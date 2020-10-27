Entertainment
ARRAY DRIVE-IN: ‘GET OUT the Vote with SELMA’
*Ava DuVernay’s non-profit ARRAY ALLIANCE is launching its second ARRAY Drive-in screening event on Friday, Oct. 30 and Sat. Oct. 31.
This latest cinema experience is a community empowerment activation featuring two Oscar-winning films: SELMA amplifies the importance of voting to activate change as we approach the upcoming presidential election. GET OUT is the perfect psychological horror thriller to screen on Halloween.
In addition to the films, the open to the public screenings in ARRAY’s Historic Filipinotown/Westlake neighborhood will include on-site voting booths provided by LA Vote mobile voting center, on Friday, Oct. 30. Attendees can vote in person or drop-off their ballots.
Friday, Oct. 30 – SELMA, directed by Ava DuVernay and on-site voting via LAVote.net’s mobile voting center
Saturday, Oct. 31 – GET OUT, directed by Jordan Peele
Ticket Information: First come, first serve entry with advance ticket registration at http://www.arraynow.com/drivein#elevent
ABOUT ARRAY
Founded in 2011 by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, ARRAY is a multi-platform arts and social impact collective dedicated to narrative change. The organization catalyzes its work through a quartet of mission-driven entities: the film distribution arm ARRAY Releasing, the content company ARRAY Filmworks, the programming and production hub ARRAY Creative Campus and the non-profit group ARRAY Alliance. www.arraynow.com
The Pulse of Entertainment: Brian Courtney Wilson Says Be ‘Still’ on New Album
*“Move past fear,” said Grammy nominated Brian Courtney Wilson about the meaning of the title to his new album “Still” (EMI/Motown Gospel). “You got to stay focused on your assignment. It’s in the Bible. Be still and keep moving without doubting and move mountains.”
“Still” is the Chicago native’s fifth album and in that time since 2009 he has garnered multi-Grammy nominations, a Billboard Music Award nomination, and has won multiple Stellar Awards, a Dove Award and an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award. Featured artists on “Still” include Maranda Curtis and Jeff Pardo. Grammy nominated Eric Roberson (United Tenors) co-wrote the track “Waiting” which encourages one to recognize when God has answered your prayers.
“The best feeling I had was when Eric Roberson sent it to me,” Brian said about the single “Waiting.” “I was almost in tears. It’s why I was feeling this peace.”
Other tracks on the album include “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler);” “Ain’t No Need to Worry,” featuring Maranda; “Forever;” “Sure As;” the title track “Still;” “Merciful and Mighty,” and “Fear is Not Welcome,” featuring Jeff.
MORE NEWS: THE REAL: Behind The #EndSARS Movement + Sterling K. Brown On Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’ Premiere
Wilson launched his first solo tour, “Just (B) Tour,” just before the pandemic hit and grounded everyone home.
“It went well,” he said when I asked about the tour. “I’m looking forward to doing it again. We’re figuring out a way to do it virtually.” www.BrianCourtneyWilson.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.
‘Selena: The Series’ – Official Trailer Debut from Netflix! / WATCH
*Today, Netflix debuted the trailer for “Selena: The Series” – A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music. Part one of the two-part series premieres on Netflix on December 4, 2020.
MORE ABOUT SELENA: THE SERIES
Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.
From executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series was created by Zamora, with Don Todd (“This is Us”) consulting, and stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.
MORE NEWS: Paramount+ Developing Reboot Series of 1983’s ‘Flashdance’ Movie
Keith Raniere: Leader of NXIVM Cult Gets 120 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking [VIDEO]
*The leader of the NXIVM sex cult has been sentenced to 120 years in prison.
Keith Raniere used NXIVM as a self-help workshop to force at least over a dozen women and teen girls to have sex with him. His alleged crimes ar documented in the HBO series “The Vow,” which was recently picked up for a second season.
Raniere was found guilty of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges back in June 2019, PEOPLE reports.
