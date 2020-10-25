Entertainment
T.I., Snoop Dogg, Monica & More Added As Presenters & Participants At 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards
*NEW YORK, NY – The 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers. Hip Hop powerhouses Snoop Dogg and T.I. alongside R&B superstar Monica are set to present.
Five-time Grammy Award-winner and global icon Lil Wayne and Grammy Award-nominated Rapper Cordae joins previously announced performers including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.
Comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out” – comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) will co-host the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.
During this time of social unrest and a global pandemic, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” launches a new initiative entitled “Hip Hop Cares,” which highlights artists who are doing their part to give back to their communities and the world at large. This year’s spotlight goes to G Herbo, for his dedication to the mental health crisis including his Swervin’ Through The Stress Initiative and Trae Tha Truth, for his work with natural disaster relief and community activism related to the Black Lives Matter movement.
MUST SEE: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it's Possible He's 'A Homosexual' / WATCH
Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P will be the recipient of the 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Previously announced nominees include DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are tied for third highest nominations with 8 each. Other top nominees include Future with 6 nods, Lil Baby with 4 followed by Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Mustard with 3 nominations each.
Following the 2020 BET Awards, which displayed solitary for black lives, and BET’s recent #ReclaimYourVote efforts, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” with the theme “Hip Hop has something to say” – will be anchored in motivating our community to use their voice at the polls and vote early.
BET is launching its first-ever consumer products line timed to the Hip Hop Awards. Collaborations with New Orleans based artist BMike and outerwear apparel company Chalkline will headline the launch. These items and more will be available exclusively on BET’s new ecommerce site store.BET.com beginning on October 26.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.
“Best International Flow” is a category that will recognize artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 3:00 am CAT on October 28th, followed by international broadcasts in France on October 30th at 9:55 pm CEST, the UK on October 31st at 9:00 pm BST, and in South Korea on October 31st at 9:00 pm KST.”
source: BET/Viacom
History Channel Announces ‘Great Escapes’ Series Hosted and Executive Produced by Morgan Freeman
*via press release
The HISTORY channel has annoucned the new nonfiction series “Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman” (working title) hosted and executive produced by the Academy Award-winning actor as part of A+E Networks MIPCOM upfront presentation.
Produced by Freeman and producer Lori McCreary’s production company, Revelations Entertainment, the six one-hour episode series will reveal in detail history’s greatest convict escapes from some of the most notorious prisons in the world.
The announcement was made during A+E Networks’ presentation at the Mipcom upfront today.
“I’ve been inside the minds of prisoners in my acting career, and I’m looking forward to stepping inside the most notorious prisons in the world, like Alcatraz, Sing Sing, Riker’s Island and Leavenworth. Audiences will feel like they’re making the escapes themselves as I walk them into a virtual world and through the greatest escapes in history,” said Freeman.
READ MORE:VIDEO: Princeton's Former Woodrow Wilson Dorm to be Renamed After Black Woman, Mellody Hobson
“The HISTORY channel is honored to partner with Morgan and his production team, Revelations Entertainment, to deliver context and backstory to some of history’s infamous prison escapes,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for the HISTORY channel. “Morgan’s gravitas will help ground this series and drive the drama in a way no other face or voice can.”
Famous jailbreaks are the stuff of legend as their true stories are often untold. Now, with dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects escapes from prisons like Alcatraz and Sing Sing will come to life in graphic detail.
Hosted by Freeman, each episode will unearth every step of an inmate’s meticulous plan, the escape route and the intense manhunt that immediately followed.
Lori McCreary, James Younger and Kelly Mendelsohn will executive produce the series for Revelations Entertainment. Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef are executive producers for the HISTORY channel.
Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH
*Poor Lil Boosie. Like they say on the streets, he ain’t see it comin’. No he didn’t. Dude had no clue that Mike Tyson, of all people, was gonna blow his mind.
All Tyson did was brilliantly ask the Louisiana rapper something that social media has been asking him for years, but of course it was never to his face and it came via a physical force that’s also intimidating.
Anyway, Lil Boosie, as you know (if you follow him) has VERY STRONG opinions on gay and transgender people. Remember the incident not too long ago where damn near demanded that Dwyane Wade not cut off his son-now daughter’s penis.
With no hesitation, Tyson incisively and quietly asked Boosie is it possible he is a “homosexual” and that is why he lashes out.
Boosie stuttered a bit before answering.
Below is the full interview followed by some of the Twitter reactions.
READ THIS: Tyler Perry Says Spike Lee's Criticism 'Stung' – But He Still Named A Soundstage After him
Naturally, folks couldn’t wait to chime in
Can y’all imagine the way he would have responded if it was ANYBODY else saying this to him? 🤔🤫😭😭 pic.twitter.com/beEgtSL24H
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
This part 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/W7fHJrdzji
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
He didnt sound confident at all in saying he was straight 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uv2BpzmLGk
— DAV 🚀 (@lokeydav) October 24, 2020
Ay S/O to mike Tyson man. He really checked this man and this is what we need to do more often with problematic men. This man was so scared he didn’t make any sense. Lmao “i only got offended because it’s a child” but yet he had his CHILDREN sexually abused? Make that make sense pic.twitter.com/0kwDGJVyOn
— PastorChippy (@xBallisLife31x) October 24, 2020
Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
I have been like this my whole life why do people act like you become gay when you become an adult can we just go back more than 30 years ago I’m 38 my uncle said we knew you was like that when you were a small child everybody know
— NYC BX Butt Sniff👃 (@ButtSniff10) October 24, 2020
Larry Buford: Judgment or Test? America’s Job Experience
*[This is a chapter from my book, “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand, first published in 2007. Although many other tragic events have happened in the 13 years since then, including the current global pandemic, I think it is still relevant as history continues to repeat itself]
Breaking news: Bridge Collapses, Victims Killed; Miner’s Trapped, Victims Killed; Record Flooding, Victims Killed; Senseless Shooting, Victims Killed; Raging Fires, Victims Killed; and the list goes on!!
While it seems like all hell is breaking loose, one may ask, is America being judged or tested?
The biblical character Job received (heart) “breaking news” [Job chapter 1]: “And there came a messenger unto Job, and said, The oxen were plowing, and the asses feeding beside them: and the Sabeans fell upon them and took them away; yea, they have slain the servants with the edge of the sword…While he was speaking, there also came another, and said, The fire of God is fallen from heaven, and hath burned up the sheep, and the servants, and consumed them…”
In the end, Job had received back-to-back reports from four different messengers that he had suffered great losses including his children. Job even lost his health, but eventually regained everything even more in abundance. It was a test to see if Job would deny God.
Prior to the 911 tragedy, we seldom heard of God or Jesus in mainstream media. Since then it has become acceptable, and more and more prevalent with each new turn of tragic events. Is God testing America to see if we truly are a Christian nation? Or is this judgment on a nation that has turned its back towards God?
If it’s a test, we as a nation should hold steadfast our convictions as did Job. If judgment, God says in II Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
There is yet hope for America!
Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]
