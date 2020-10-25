John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Purchase $17.5 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills / Pics

*Even though Chrissy Teigen recently suffered a miscarriage, she and husband/entertainer John Legend are moving on up – again.

The high-profile celebrity couple has said goodbye to a house they once owned in Beverly Hills.

The new home for Legend and Teigen has 10,700 square feet, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The mansion, with a price tag of $17.5 million, is in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

The neighborhood where Legend and Teigen will now call home is in the Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO), a community that is known for its seclusion and upscale lifestyle. The residents of BHPO have the world’s most famous zip code: 90210.

The new home for Legend and Teigen, which was built in 2020 by JB Builders, is breathtaking, even by Hollywood standards. The home, according to sources, is sheathed in metal and glass, with a contemporary look. It sits on one-acre of land, that’s already set up to host large events comfortably. There is a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool in the backyard, with a lush view across Benedict Canyon and the Century City skyline.

The interior of the mansion features exotic wood and marble trim, wide-plank oak wood floors, toto toilets, Miele Kitchen appliances, LED mirrors, and a state-of-the-arts Crestron smart home sophisticated technology system.

As for their former digs, which was once owned by singing star Rihanna, the power couple put the Beverly Hills home on the market last month, with an asking price of $23.95 million. From reliable real estate sources, the couple has received an offer and their former house is in escrow to be sold.

