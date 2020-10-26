News
Terri Burns Makes History as Youngest and First Black Female Partner at Google Ventures
*Meet Terri Burns… the younger and first Black female partner at GV, formerly known as Google Ventures.
Burns joined the company in 2017 as a principal on the investing team, and has since made history by becoming partner.
“There’s a part of me that’s like, ‘It’s really great that we are moving into a space where different types of people — young people, folks of color — are getting a seat at the table and having lots of opportunities,'” she tells CNBC Make It.
“This is an exciting moment that I’m grateful for and looking forward to,” she says. “But I also feel like there is still a lot of work to be done and that’s something that I feel very dearly and take very seriously.”
Heres more about Burns via MSN.com:
After graduating from New York University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 2016, Burns set her sights on moving to Silicon Valley to work in tech. That same year, she landed a job at Twitter working as an associate product manager. During that time, she connected with a partner at GV who had worked in product management for many years and offered to give Burns more insight into the industry and their career journey.
“I ended up actually coming to GV a handful of times to learn more about product strategies,” Burns says. “And then at one point, the partner said, ‘Hey, we’re hiring for the investment team and you would be a great fit.'”
At the time, Burns knew very little about venture capital.
“Early on [at GV], a lot of my work really focused on helping to source deals and helping to support the partners in the work they were doing,” she says of her initial role as principal on the investing team. “There was a ton of mentorship and there was a lot of learning on my end, and then over the course of the last few years the scope of those responsibilities increased.”
Now, as partner on the investing team, Burns is responsible for adding to GV’s portfolio by writing checks to entrepreneurs.
“I want to make sure that I always have a really diverse portfolio,” she says. “I love consumer companies. I love mobile companies, and I think I’ll probably look more into the Gen-Z market. I’m also really interested in enterprise companies and I think fintech is really fascinating, too.”
Bubba Wallace Refuses Trump Apology Demand in Root Insurance TV Spot [WATCH]
*NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stars in a powerful and provocative new spot from Root Insurance, in which he addresses Donald Trump’s demand that he apologize over the noose controversial.
Back in June, NASCAR notified Wallace that a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
After an investigation into the incident, the FBI declined to file any hate crime federal charges.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since last fall, per USA Today.
Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement.
“There is no place in our sport for this type of racism and hatred,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a press call with media at the time. “It’s not who we are as a sport.”
READ MORE: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Form NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver
President Trump called the incident a “hoax” and demanded Bubba apologize for it.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!,” Trump tweeted.
In the Root commercial, Bubba walks through a crowd of reporters who ask him for the apology and he staunchly refuses.
Scroll up and watch the ad via the YouTube player above.
According to a press release, Root partnered with Wallace (who recently signed with the newly formed Michael Jordan racing team) and Tool of North America with director Wesley Walker as creative lead, to tell his story and share his conviction for unapologetic societal change.
“Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I will be proud to drive a car with their colors next season,” said Wallace. “I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place.”
“Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair, standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace.”
LeBron James to Produce ‘Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street’ Documentary
*LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment has partnered with CNN Films for a new documentary about Black Wall Street and the 1921 massacre in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Salima Koroma will direct the project, titled “Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street,” which is now in production, Variety reports.
In a statement, SpringHill’s chief content officer Jamal Henderson noted that this documentary highlights the company’s goal of producing stories showing “the fabric” of American history.
“We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate,” Henderson said.
“Dreamland” will feature archival footage, new interviews, narrated elements and personal essays.
The announcement coincides with news that James’ SpringHill Company has inked a multi-project deal with Audible, focused on producing culturally influential audio content.
According to the press release, the multi-project slate kicks off with More Than A Vote: Our Voices. Our Vote. The first-of-its-kind special, produced in collaboration with Cadence 13, will launch in support of the More Than A Vote initiative, a new voting rights organization led by a coalition of Black athletes and artists including James aimed at combating voter suppression and misinformation that disproportionately disenfranchises communities of color.
More Than A Vote is available for pre-order today at Audible.com/morethanavote, and will premiere on October 27th for free within the Audible Premium Plus catalog.
“Influential creators like LeBron, Maverick and the SpringHill team keep us motivated to continue creating storytelling experiences that spark critical conversations and cultivate change,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “Joining forces with this fearless group, we strive to empower our millions of listeners and provide resources to elevate their voices, and what better way to start than with an inspiring Words + Music special to reinforce the mission of LeBron’s More Than A Vote initiative.”
The exclusive audio special will also incorporate facts about the electoral process and education around the very real threat that voter suppression poses to American democracy – specifically in African-American communities.
For more information on this title, please visit Audible.com/morethanavote.
Sasha Obama Nails Profanity-Laced City Girls Rap in Viral TikTok (Watch)
*The youngest daughter of former POTUS Barack Obama has the Internet shook with a batch of TikTok videos that suddenly surfaced, went viral, then disappeared from the platform just as quickly.
Sasha Obama went viral simply by lip-syncing the City Girls rap on Money Bagg Yo’s “Said Sumn.” If you know City Girls and their particular Miami-drenched, n-word infused, sexually explicit vernacular, and you remember Sasha as a seven-year-old holding her Daddy’s hand as he and the family took the stage at Chicago’s Grant Park on Nov. 4, 2008, like it was yesterday, then you understand why the Internet is thrown!
The now 19-year-old, who appeared in the Tik Tok clip with a friend, had JT’s verse down word for word.
Below, watch her City Girls rendition and all of her other now-deleted TikToks that briefly surfaced:
