask for more. It’s just crazy – we just need it all to stop.
[EDIT]
Chuey: We are asking for what we call the Five for Five – we have five demands I’m gonna read out to you guys, ok. The first thing we want is the immediate release of all arrested protesters. The second thing – we want justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families. Thirdly, we want to set up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct. Fourthly, in line with the new police act, we want psychological reevaluation and retraining of all SARS officers before they are accepted back into the police force. And finally, we want the government to increase the police salary so that they are adequately protect – um, compensated for the work they do.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]