Strippers Vote, Too! – WATCH Another ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ Public Service Announcement
*The ladies from the first viral video, “Get Your Booty To The Poll” are back to encourage Georgians and the whole US of A to vote.
Get Your Booty to the Poll has teamed up with The New Georgia Project to release another PSA- this time aimed at the state of Georgia to remind voters to complete their entire ballot, and to remind them that there are TWO senate races this year. The video was directed by Angela Barnes, produced by Paul Fox, and features some of Atlanta’s finest exotic dancers. Watch now!
Keep up with everything related to Get Your Booty To The Poll at: www.getyourbootytothepoll.com
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Don’t Cry For Melania
*When she (Melania Trump) came on the scene during the 2016 election a lot of Americans had questions about her: Was she nothing more than eye candy for her husband?
Was she oblivious to women who accused her husband of sexual harassment – even while they were married – or did she know about allegations of his dubious business practices?
Then there was that video of her getting left at the bottom of the steps during the inauguration that caused people to assume she might be living under duress and needed to be rescued.
But four years later the perception of FLOTUS Melania Trump has changed, and not necessarily for the better.Tell-all books have offered behind-the-scenes perspectives about President Donald Trump and this 3rd wife, the mother is his fifth child!
The verdict: She is as manipulative as the president. The latest example is a tweet from her where FLOTUS tries to give credit to her husband for somebody else’s work.
In case you didn’t know, Purdue Pharma, the company that manufactured opioids, agreed to pay an $8 billion fine admitting they lied about the addictive potency of the drug that led to America’s opioid epidemic! Purdue Pharma also agreed to shut down operations.
DO YOU CARE? Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Donald: ‘F**** sleepy Joe n— Trump 2020 b****!’
FLOTUS Melania tweeted that Purdue Pharma’s downfall was proof the president cares about the health of Americans! I’m calling her out on that lie.
Trump is too busy trying to erase the Affordable Healthcare Act that could leave millions of people who have pre-existing health conditions without healthcare in the middle of a pandemic. He’s too busy pretending to have a healthcare plan – for the past four years – that he never has revealed. And to make matters worse, when Trump contracted the deadly Coronavirus, he was treated by doctors with access to the best medical treatments and experience to help him recover rapidly. His access to testing and treatment are not the norm. If it was 200,000 Americans wouldn’t be dead because of COVID-19.
The care and concern shown for the president’s health is far greater than what pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma exhibit towards other Americans. Even though company executives agreed to pay an $8 billion fine, who got the money and how will it be used? Click on the video to find out why company executives agreed to walk away.
Steffanie is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @tcbstef.
THE REAL: Election Anxiety is So REAL, Plus Nancy Grace on Felon Voting Rights
*On Monday, Oct. 26, the hosts of The Real discuss the very real issue of election anxiety and how to deal with it.
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais admits she’s struggling with it, and co-host Loni Love encourages people to take a break if needed and to keep hope alive.
Is it fair to give a business a racist Yelp review based on a single event? Garcelle relates a recent incident that happened to a friend but wonders if posting about it would damage a restaurant’s reputation.
More people than ever before are working from home, but it is the blessing that it seems? The ladies discuss the pros and cons of being away from the office.
And Nancy Grace drops in to talk about Season 2 of her show, Injustice With Nancy Grace. She shares her views on whether convicted felons should be allowed to vote and reveals she is certain there will be justice for Ahmaud Arbery.
Election Anxiety is Real – Take A Break If You Need, But Keep Hope Alive
Is It Fair To Give a Business a Racist Yelp Review Based On One Incident?
Is Being Able to Work From Home Really The Blessing It Seems?
Nancy Grace On Whether Convicted Felons Should Be Allowed To Vote
Nancy Grace: “There Will Be Justice For Ahmaud Arbery”
Election Anxiety is Real – Take A Break If You Need, But Keep Hope Alive
Loni Love: People are actually experiencing “election anxiety…”
Garcelle Beauvais: I feel it.
Loni: …across the country. Ladies, how are you guys feeling, I’m checking in with you. Election anxiety, how do you feel?
Garcelle: I’m feeling it, I have to be completely honest. I am feeling it, I am nervous, I am scared of what’s going to happen, you know now we’re hearing that ballot boxes are being – you know, are either fake or people are taking them away. There was, I think, a mailman who got arrested because he dumped all the ballots that he got because he thought they were Democrats. It’s scary! It’s a really scary time. I get it if people feel like, anxious. I mean, if Donald Trump wins, I will break down and cry, ‘cause I feel like there are no consequences to everything that he’s done, so… I get it. I try to take time out, I try to like, ok, “Tonight you know what, before I go to bed, I’m not going to watch the news.” But I get it, I get why people are feeling it, ‘cause it’s happening to me.
[EDIT]
Loni: We should prepare, and I think, first of all, let’s not give up hope, first of all. There’s always hope. The election isn’t done, so I tell people to have hope. But also there have been a lot of people that have been fighting the good fight. All this summer, fighting through the pandemic. And if you are one of those people, first of all, we want to salute all of you, I think that it’s important for you to take a break. Even like during some of the civil unrest, you saw people doing the Electric Slide all in a group and things like that. But if you have to take a mental health break, take a mental health break, it is so important during these times. But again, thank you to especially the community activists, the civil servants, people like that, that are really pushing to change policy and legislation. Take a break if you need to take a break. But also – keep hope alive.
About THE REAL
Bubba Wallace Refuses Trump Apology Demand in Root Insurance TV Spot [WATCH]
*NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stars in a powerful and provocative new spot from Root Insurance, in which he addresses Donald Trump’s demand that he apologize over the noose controversial.
Back in June, NASCAR notified Wallace that a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
After an investigation into the incident, the FBI declined to file any hate crime federal charges.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since last fall, per USA Today.
Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement.
“There is no place in our sport for this type of racism and hatred,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a press call with media at the time. “It’s not who we are as a sport.”
READ MORE: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Form NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver
President Trump called the incident a “hoax” and demanded Bubba apologize for it.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!,” Trump tweeted.
In the Root commercial, Bubba walks through a crowd of reporters who ask him for the apology and he staunchly refuses.
Scroll up and watch the ad via the YouTube player above.
According to a press release, Root partnered with Wallace (who recently signed with the newly formed Michael Jordan racing team) and Tool of North America with director Wesley Walker as creative lead, to tell his story and share his conviction for unapologetic societal change.
“Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I will be proud to drive a car with their colors next season,” said Wallace. “I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place.”
“Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair, standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace.”
