Asian Doll Accuses Wendy Williams of Buying Drugs From ‘Criminals’ in Diss Over Dating Serial Killer
*Rapper Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat fired shots at Wendy Williams recently after the talk show queen dissed her over her tweet about dating murderers.
Williams was referring to a post Asian shared last week, in which she bragged about only dating serial killers, Ace Showbiz reports.
“Please have at least 3 body’s [sic] before you talk to me Boy I like killers,” the 23-year-old tweeted on Tuesday.
When Wendy addressed Asian’s buffoonery on her daytime talk show, the hip-hop star clapped back in a now-deleted post on Instagram in which she accused Wendy of drug use. She also claimed to have once witnessed Williams getting high.
“It’s the loud clap for me but even tho your doing your job don’t act like you don’t know me when you was on that FaceTime call coked up looking slow lol,” she wrote.
She then suggested Wendy only uses her “clean” image for her TV show, adding, “but you look clean & we’ll put together now. Thanks For The TV promo My granny watch your show so I won’t disrespect you but look in the mirror honey you buy your drugs from criminals so what that make you ? Oh okay.”
On her talk show, Wendy said of Asian Doll “She is being laughed at for posting that she only dates some murderers.” When other people in the studio laughed along with Williams, she told them to “Stop…stop…”
Meanwhile, Asian Doll has been catching heat from social media users over her post, one called it “the dumbest s**t I’ve read today,” while a user on The Coli wrote: “23 year old hopeless bytch who just like other hoes say that type of shyt until a bullet get lodged in they back.” Another told her to “shut the f**k up.”
A SandraRose.com reader added, “I literally strongly hate this current generation!!! Never thought I’d see the day talentless, tasteless and trashy women become popular.” Another wrote, “Until she gets shot and start yelling Black women are unprotected. What a fukn joke! How about protect yourself by doing the most basic thing…stop associating with thugs and unsavories!”
Iggy Azalea Shares Photos of Son Onyx After Split From Playboi Carti
*Iggy Azalea has officially joined the single mothers club after she and baby daddy, rapper Playboi Carti, called it quits.
Word on the curb is that the foreign born rapper was aware that Carti was cheating when she got pregnant to try and save the relationship. Apparently his cheating didn’t stop during Iggy’s pregnancy.
She recently took to her Instagram Story to post a cryptic message about the breakup.
“You lost a real 1,” Iggy wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”
Azalea later confirmed the breakup rumors via IG. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained.
She then gave fans their first look at her son Onyx, the baby boy she shares with the hip-hop star. Check out the post above.
The “Fancy” rapper announced the birth of her and Carti’s first child in June.
“I have a son,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti reportedly began dating in 2018, and she later praised him for his honesty, Us Weekly reports.
“The nicest thing that my guy does for me is he tells me when my wig lace is showing,” she said. “He’s always like, ‘Babe, I know it can look better. It doesn’t look like it’s growing out of your head.’ It’s usually when I put it on [myself]. He’ll come out and be like, ‘I think you should wear a hat.’”
Kanye West Claims God Told Him to Become ‘Leader of the Free World’ [VIDEO]
*Kanye West chopped it up with Joe Rogan on his podcast on Saturday, during which he opened up about his political aspirations and revealed that he was inspired by God to run for president.
“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015,” West said, Us Weekly reports. “A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit.”
Ye said he stayed focused on that goal because he thought he would “definitely be a billionaire by that time.”
“Not that that’s a reason why someone should become president, but it’s to say, you know, at that time I was around 50 million dollars in debt, and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around,” he explained.
“When I saw Trump win, [I could see] that you can win if you come from outside of politics,” he said.
“If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” Ye continued.
West announced in July that he planned to run in the 2020 presidential election against Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.
During his first rally, the Grammy-winning rapper broke down crying while recalling the moment he and wife Kim Kardashian learned she was pregant wih their first child, and the couple considered abortion.
“People saw this clip of me crying. Some people didn’t know what I was crying about. I was crying about that there is a possible chance that Kim and I didn’t make the family that we have today,” West explained to Rogan, per Billboard.
“That’s my most family-friendly way to word that. The idea of it just tears me up inside, that I was a part of a culture that promotes this kind of thing. One of the major statistics on the subject of life is that the greatest advocates for the A-word [abortion] are men from ages 31-37. That’s how old I was. I felt like I was too busy. My dad felt like he was too busy for me. We have a culture of that … In our culture, we’re doped up, and psyched out, and made to kill our children,” West explained.
“We have to decouple the conversation of Planned Parenthood and women’s choice. I’m Christian, so I’m pro-life. When I go into office, I’m not changing laws because I realize we live in an imperfect world and an imperfect society. What I will be presenting is a Plan A. We’ve already started working on a Plan A to change the connotation of orphanages, to change the connotation of foster care,” he continued.
Adding, “There were 210,000 deaths due to COVID in America. Everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on. With A, the A word, A culture — I’ll say it one time, with abortion culture — there are 1,000 Black children aborted a day. Daily. We are in genocide. More Black children since February than people have died of COVID. And everyone wears a mask. So it’s a matter of where are we turning a blind eye to?”
West also noted that he’s prioritizing his relationship with God over the music industry.
“When I made Sunday Service, I completely stopped rapping, because I don’t know how to rap for God. All my raps always had nasty jokes. When I went to the hospital in 2016, I wrote, ‘Started church in Calabasas.’ As we left from 2018 going into 2019, I said, ;I’m not going to let one Sunday go by without starting this church.; To start a ministry, I’m like the little drummer boy, where I’m saying, ‘This is all I got to bring, my drum.’ I might not be well versed in the Word, but I know how to make music and I know how to put this choir together. And all things can be made good for God. It quickly became the best choir of all time, because all the best singers moved to California. … I was four months in before I gave my life to God. I wasn’t saved, I just had a calling, saying, ‘Just go make this church.'”
“God knocked me off my horse, literally called me and said, ‘Now I need you.’ Not that God needs me, but we need God. He called me to serve him. I was tired of serving the music industry, tired of serving filling up stadiums.”
‘I Love Us So Much’: Philly Voters Do the Cha Cha Slide to Kill Time in Long Line (Watch)
*A video of strangers in Philadelphia who broke out in dance while waiting in line to vote has gone viral.
The clip drew attention from a number of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Wanda Sykes.
“I see you #Philly! We know winning this jawn is crucial,” Sykes tweeted.
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay added, “I love us so much. We rise. Always.”
Comedian Sarah Cooper said it all with her tweet, “Voter suppression but make it fun.”
“This is #JoyToThePolls created by @NelStamp @paolamendoza @sarahsophief and so many other wonderful organizers in an effort to bring celebration and fun to long voting lines. I love this SO MUCH,” explained actress Amber Tamblyn.
The group Election Defenders Launched the “Joy To The Polls” as a way to bring fun to those waiting in line to vote. Election Defenders describes themselves as a group that “will be working to provide safe supports for voting (such as PPE and water), and election and voter defense, de-escalating white supremacist intimidation tactics and signaling to a network of groups and lawyers if and where trouble breaks out.”
