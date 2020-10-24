Gospel
The Pulse of Entertainment: Sought After Singer Charles Martin Goes Solo Again with Single ‘Truth’
* “The Lord started speaking to me. That’s how ‘Truth’ came to me,” said Charles Martin, singer/songwriter/actor and member of Deitrick Haddon’s Stellar Award winning group Voices of Unity (Tyscot Records), about his new single “Truth.” “It’s important to have private time with the Lord. He said, ‘You need to be consistent.’ So I been consistent in what he want me to do.”
Martin has a long career as a vocalist for Voices of Unity and a sought after background singer whose clients have included Fred Hammond and Deitrick Haddon.
Charles said God told him to listen to certain people and do certain things. He did not understand at the time, but he was obedient or as he says “consistent.”
“I didn’t know I would get divorced or the Pastor of my church would die,” Charles pointed out. “It (Listening to God) helped prepare me. In my flesh, I can do so much.”
So Charles Martin gives up the “Truth” on his new single.
“I took time away from recording, still doing engagements and Worship & Praise. I had personal issues,” he said about the gap between his 2010 solo debut “Mary’s Son” and this single “Truth.” “Mary’s Son” garnered him a Gospel Blue Mic Award for “Male Artist of the Year.” The single “Truth” is produced by Rachard ‘Chardyroc’ Williams.
“We worked together on my last album. I’m a little older than him. We first met in our management’s office. He said, ‘I’ve followed your career for many years.’…and he said how my music changed him. He told me how he listened to ‘Chain Breaker’ (Voices of Unity) and it changed his life’,” Charles said about the single’s producer. “I do have a bigger project. Another single is coming out at the top of the year and shortly after – the project.” www.youtube.com/charlesmartinmusic
MORE NEWS: Carl Crawford Just Wants Megan The Stallion to Honor Her Contract; Unsure About ‘Personal Stuff’
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Contributed
Christianity and Voting – by A Beloved Daughter
Christianity and Voting
Submitted by A beloved daughter
God says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 … if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I’ll hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
Covid-19 has revealed a sickness in this land that goes beyond a cough or feverish aches and pains. It is seen in partisan talking points from clever or outlandish politicians vying for votes. In neighbors, this illness has caused a collective memory loss of a few select Americans even the “very elect” have fallen for the hype as Matthew 24:24 cautions us against. One element of this contagion has infected some of the older generation with a delirium that espouses a notion to “make America great again” with Candidate X. It was with that spark of awareness that I contemplated writing my last article on Christianity and voting. It made me say out loud that “when I was born, neither my parents nor my grandparents could vote in any of these United States of America”.
I thought about my maternal grandfather, Papa, the only grandfather I can remember well, who was born in 1893; that the emancipation proclamation was signed in 1863, and the voting rights act was signed in 1965. The act passed in the senate on May 26, 1965 with a vote of 77-19; and then on to the house where it passed on July 9, 1965 with the final tally of 333-85. (Note: the tallies were not unanimous!) I thought about my grandfather, respected deacon in his church, a farmer, a mason, possibly growing up on a sharecropper’s farm. I remember he was a small man who stood about 5’2; he had gray eyes, and spoke with a soft, whispery voice. He and three of his 5 sons served in the US military – segregated, of course; my mom was given a flag that draped his coffin; and I calculated that he was eligible to vote for the first time at the ripe old age of 72!
Today there’s a fractured group among America’s society whose older members probably remembers being plagued by the ills of voter suppression and intimidation at the polls…and, no doubt experiencing some déjà vu in 2020 as it rears its ugly head again. On the other hand, another group, let’s call them “privileged” some of them are exhibiting signs of a “madness.” In the U. S., this group has always been nurtured; always been trusted; always been sheltered, always been protected. And, yet they and their off springs, a powerful group en masse, are upset about mandates to wear “facial coverings” i.e. masks, during a global pandemic! If not cured soon this “disease” could cripple this nation into oblivion! Mark 3:25 says it best (paraphrased), a team, a group, a family, a nation, divided against itself cannot stand.
I’m grateful to God for having allowed me to see America’s festering sores and witnessing the reality of its petty people hording toilet paper during a pandemic! That mandates to wear a mask in public brought claims of threats to their freedoms, oxygen, and essentially being drafted into slavery! The slavery claim struck a nerve with me. This people trekked across an ocean to escape “tyranny” only to become infected tyrants themselves against a people who were actually stolen from their native lands; trekked across an ocean in chains and then dehumanized through “slavery”, Jim Crow lawlessness, domestic terrorism, police brutality and denied a comfortable place to reach that American dream in the same America they built, fought for and died for, even in 2020!
Please keep in mind, we don’t vote in a vacuum; we vote as a collective, and if enough of us cast our votes in agreement with a just cause, a favorable final tally could bring aid and justice to the people we care most about. I invite you to read Acts 2:44 again, and imagine a world with that mindset…then make plans to Vote!
WOW…Three upcoming events you don’t want to miss!
Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
Cooking with Drette
on Zoom for the Month of November 4:00pm (Central Standard Time) every Saturday
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!
Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89089083716?pwd=Q1owSEVNTWQ4Q1ZYTU1XeFFZRTZ3QT09
Meeting ID 890 8908 3716 Passcode 913556
Saturday Night Movies on Zoom
A true-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love, loss, hope in midst of tragedy and faith that is tested.
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810874266?pwd=QkRTcG1kck5QZmh3TlZoN2JMSFZGZz09
Meeting ID 998 843 1458 Passcode: 720947
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Netflix Drops Teaser for Pharrell’s Gospel Choir Docuseries ‘Voices of Fire’ [WATCH]
*Netflix has dropped a teaser for Pharrell Williams’ new docuseries “Voices of Fire,” which follows his journey to create a gospel choir in his hometown community of Hampton Roads, Va.
The new docu-series will chronicle his search for undiscovered talent of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, per The Hollywood Reporter. Williams is joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and they collaborate with a team of influential gospel leaders who will take viewers around the community to find singers with diverse backstories.
“What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds? What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?” Pharrell narrates in the teaser. “This is about to be the most awesome choir ever.” The docuseries is to be produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell’s i am OTHER. Netflix greenlit the series earlier this year, confirming that it will feature singers of all ages and backgrounds
READ MORE: Pharrell Williams Pens Racism Essay for Time Magazine: ‘The New American Revolution’
The future of gospel music is coming to @Netflix on November 20. Pleased to help introduce the @VoicesofFire choir to the world 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/STbgwJfOqG
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 22, 2020
Williams will executive produce the project along with Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER, Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. and Bianca Barnes-Williams.
In addition to “Voices of Fire,” Pharrell and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris are joining forces to produce a Juneteenth-based musical for Netflix
“The acknowledgment and celebration of Juneteenth as an American and possibly international holiday is something that I would put in the life goals column for me,” Barris said in a statement, per Deadline. “For us, this project isn’t about numbers; it’s about humanity,” he continued. “Slavery is America’s recessive gene and it’s time we all dealt with it and what better way to have an audience swallow this dose of medicine than with amazing music and raw, honest, jaw-dropping comedy?”
Watch the trailer for “Voices of Fire” above. The series premieres globally on Nov. 20.
Entertainment
Gospel Duo Juan and Lisa Winans Hit Billboard’s Top Ten Gospel Airplay Chart With ‘It Belongs To Me’ Featuring Marvin L. Winans
*“It Belongs To Me” by gospel duo Juan and Lisa Winans featuring Marvin L. Winans has landed at No. 9 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week.
The couple’s first non-holiday track, released on Dare Records, marks their first time charting together as recording artists. “It Belongs To Me” is a beautifully rendered and timely message of faith and assurance, needed during the world’s current time of social and political unrest.
“Having ‘It Belongs To Me’ reach the top ten means that people are hearing the song, and that makes me proud and grateful because I truly believe this message of hope is a much needed one,” says Juan.
“It’s incredible to know that this declaration of faith and hope is reaching so many people,” adds Lisa. “We’re so grateful, and our prayer is that the listener would internalize this message and begin to sing, speak, and shout ‘It Belongs To Me’ over every area of their lives. God is able.”
MORE NEWS: Here’s Jason Whitlock’s Pillow-Soft, A**- Kissing Interview with Trump on Rappers, Black Democrats, Big 10 Football & More
Grammy-nominated recording artists and songwriters Juan and Lisa Winans are today’s millennial Christian couple. Juan, a third-generation member of the legendary Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story,” written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starring his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.
Lisa, formerly Lisa Kimmey, is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life and Hymns. During Lisa’s tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the ‘90s hit sitcom, “Moesha,” which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.
For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans, go to www.juanandlisawinans.com.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]