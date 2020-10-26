Family - Parenting - Births
Iggy Azalea Shares Photos of Son Onyx After Split From Playboi Carti
*Iggy Azalea has officially joined the single mothers club after she and baby daddy, rapper Playboi Carti, called it quits.
Word on the curb is that the foreign born rapper was aware that Carti was cheating when she got pregnant to try and save the relationship. Apparently his cheating didn’t stop during Iggy’s pregnancy.
She recently took to her Instagram Story to post a cryptic message about the breakup.
“You lost a real 1,” Iggy wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”
Azalea later confirmed the breakup rumors via IG. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained.
She then gave fans their first look at her son Onyx, the baby boy she shares with the hip-hop star. Check out the post above.
The “Fancy” rapper announced the birth of her and Carti’s first child in June.
“I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti reportedly began dating in 2018, and she later praised him for his honesty, Us Weekly reports.
“The nicest thing that my guy does for me is he tells me when my wig lace is showing,” she said. “He’s always like, ‘Babe, I know it can look better. It doesn’t look like it’s growing out of your head.’ It’s usually when I put it on [myself]. He’ll come out and be like, ‘I think you should wear a hat.’”
Yara Shahidi to Host ‘A Different World’ Table Read Directed By Debbie Allen
*Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe-winner Debbie Allen is directing a table read of “A Different World” with Tessa Thompson, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Kelly McCreary, Oswin Benjamin and Lil’ Yachty on Tuesday.
The event is part of the Zoom Where It Happens series finale on October 27 at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST.
Shahidi will serve as host of the episode, with Thompson playing Kinu, McCreary will portray Whitley, Reid will play Freddie and Jaleesa, Allen will depict Adele, Benjamin will assume the role of Dwayne Wayne, and Lil Yachty will appear as Ron.
Allen previously recalled how the Los Angeles Riots caused tension behind the scenes on “A Different World,” the popular 90’s sitcom about life at a fictional HBCU. The series ran for six seasons between 1987 and 1993 on NBC.
“The L.A. riot episode was amazing. It was unsettling what was going on in the L.A. riots and what we had to go through to get that show on the air. We got through it and we showed people rioting,”Allen said in a recent episode of the TV One docuseries “Uncensored.”
The big note we got from the network was about the white looters,” Allen recalled in shock. “I had people coming out of the liquor store and I gave them a line, I said say it: ‘Free at last, thank God almighty we’re free at last.’ I thought I was going to hear about that. They complained about the white looters. I’m like are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?.” she added.
“So what did we do? We got Roseanne [Barr] and Tom Arnold,” she explained. “We reshot it with them because that was a ratings victory to get them on A Different World. That was very interesting. I mean the show was about so many other things. But that’s a little nugget on the inside of what we have to go through. I was always going into the principal’s office.”
Meanwhile, the production team behind the “Different World” Zoom table read includes Thompson, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Latanya Richardson-Jackson, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay, per Deadline.
The finale of “Zoom Where It Happens” on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. pt/ 9 p.m. ET and those wanting to attend must register here beforehand.
Kanye West Claims God Told Him to Become ‘Leader of the Free World’ [VIDEO]
*Kanye West chopped it up with Joe Rogan on his podcast on Saturday, during which he opened up about his political aspirations and revealed that he was inspired by God to run for president.
“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015,” West said, Us Weekly reports. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”
Ye said he stayed focused on that goal because he thought he would “definitely be a billionaire by that time.”
“Not that that’s a reason why someone should become president, but it’s to say, you know, at that time I was around 50 million dollars in debt, and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around,” he explained.
“When I saw Trump win, [I could see] that you can win if you come from outside of politics,” he said.
“If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” Ye continued.
West announced in July that he planned to run in the 2020 presidential election against Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.
During his first rally, the Grammy-winning rapper broke down crying while recalling the moment he and wife Kim Kardashian learned she was pregant wih their first child, and the couple considered abortion.
“People saw this clip of me crying. Some people didn’t know what I was crying about. I was crying about that there is a possible chance that Kim and I didn’t make the family that we have today,” West explained to Rogan, per Billboard.
“That’s my most family-friendly way to word that. The idea of it just tears me up inside, that I was a part of a culture that promotes this kind of thing. One of the major statistics on the subject of life is that the greatest advocates for the A-word [abortion] are men from ages 31-37. That’s how old I was. I felt like I was too busy. My dad felt like he was too busy for me. We have a culture of that … In our culture, we’re doped up, and psyched out, and made to kill our children,” West explained.
“We have to decouple the conversation of Planned Parenthood and women’s choice. I’m Christian, so I’m pro-life. When I go into office, I’m not changing laws because I realize we live in an imperfect world and an imperfect society. What I will be presenting is a Plan A. We’ve already started working on a Plan A to change the connotation of orphanages, to change the connotation of foster care,” he continued.
Adding, “There were 210,000 deaths due to COVID in America. Everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on. With A, the A word, A culture — I’ll say it one time, with abortion culture — there are 1,000 Black children aborted a day. Daily. We are in genocide. More Black children since February than people have died of COVID. And everyone wears a mask. So it’s a matter of where are we turning a blind eye to?”
West also noted that he’s prioritizing his relationship with God over the music industry.
“When I made Sunday Service, I completely stopped rapping, because I don’t know how to rap for God. All my raps always had nasty jokes. When I went to the hospital in 2016, I wrote, ‘Started church in Calabasas.’ As we left from 2018 going into 2019, I said, ;I’m not going to let one Sunday go by without starting this church.; To start a ministry, I’m like the little drummer boy, where I’m saying, ‘This is all I got to bring, my drum.’ I might not be well versed in the Word, but I know how to make music and I know how to put this choir together. And all things can be made good for God. It quickly became the best choir of all time, because all the best singers moved to California. … I was four months in before I gave my life to God. I wasn’t saved, I just had a calling, saying, ‘Just go make this church.'”
“God knocked me off my horse, literally called me and said, ‘Now I need you.’ Not that God needs me, but we need God. He called me to serve him. I was tired of serving the music industry, tired of serving filling up stadiums.”
Scroll up and watch the video highlights from the West/Rogan interview above.
Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH
*Poor Lil Boosie. Like they say on the streets, he ain’t see it comin’. No he didn’t. Dude had no clue that Mike Tyson, of all people, was gonna blow his mind.
All Tyson did was brilliantly ask the Louisiana rapper something that social media has been asking him for years, but of course it was never to his face and it came via a physical force that’s also intimidating.
Anyway, Lil Boosie, as you know (if you follow him) has VERY STRONG opinions on gay and transgender people. Remember the incident not too long ago where damn near demanded that Dwyane Wade not cut off his son-now daughter’s penis.
With no hesitation, Tyson incisively and quietly asked Boosie is it possible he is a “homosexual” and that is why he lashes out.
Boosie stuttered a bit before answering.
Below is the full interview followed by some of the Twitter reactions.
Naturally, folks couldn’t wait to chime in
