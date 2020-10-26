‘I Love Us So Much’: Philly Voters Do the Cha Cha Slide to Kill Time in Long Line (Watch)

*Rapper Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat fired shots at Wendy Williams recently after the talk show queen dissed her over her tweet about dating murderers.

Williams was referring to a post Asian shared last week, in which she bragged about only dating serial killers, Ace Showbiz reports.

“Please have at least 3 body’s [sic] before you talk to me Boy I like killers,” the 23-year-old tweeted on Tuesday.

When Wendy addressed Asian’s buffoonery on her daytime talk show, the hip-hop star clapped back in a now-deleted post on Instagram in which she accused Wendy of drug use. She also claimed to have once witnessed Williams getting high.

“It’s the loud clap for me but even tho your doing your job don’t act like you don’t know me when you was on that FaceTime call coked up looking slow lol,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Expose: Staff Says it’s Like ‘Watching a Train-wreck Every Day’ / Explosive Details!

She then suggested Wendy only uses her “clean” image for her TV show, adding, “but you look clean & we’ll put together now. Thanks For The TV promo My granny watch your show so I won’t disrespect you but look in the mirror honey you buy your drugs from criminals so what that make you ? Oh okay.”

On her talk show, Wendy said of Asian Doll “She is being laughed at for posting that she only dates some murderers.” When other people in the studio laughed along with Williams, she told them to “Stop…stop…”

Scroll up and watch the moment via the Instagram video above.

Meanwhile, Asian Doll has been catching heat from social media users over her post, one called it “the dumbest s**t I’ve read today,” while a user on The Coli wrote: “23 year old hopeless bytch who just like other hoes say that type of shyt until a bullet get lodged in they back.” Another told her to “shut the f**k up.”

A SandraRose.com reader added, “I literally strongly hate this current generation!!! Never thought I’d see the day talentless, tasteless and trashy women become popular.” Another wrote, “Until she gets shot and start yelling Black women are unprotected. What a fukn joke! How about protect yourself by doing the most basic thing…stop associating with thugs and unsavories!”