Entertainment
Wendy Williams Expose: Staff Says it’s Like ‘Watching a Train-wreck Every Day’ / Explosive Details!
*Now that viewers at home are beginning to notice that Wendy Williams has been having difficulties on-air, “Wendy Williams Show” staffers are speaking out about what’s allegedly going on behind-the-scenes — and it’s not good.
Sources close to ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ exclusively tell lovebscott.com that they believe Wendy is self-medicating (again) with “prescription pills, some kind of opioid.”
“The production staff is at a loss for what to do,” the source says.
“Because of COVID, the staff sits in the audience every show, and they’re constantly worried she’s going to pass out on the air like before. Some days it’s so bad, the producers will pull the plug and air a repeat,” the source continues. “But It’s a big production and they can’t keep wasting money like that.”
HOT, HOT STORY! Male Model and Dancer in Janet Jackson’s ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately’ Video is Now a WOMAN / LOOK
So today was a little over the top with #WendyWilliams #Trending . Did anyone notice this or was it me?? Btw in the video I recorded right after I cut it off he was explaing how to put the purple pipe cleaners on the pumpkin and she was like “I kNow PipE cLeanErs” pic.twitter.com/7oqKQDRAlC
— HodgepodgeDilemma (@shaydilemma) October 23, 2020
If you recall, back in 2017 Wendy infamously passed out mid-show during the Halloween episode.
“It’s an awful situation, and everyone involved around her is both concerned and over it. Everyone feels bad for all the personal drama she’s gone through the last few years at the hands of her loutish ex-husband, but what can they do?” says the source.
Despite Wendy’s health battles and multiple hiatuses, Debmar-Mercury decided to renew Wendy’s show after their planned replacement, ‘The Jerry O’Connell Show,’ fell through with awful ratings.
That decision is now allegedly being called into question by those most concerned for Wendy’s health.
“It’s really the top brass at the studio Deb Mercury who need to step in and put their foot down, make her go to rehab and get the help she clearly needs. It was hoped that she would…”
Get the rest of this very interesting Wendy Williams story at LoveBScott.com.
Books
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: ‘Searching For A New Equality’
*Back in 2016, Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar released his book called “Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White,” and in it he writes about reclaiming the political process, starting with children. It’s information that’s still relevant today.
“The U.S. used to have the best schools in the world, and that’s not happening anymore. The grade scores for U.S. students [have] dropped with regard to other countries. We flipped down, and the quality of education here in America is starting to fade a little bit. And we need to do something about that because knowledge is power. And the power that we have in our educational system has made it possible for us to take leadership,” Abdul-Jabbar said on “CBS This Morning.”
The six-time champion has been a social and political activist throughout his 20-year career. He famously boycotted the 1968 Olympics, and supported Muhammad Ali’s decision to refuse induction into the military during the Vietnam War, per CBSnews.com.
READ RELATED STORY: DNC: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Introduces Himself as Michael Jordan: ‘I Know Trump Can’t Tell Difference’ (Watch)
“History is very crucial because, as George Santayana said, those who do not understand history are condemned to repeat it. And history is always the best tool to understanding the mistakes we’ve made in the past and avoid them going forward,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “So we need to pay attention to what’s happened here in our country and why and make sure that we don’t retrace those steps because that could be a very tragic misstep for our country.”
Abdul-Jabbar believes he probably would have been a history teacher had he not played professional basketball. He also acknowledged the role of athletes as role models when asked about Ryan Lochte lying about being robbed at the Rio Olympics.
“It’s quite a responsibility because when you get that type of attention, and you have all the eyes on you, young kids are many of the people who are watching you. If you don’t do the right things, you kind of send a bad message to kids, and that’s something we need to avoid,” Abdul-Jabbar said.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Busta Rhymes Posts This Remarkable Before & After Snap Then Gets Trolled by 50 Cent / LOOK
*OK, it’s confession time. We gotta say we’re not exactly huge fans of rapper Busta Rhymes because of the questionable things we’ve seen him say and do both publicly and privately.
However, today we got nothing but praise for Rhymes because of a personal achievement he recently pulled off that will provide inspiration to anyone who has a goal.
As you can from the very dramatic before and after Instagram pics below that the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” rapper put the work and dedication in to make a remarkable change in his body and no doubt, his mind.
READ THIS: Rick Ross Buys 87 Acres of Land in Georgia for $1M
In his caption he not only encourages other, he says he’s now (and he looks it) in “the best shape” of his life. He also tells fans to also look out for new music.
DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!! #ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD DROPPIN’ 10.30.20 PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!! CLICK LINK IN BIO
Thank you coach @victormunoz_proedge Thank you Legend @mrolympia08 Thank you King @kaigreene Thank you Icon @dominicandominator & @chefdeliche
View this post on Instagram
👀😆They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up 😆😆😆#bransoncongac #lecheminduroi
And then along came 50 Cent whose known to frequently rain on folk’s parde, if you get our drift. And just as predicted, he did what he does and also put up a split-screen pic with Busta Rhymes‘ before shot on the left and a side profile picture of a shirtless Tracy Morgan. He captioned the post:
They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
However, on the second slide, 50 Cent seemed to congratulate Busta on his weight loss and even indicated he was looking forward to hearing new music from him:
** FEATURED STORY **
Male Model and Dancer in Janet Jackson’s ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately’ Video is Now a WOMAN / LOOK
*In the late 1980s, Rudy Houston was a well-recognized and talented model and dancer, perhaps best remembered as the leading man in Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately” video.
He was the guy that women went crazy over because of his looks and dance moves. Houston was also the man who singer Pebbles was asking in her song, “Mercedes Boy,” if he wanted to ride with her in the song’s video, released in 1988.
While Rudy Houston was his name back in the day, today, he is a she…and goes by the name Lana Houston.
And according to Lana Houston, she is now “all-woman” in every sense of the phrase.
WHOAH! DID U SEE THIS? Ex-NBAer Zach Rudolph Files for Divorce Weeks After Tweeting ‘I Married A Ho’
Her sex change journey has been a long road, which for the most part, remained out of the media’s broad reach, until now because Houston is back and wants the world to know.
“Yes, it is true that I have transitioned from male to female,” Houston said in a statement that appears on I Love Old School Music’s website. “I began my transition from male to female in 1995. I needed time away from the entertainment industry to find my inner peace and embark on my intense and wonderful journey to womanhood. I am finally at peace. I am currently residing in L.A., where I work as an artist painting portraits and abstracts.”
Houston said she is grateful for her sex transition and to have fans. She is also looking for songwriters and music producers to collaborate with.
“Thanks to all those who were concerned about my whereabouts,” Houston said. “I’m back from the ‘dead.’ ”
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]