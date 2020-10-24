Rick Ross Buys 87 Acres of Land in Georgia for $1M

*Rapper Rick Ross has dropped $1 million on an 87-acre plot of land in Fayetteville, Georgia, located 20 miles outside from Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the land comes with 2 houses on the property that could be renovated for Rick’s personal use ot turned into rentals. The property is adjacent to his own estate.

Ross made the announcment about his investment on social media. Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram Promise Land just got BIGGER. A post shared by Biggest Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on Oct 21, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

Ross celebrated the new addition to his “Promise Land” via a post on Instagram (see above). The land is located near Ross’ 45,000-square-foot mansion that boasts 109 rooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, a movie theater, and a bowling alley, per Complex.

News of Ross dropping a million for the land coincides with the announcement that 19 Black families have joined forces to buy more than 96 acres near Toomsboro, Georgia – about two hours outside Atlanta.

Renee Walters and Ashley Scott, the two women who spearheaded the operation, said they were moved to take action following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The families purchased nearly 97 acres of unincorporated land near the town of Toomsboro. The area has been dubbed Freedom, Georgia, and overtime the families intend to turn it into a safe haven for Black people.

The families want Black parents to be able to raise their children in a space that is free of police brutality, as Walters and Scott explained to TMZ. Once fully operational, the pro-Black town will not exclude other groups of people from living there.

“This is our answer to breaking generational curses,” said Scott who is also a real estate agent.

“We’re planning on recycling our Black dollar between the 19 families that are a part of our organization, that’s really what Black Wall Street was about it was about that local economy, that hyper-local economy where the dollar continuously circulated before it exited,” she added.

