John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Purchase $17.5 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills / Pics
*Even though Chrissy Teigen recently suffered a miscarriage, she and husband/entertainer John Legend are moving on up – again.
The high-profile celebrity couple has said goodbye to a house they once owned in Beverly Hills.
The new home for Legend and Teigen has 10,700 square feet, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The mansion, with a price tag of $17.5 million, is in the mountains above Beverly Hills.
The neighborhood where Legend and Teigen will now call home is in the Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO), a community that is known for its seclusion and upscale lifestyle. The residents of BHPO have the world’s most famous zip code: 90210.
MORE NEWS: Rapper Offset Snatched from Car & Detained by Cops for Driving Through Trump Supporters! (Watch)
The new home for Legend and Teigen, which was built in 2020 by JB Builders, is breathtaking, even by Hollywood standards. The home, according to sources, is sheathed in metal and glass, with a contemporary look. It sits on one-acre of land, that’s already set up to host large events comfortably. There is a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool in the backyard, with a lush view across Benedict Canyon and the Century City skyline.
The interior of the mansion features exotic wood and marble trim, wide-plank oak wood floors, toto toilets, Miele Kitchen appliances, LED mirrors, and a state-of-the-arts Crestron smart home sophisticated technology system.
As for their former digs, which was once owned by singing star Rihanna, the power couple put the Beverly Hills home on the market last month, with an asking price of $23.95 million. From reliable real estate sources, the couple has received an offer and their former house is in escrow to be sold.
See more photos at Dirt.com.
Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH
*Poor Lil Boosie. Like they say on the streets, he ain’t see it comin’. No he didn’t. Dude had no clue that Mike Tyson, of all people, was gonna blow his mind.
All Tyson did was brilliantly ask the Louisiana rapper something that social media has been asking him for years, but of course it was never to his face and it came via a physical force that’s also intimidating.
Anyway, Lil Boosie, as you know (if you follow him) has VERY STRONG opinions on gay and transgender people. Remember the incident not too long ago where damn near demanded that Dwyane Wade not cut off his son-now daughter’s penis.
With no hesitation, Tyson incisively and quietly asked Boosie is it possible he is a “homosexual” and that is why he lashes out.
Boosie stuttered a bit before answering.
Below is the full interview followed by some of the Twitter reactions.
READ THIS: Tyler Perry Says Spike Lee’s Criticism ‘Stung’ – But He Still Named A Soundstage After him
Naturally, folks couldn’t wait to chime in
Can y’all imagine the way he would have responded if it was ANYBODY else saying this to him? 🤔🤫😭😭 pic.twitter.com/beEgtSL24H
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
This part 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/W7fHJrdzji
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
He didnt sound confident at all in saying he was straight 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uv2BpzmLGk
— DAV 🚀 (@lokeydav) October 24, 2020
Ay S/O to mike Tyson man. He really checked this man and this is what we need to do more often with problematic men. This man was so scared he didn’t make any sense. Lmao “i only got offended because it’s a child” but yet he had his CHILDREN sexually abused? Make that make sense pic.twitter.com/0kwDGJVyOn
— PastorChippy (@xBallisLife31x) October 24, 2020
Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP
— 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020
I have been like this my whole life why do people act like you become gay when you become an adult can we just go back more than 30 years ago I’m 38 my uncle said we knew you was like that when you were a small child everybody know
— NYC BX Butt Sniff👃 (@ButtSniff10) October 24, 2020
Rapper Offset Pulled from Car & Detained by Cops for Driving Through Trump Supporters! (Watch)
*If you haven’t heard, rapper Offset was almost arrested while live-streaming himself driving through a pro-Trump rally on Saturday.
Yep, the guy who’s currently married to Cardi B, was pulled over by Beverly Hills police after he drove through a crowd of Trump supporters and allegedly waved a handgun.
Beverly Hills police surrounded Offset’s vehicle with guns drawn. He refused orders to take his hand off his steering wheel and turn off the engine.
Offset: “I’m not finna do that.”
Cop: “Why not?”
“Because you got guns out. I’m not finna move my hands from my steering wheel.”
Offset live-streamed the traffic stop, telling police “Do you know who I am? I’m Offset from the Migos!”
HOT STORY! Wendy Williams Expose: Staff Says it’s Like ‘Watching a Train-wreck Every Day’ / Explosive Details!
Offset getting arrested pic.twitter.com/mmIYPH0kVK
— . (@teker_atakan) October 25, 2020
Here’s another view.
here’s an unseen angle of offset being arrested lol pic.twitter.com/yUABR3weSf
— Alex(flop era) (@FromKihd) October 25, 2020
When a female officer told him he was seen waving a gun in the air, Offset said, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?”
Another officer approached the car, reached in the driver’s side window and unlocked the car door. The officer then snatched Offset out of the vehicle. We’ve learned that he was only detained and eventually released.
Beverly Hills police also confirmed they detained a man for pointing a gun at Trump supporters.
Apparently they man they arrested for possession of a concealed loaded weapon is Marcelo Almanzar, Cardi B’s cousin.
Serena Williams Talks Industry Doubles Standards & ‘Problems’ Being A Black Woman
*Serena Williams chatted with her ex-boyfriend and friend, rapper Common, for ESPN’s “The Undefeated,” and she explained how if she were a man, she would have long ago been considered the greatest of all time.
“I think if I were a man, I would have been in that conversation a long time ago,” Williams said in an interview with rapper Common for ESPN’s “The Undefeated.”
“I think being a woman is just a whole new set of problems from society that you have to deal with, as well as being black, so it’s a lot to deal with — and especially lately. I’ve been able to speak up for women’s rights because I think that gets lost in color, or gets lost in cultures. Women make up so much of this world, and, yeah, if I were a man, I would have 100 percent been considered the greatest ever a long time ago.”
Williams also speaks about overcoming the fear of risking her career by speaking up about racism and violent events.
“It’s very challenging because sometimes when things are blatantly wrong and blatantly unfair and blatantly racist or sexist, I just have to go and put on a brave smile and not let anyone know how I feel on the inside so they don’t get that satisfaction even though on the inside I would be dying,” Williams said.
READ THIS: White Woman Slapped by Black Man After Spitting in His Face (WATCH)
The tennis champ also shares how she had to learn to “embrace” her appearance after being targeted by trolls and body-shamers on the Internet.
“There was a time when I didn’t feel incredibly comfortable about my body because I felt like I was too strong. I had to take a second and think, ‘Who says I’m too strong? This body has enabled me to be the greatest player that I can be.’
“And now my body is in style, so I’m feeling good about it. [Laughs.] Like, I’m finally in style! It took awhile to get there. I’m just really thankful for the way I was brought up by my mom and my dad to give me that confidence. I could have been discouraged, and I wouldn’t be as great as I was because I would have done different exercises or I would have done different things. I totally embrace who I am and what I am.”
Williams also explains how she and her sister Venus came, saw, and conquered the world of tennis.
“I shouldn’t have to apologize for saying and believing that I could be the best,” Williams said. “We took the globe and shook it, me and [her sister] Venus, because we came from Compton [Calif.]. We came from nothing and in tennis you kind of have to have something. We came and we conquered.”
You can read more from Serena’s chat with Common here.
