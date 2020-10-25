Sports
Serena Williams Talks Industry Doubles Standards & ‘Problems’ Being A Black Woman
*Serena Williams chatted with her ex-boyfriend and friend, rapper Common, for ESPN’s “The Undefeated,” and she explained how if she were a man, she would have long ago been considered the greatest of all time.
“I think if I were a man, I would have been in that conversation a long time ago,” Williams said in an interview with rapper Common for ESPN’s “The Undefeated.”
“I think being a woman is just a whole new set of problems from society that you have to deal with, as well as being black, so it’s a lot to deal with — and especially lately. I’ve been able to speak up for women’s rights because I think that gets lost in color, or gets lost in cultures. Women make up so much of this world, and, yeah, if I were a man, I would have 100 percent been considered the greatest ever a long time ago.”
Williams also speaks about overcoming the fear of risking her career by speaking up about racism and violent events.
“It’s very challenging because sometimes when things are blatantly wrong and blatantly unfair and blatantly racist or sexist, I just have to go and put on a brave smile and not let anyone know how I feel on the inside so they don’t get that satisfaction even though on the inside I would be dying,” Williams said.
The tennis champ also shares how she had to learn to “embrace” her appearance after being targeted by trolls and body-shamers on the Internet.
“There was a time when I didn’t feel incredibly comfortable about my body because I felt like I was too strong. I had to take a second and think, ‘Who says I’m too strong? This body has enabled me to be the greatest player that I can be.’
“And now my body is in style, so I’m feeling good about it. [Laughs.] Like, I’m finally in style! It took awhile to get there. I’m just really thankful for the way I was brought up by my mom and my dad to give me that confidence. I could have been discouraged, and I wouldn’t be as great as I was because I would have done different exercises or I would have done different things. I totally embrace who I am and what I am.”
Williams also explains how she and her sister Venus came, saw, and conquered the world of tennis.
“I shouldn’t have to apologize for saying and believing that I could be the best,” Williams said. “We took the globe and shook it, me and [her sister] Venus, because we came from Compton [Calif.]. We came from nothing and in tennis you kind of have to have something. We came and we conquered.”
You can read more from Serena’s chat with Common here.
Entertainment
Rapper Offset Pulled from Car & Detained by Cops for Driving Through Trump Supporters! (Watch)
*If you haven’t heard, rapper Offset was almost arrested while live-streaming himself driving through a pro-Trump rally on Saturday.
Yep, the guy who’s currently married to Cardi B, was pulled over by Beverly Hills police after he drove through a crowd of Trump supporters and allegedly waved a handgun.
Beverly Hills police surrounded Offset’s vehicle with guns drawn. He refused orders to take his hand off his steering wheel and turn off the engine.
Offset: “I’m not finna do that.”
Cop: “Why not?”
“Because you got guns out. I’m not finna move my hands from my steering wheel.”
Offset live-streamed the traffic stop, telling police “Do you know who I am? I’m Offset from the Migos!”
Offset getting arrested pic.twitter.com/mmIYPH0kVK
— . (@teker_atakan) October 25, 2020
Here’s another view.
here’s an unseen angle of offset being arrested lol pic.twitter.com/yUABR3weSf
— Alex(flop era) (@FromKihd) October 25, 2020
When a female officer told him he was seen waving a gun in the air, Offset said, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?”
Another officer approached the car, reached in the driver’s side window and unlocked the car door. The officer then snatched Offset out of the vehicle. We’ve learned that he was only detained and eventually released.
Beverly Hills police also confirmed they detained a man for pointing a gun at Trump supporters.
Apparently they man they arrested for possession of a concealed loaded weapon is Marcelo Almanzar, Cardi B’s cousin.
Books
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: ‘Searching For A New Equality’
*Back in 2016, Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar released his book called “Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White,” and in it he writes about reclaiming the political process, starting with children. It’s information that’s still relevant today.
“The U.S. used to have the best schools in the world, and that’s not happening anymore. The grade scores for U.S. students [have] dropped with regard to other countries. We flipped down, and the quality of education here in America is starting to fade a little bit. And we need to do something about that because knowledge is power. And the power that we have in our educational system has made it possible for us to take leadership,” Abdul-Jabbar said on “CBS This Morning.”
The six-time champion has been a social and political activist throughout his 20-year career. He famously boycotted the 1968 Olympics, and supported Muhammad Ali’s decision to refuse induction into the military during the Vietnam War, per CBSnews.com.
“History is very crucial because, as George Santayana said, those who do not understand history are condemned to repeat it. And history is always the best tool to understanding the mistakes we’ve made in the past and avoid them going forward,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “So we need to pay attention to what’s happened here in our country and why and make sure that we don’t retrace those steps because that could be a very tragic misstep for our country.”
Abdul-Jabbar believes he probably would have been a history teacher had he not played professional basketball. He also acknowledged the role of athletes as role models when asked about Ryan Lochte lying about being robbed at the Rio Olympics.
“It’s quite a responsibility because when you get that type of attention, and you have all the eyes on you, young kids are many of the people who are watching you. If you don’t do the right things, you kind of send a bad message to kids, and that’s something we need to avoid,” Abdul-Jabbar said.
Entertainment
Wendy Williams Expose: Staff Says it’s Like ‘Watching a Train-wreck Every Day’ / Explosive Details!
*Now that viewers at home are beginning to notice that Wendy Williams has been having difficulties on-air, “Wendy Williams Show” staffers are speaking out about what’s allegedly going on behind-the-scenes — and it’s not good.
Sources close to ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ exclusively tell lovebscott.com that they believe Wendy is self-medicating (again) with “prescription pills, some kind of opioid.”
“The production staff is at a loss for what to do,” the source says.
“Because of COVID, the staff sits in the audience every show, and they’re constantly worried she’s going to pass out on the air like before. Some days it’s so bad, the producers will pull the plug and air a repeat,” the source continues. “But It’s a big production and they can’t keep wasting money like that.”
So today was a little over the top with #WendyWilliams #Trending . Did anyone notice this or was it me?? Btw in the video I recorded right after I cut it off he was explaing how to put the purple pipe cleaners on the pumpkin and she was like “I kNow PipE cLeanErs” pic.twitter.com/7oqKQDRAlC
— HodgepodgeDilemma (@shaydilemma) October 23, 2020
If you recall, back in 2017 Wendy infamously passed out mid-show during the Halloween episode.
“It’s an awful situation, and everyone involved around her is both concerned and over it. Everyone feels bad for all the personal drama she’s gone through the last few years at the hands of her loutish ex-husband, but what can they do?” says the source.
Despite Wendy’s health battles and multiple hiatuses, Debmar-Mercury decided to renew Wendy’s show after their planned replacement, ‘The Jerry O’Connell Show,’ fell through with awful ratings.
That decision is now allegedly being called into question by those most concerned for Wendy’s health.
“It’s really the top brass at the studio Deb Mercury who need to step in and put their foot down, make her go to rehab and get the help she clearly needs. It was hoped that she would…”
Get the rest of this very interesting Wendy Williams story at LoveBScott.com.
