RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Kool Moe Dee
*Episode 5 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our Spring 1989 interview with rapper Kool Moe Dee.
The emcee and former member of the Treacherous Three was among hip hop’s most successful artists, with the singles “How You Like Me Now” and “Wild Wild West” having saturated urban radio two years prior.
In our interview, Kool Moe Dee (the Moe Dee short for his real name Mohandas Dewese) spoke to us about a wide range of topics, including an exchange about systemic racism and police brutality that could’ve happened yesterday, a very strong opinion on Robin Givens wanting half of ex-husband Mike Tyson’s fortune in their divorce (which inspired the album’s single “They Want Money”), and an extended dissection of his beef with LL Cool J.
“Our whole little conflict started because I felt his ego was out of hand,” he told us, adding that his frustration with LL stemmed from an opinion that the Queens rapper “never left you with any knowledge. His whole thing was like enticing the females, taking off his shirt, humping the couch and things like that, and he never went to another level. When you have that type of impact on kids, I think it’s extremely important to let them walk away with something, walk away with something inspiring.”
Listen below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Bubba Wallace Refuses Trump Apology Demand in Root Insurance TV Spot [WATCH]
*NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stars in a powerful and provocative new spot from Root Insurance, in which he addresses Donald Trump’s demand that he apologize over the noose controversial.
Back in June, NASCAR notified Wallace that a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
After an investigation into the incident, the FBI declined to file any hate crime federal charges.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since last fall, per USA Today.
Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement.
“There is no place in our sport for this type of racism and hatred,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a press call with media at the time. “It’s not who we are as a sport.”
READ MORE: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Form NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver
President Trump called the incident a “hoax” and demanded Bubba apologize for it.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!,” Trump tweeted.
In the Root commercial, Bubba walks through a crowd of reporters who ask him for the apology and he staunchly refuses.
Scroll up and watch the ad via the YouTube player above.
According to a press release, Root partnered with Wallace (who recently signed with the newly formed Michael Jordan racing team) and Tool of North America with director Wesley Walker as creative lead, to tell his story and share his conviction for unapologetic societal change.
“Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I will be proud to drive a car with their colors next season,” said Wallace. “I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place.”
“Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder and CEO. “He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair, standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace.”
Entertainment
Sasha Obama Nails Profanity-Laced City Girls Rap in Viral TikTok (Watch)
*The youngest daughter of former POTUS Barack Obama has the Internet shook with a batch of TikTok videos that suddenly surfaced, went viral, then disappeared from the platform just as quickly.
Sasha Obama went viral simply by lip-syncing the City Girls rap on Money Bagg Yo’s “Said Sumn.” If you know City Girls and their particular Miami-drenched, n-word infused, sexually explicit vernacular, and you remember Sasha as a seven-year-old holding her Daddy’s hand as he and the family took the stage at Chicago’s Grant Park on Nov. 4, 2008, like it was yesterday, then you understand why the Internet is thrown!
The now 19-year-old, who appeared in the Tik Tok clip with a friend, had JT’s verse down word for word.
Below, watch her City Girls rendition and all of her other now-deleted TikToks that briefly surfaced:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Fake Melania’ Trending Amid Photo of ‘Mystery’ Woman with President Trump
*Social media users are convinced that Donald Trump is travelling with a Melania Trump doppelganger because the real first lady is quarantined while battling COVID-19.
On Thursday, Melania Trump was photographed smiling while boarding Marine One wearing a black sleeveless dress and black glasses. Critics claim her smile is proof that the woman in the images is not the real Mrs. Trump. Many noted that the teeth of the mystery woman is another dead giveaway that she’s not Melania.
“Good luck finding any photos of Melania smiling like that,” George Conway, husband of former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, tweeted.
“Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles,” user Daniel Noriega tweeted, along with pictures of Melania’s alleged body doubles.
Check out the images below of the side by side comparison of the two women via the Twitter posts below.
READ MORE: Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Donald: ‘F**** sleepy Joe n— Trump 2020 b****!’
Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles 🤥 #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/nky3shCckx
— Daniel Noriega (@danoriegaa) October 25, 2020
Meanwhile, Melania’s apparent disdain for her husband supports this conspiracy theory.
She has frequently been captured avoiding holding her husband’s hand at various events. Most recently, she was filmed pulling her hand away from Trump’s after his last presidential debate.
I don’t typically get into this kind of this, but it’s the teeth for me. 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/N6yYeDdgQx
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) October 25, 2020
The hashtag #FakeMelania continues to trend on Twitter, with users posting side-by-side images of the real Melania’s teeth compared to fake Mrs. Trump.
“Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania,” read a post by BlueinaRedState.
Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/ge18TBarhy
— BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020
And then there’s this post…
Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020
And another one for comparison…
Here’s another side-by-side. Notice her height…#FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/opYQZWXYLK
— BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020
Do you think Trump is travelling with a fake Melania? Sound off in the comments below.
Harpo who dis woman? Chile y’all know it’s bad when Trump is traveling with a Melania body double. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7ZSVCtxvew
— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) October 25, 2020
