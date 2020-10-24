LisaRaye McCoy Creates An OnlyFans Account – Will You Subscribe? / VIDEO

*If you haven’t heard, LisaRaye McCoy has announced that she’s joining the subscription website OnlyFans.com.

The 53-year-old actress and talk-show host made the announcement on her Instagram page. Her basic subscription price will be $20 a month.

In a 2 minute-17 second video, LisaRaye is seen seated wearing a white blouse and finger-styling her bob. A female voice off-camera voice suggests she create an OnlyFans for her fans in a way to further connect with them. At first LisaRaye sort of pooh poohs the idea, but then she comes around.

“You know what? I could really get with that,” she says. “Because I promise you when I post on Instagram, by the time I scroll through all the haters and the negative people and the naysayers and folks that got some kind of negative opinion or whatever, it makes me exhausted.

She goes on to explain that this may be a good idea because she says she has lots of content to share but doesn’t want to share it on Instagram where people are always going to have something to say:

“If I could have a place that only MY people come to. Only MY fans, only MY likes, only MY members, only MY people that mess with me…you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page.”

View this post on Instagram Everything insta aint ready for! No haters allowed A post shared by LisaRaye McCoy (@thereallraye1) on Oct 22, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

She also promised to post “special stuff and all this behind-the-scenes stuff.”

It isn’t clear if LisaRaye will bare it all for the real cash. Some folks reportedly earn $200 per view.

LisaRaye McCoy isn’t the only celebrity who’s decided to join OnlyFans. Model Blac Chyna, rapper Cardi B, and model Amber Rose have started OnlyFans pages as well.