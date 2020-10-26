Today’s Video
UPS Driver Goes Viral For Taking Selfies With Dogs On His Routes (Watch)
*Jason Hardesty, a 32-year-old UPS driver, has amassed a rather large collection of selfies taken with dogs he comes across while delivering packages to his neighborhood route in New Orleans.
“Every time I see a dog, I definitely get more excited than I used to,” the 11-year UPS veteran told “Good Morning America.”
His canine capers have helped Hardesty earn nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, with thousands of likes on each post.
The 32-year old said he began taking the photos about two years ago with the hashtag #pupsofjay, but never expected them to go viral.
“I picked up a dog, just goofing around on a Friday. I took a photo with him, posted it on my Instagram and he got me more likes than I’ve ever seen. So every Friday, I try to keep up with that.”
Watch below:
Entertainment
Sasha Obama Nails Profanity-Laced City Girls Rap in Viral TikTok (Watch)
*The youngest daughter of former POTUS Barack Obama has the Internet shook with a batch of TikTok videos that suddenly surfaced, went viral, then disappeared from the platform just as quickly.
Sasha Obama went viral simply by lip-syncing the City Girls rap on Money Bagg Yo’s “Said Sumn.” If you know City Girls and their particular Miami-drenched, n-word infused, sexually explicit vernacular, and you remember Sasha as a seven-year-old holding her Daddy’s hand as he and the family took the stage at Chicago’s Grant Park on Nov. 4, 2008, like it was yesterday, then you understand why the Internet is thrown!
The now 19-year-old, who appeared in the Tik Tok clip with a friend, had JT’s verse down word for word.
Below, watch her City Girls rendition and all of her other now-deleted TikToks that briefly surfaced:
#BlackLivesMatter
Maryland Man Narrates Viral Video of his Own Violent Arrest (Watch)
*A video posted to social media shows several Anne Arundel County, MD police officers forcibly removing a Black man during a traffic stop as he narrates the incident.
Officers are shown asking 23-year-old Antoine Lee Wedington of Brooklyn Park, MD to get out of the car, saying they have warrants for his arrest. Wedington, in the passenger seat, explains to the camera that the driver was stopped for speeding, and expresses confusion over the reason for his record being searched. After refusing to comply with officers demands to exit the vehicle, they try to remove him forcibly.
During the struggle, he asks the officers to let him leave the vehicle himself. When pressed against an SUV, he shouts at the driver, Heather Janney, to continue filming.
Wedington was eventually charged with resisting arrest. The videos, which Janney posted to her TikTok account @heatherjanney, have been viewed more than 22.5 million times, prompting pickups from TMZ and other outlets across the country.
The videos end with Janney crying and what appears to be a baby in the backseat. Wedington told police during the arrest he was saying goodbye to his family who were in the vehicle with him. Wedington kissed Janney as he was pulled out of the vehicle.
Watch the videos below:
@heatherjanneyEarlier in the video :/
@heatherjanneyThe last part.♬ original sound – Heather Janney
In a news release Saturday, police said that Wedington was identified during a traffic stop when the female driver was pulled over for speeding around 3:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Shady Side and Deale Churchton roads in Deale. Officers asked the driver and Wedington for identification, and Wedington refused, police said. Wedington said in the videos he didn’t think it was legal for police to identify him.
“He wasn’t arrested because he didn’t produce his ID,” said police spokesman Lt. AJ Gardiner. “He was arrested because he was (identified as) Antoine and he didn’t comply.”
Officers identified Wedington with a database and discovered he had two active warrants issued in Anne Arundel County, at least one for failure to appear in court, Sgt. Kam Cooke said in an interview. Cooke said he did not know the nature of the other warrant.
race
Pope Francis Appoints D.C. Bishop as First Ever African American Cardinal (Watch)
*With Pope Francis elevating Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory as one of 13 new cardinals, he will make history as the first Black American prelate ever.
In a surprise announcement Sunday to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square, Francis promotes Gregory as he is trying to rebuild trust in an archdiocese rocked by sexual abuse cases. Although the move was widely anticipated, as D.C. archbishops are typically elevated to cardinal after their appointments, it’s nonetheless symbolically significant in the U.S. Catholic Church, where Black people have been underrepresented among the leadership, according to The Washington Post.
Gregory, 72, was appointed archbishop of Washington last year to take over for Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who had been accused of mishandling clerical abuse cases. Archbishop Gregory has also been critical of President Donald Trump over his use of rhetoric and visits to religious sites.
The archbishop rebuked Trump’s visit to a shrine to St John Paul II in Washington, calling it “baffling and reprehensible.” The visit came in June, a day after the president had ordered the dispersal of peaceful protesters near the White House.
As a cardinal, Gregory will be eligible to vote in any papal election until he reaches the cutoff age of 80.
Watch Pope Francis announce Gregory below:
Search
