Photo Essay Reexamines Race Relations and Stereotypes
*“Let’s Talk About Race” is a compelling photo essay published in O, The Oprah Magazine, and it aims to challenge the ways we view race, race relations, and stereotypes.
The magazine’s editor-in-chief Lucy Kaylin commissioned photographer Chris Buck for the project, which has been described as “Oprah’s vision of the future.”
As The Huff Post notes, each of the three photos in the essay depicts “women or girls of color in a role reversal from the ways in which they are stereotypically seen ― or not seen ― compared to white women or girls.”
One image shows East Asian women at a nail salon being pampered by white female beauticians. Another image shows a young white girl at a toy store standing before a row of black dolls, and the last image shows a white female maid tending to a posh Hispanic woman while she’s on the phone.
POLITICAL INSIGHT: Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Why Trump Keeps Beating Biden Over the Head with the Crime Bill
“The story grew out of a big ideas meeting we had with Oprah; it was a topic on all of our minds and she was eager for us to tackle it,” Kaylin said in a statement to HuffPost.
“The main thing we wanted to do was deal with the elephant in the room — that race is a thorny issue in our culture, and tensions are on the rise. So let’s do our part to get an honest, compassionate conversation going, in which people feel heard and we all learn something — especially how we can all do better and move forward. Boldly, with open hearts and minds,” she added.
Buck said producing the eye-opening photos for O magazine will hopefully inspire others to explore and talk about race.
“The fact that they’re coming from O, The Oprah Magazine was part of the real allure for me,” he told HuffPost. “Oprah is someone who both white women and black women connect and relate to and she’s in a unique place to talk about race in this country because she has a strong and loyal audience among all demographics of women.”
“I knew that there was a vision to raise questions [about race] without being heavy-handed or mean-spirited,” he added. “That’s the way in which I approached the execution and helped them to create the images.”
Entertainment
T.I., Snoop Dogg, Monica & More Added As Presenters & Participants At 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards
*NEW YORK, NY – The 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers. Hip Hop powerhouses Snoop Dogg and T.I. alongside R&B superstar Monica are set to present.
Five-time Grammy Award-winner and global icon Lil Wayne and Grammy Award-nominated Rapper Cordae joins previously announced performers including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.
Comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out” – comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) will co-host the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.
During this time of social unrest and a global pandemic, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” launches a new initiative entitled “Hip Hop Cares,” which highlights artists who are doing their part to give back to their communities and the world at large. This year’s spotlight goes to G Herbo, for his dedication to the mental health crisis including his Swervin’ Through The Stress Initiative and Trae Tha Truth, for his work with natural disaster relief and community activism related to the Black Lives Matter movement.
MUST SEE: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH
Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P will be the recipient of the 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Previously announced nominees include DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are tied for third highest nominations with 8 each. Other top nominees include Future with 6 nods, Lil Baby with 4 followed by Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Mustard with 3 nominations each.
Following the 2020 BET Awards, which displayed solitary for black lives, and BET’s recent #ReclaimYourVote efforts, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” with the theme “Hip Hop has something to say” – will be anchored in motivating our community to use their voice at the polls and vote early.
BET is launching its first-ever consumer products line timed to the Hip Hop Awards. Collaborations with New Orleans based artist BMike and outerwear apparel company Chalkline will headline the launch. These items and more will be available exclusively on BET’s new ecommerce site store.BET.com beginning on October 26.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.
“Best International Flow” is a category that will recognize artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 3:00 am CAT on October 28th, followed by international broadcasts in France on October 30th at 9:55 pm CEST, the UK on October 31st at 9:00 pm BST, and in South Korea on October 31st at 9:00 pm KST.”
ABOUT BET
BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.
ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT:
Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. Jesse Collins, founder & CEO of the company, is the executive producer of award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced including miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Collins is also a producer for the iconic Grammy Awards and will next executive produce The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.
ABOUT BET “HIP HOP AWARDS”:
BET “Hip Hop Awards” is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET Networks delivers the best in hip-hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip-hop culture a global force.
News
History Channel Announces ‘Great Escapes’ Series Hosted and Executive Produced by Morgan Freeman
*via press release
The HISTORY channel has annoucned the new nonfiction series “Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman” (working title) hosted and executive produced by the Academy Award-winning actor as part of A+E Networks MIPCOM upfront presentation.
Produced by Freeman and producer Lori McCreary’s production company, Revelations Entertainment, the six one-hour episode series will reveal in detail history’s greatest convict escapes from some of the most notorious prisons in the world.
The announcement was made during A+E Networks’ presentation at the Mipcom upfront today.
“I’ve been inside the minds of prisoners in my acting career, and I’m looking forward to stepping inside the most notorious prisons in the world, like Alcatraz, Sing Sing, Riker’s Island and Leavenworth. Audiences will feel like they’re making the escapes themselves as I walk them into a virtual world and through the greatest escapes in history,” said Freeman.
READ MORE:VIDEO: Princeton’s Former Woodrow Wilson Dorm to be Renamed After Black Woman, Mellody Hobson
“The HISTORY channel is honored to partner with Morgan and his production team, Revelations Entertainment, to deliver context and backstory to some of history’s infamous prison escapes,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for the HISTORY channel. “Morgan’s gravitas will help ground this series and drive the drama in a way no other face or voice can.”
Famous jailbreaks are the stuff of legend as their true stories are often untold. Now, with dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects escapes from prisons like Alcatraz and Sing Sing will come to life in graphic detail.
Hosted by Freeman, each episode will unearth every step of an inmate’s meticulous plan, the escape route and the intense manhunt that immediately followed.
Lori McCreary, James Younger and Kelly Mendelsohn will executive produce the series for Revelations Entertainment. Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef are executive producers for the HISTORY channel.
News
John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Purchase $17.5 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills / Pics
*Even though Chrissy Teigen recently suffered a miscarriage, she and husband/entertainer John Legend are moving on up – again.
The high-profile celebrity couple has said goodbye to a house they once owned in Beverly Hills.
The new home for Legend and Teigen has 10,700 square feet, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The mansion, with a price tag of $17.5 million, is in the mountains above Beverly Hills.
The neighborhood where Legend and Teigen will now call home is in the Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO), a community that is known for its seclusion and upscale lifestyle. The residents of BHPO have the world’s most famous zip code: 90210.
MORE NEWS: Rapper Offset Snatched from Car & Detained by Cops for Driving Through Trump Supporters! (Watch)
The new home for Legend and Teigen, which was built in 2020 by JB Builders, is breathtaking, even by Hollywood standards. The home, according to sources, is sheathed in metal and glass, with a contemporary look. It sits on one-acre of land, that’s already set up to host large events comfortably. There is a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool in the backyard, with a lush view across Benedict Canyon and the Century City skyline.
The interior of the mansion features exotic wood and marble trim, wide-plank oak wood floors, toto toilets, Miele Kitchen appliances, LED mirrors, and a state-of-the-arts Crestron smart home sophisticated technology system.
As for their former digs, which was once owned by singing star Rihanna, the power couple put the Beverly Hills home on the market last month, with an asking price of $23.95 million. From reliable real estate sources, the couple has received an offer and their former house is in escrow to be sold.
See more photos at Dirt.com.
