LisaRaye McCoy Creates An OnlyFans Account – Will You Subscribe? / VIDEO
*If you haven’t heard, LisaRaye McCoy has announced that she’s joining the subscription website OnlyFans.com.
The 53-year-old actress and talk-show host made the announcement on her Instagram page. Her basic subscription price will be $20 a month.
In a 2 minute-17 second video, LisaRaye is seen seated wearing a white blouse and finger-styling her bob. A female voice off-camera voice suggests she create an OnlyFans for her fans in a way to further connect with them. At first LisaRaye sort of pooh poohs the idea, but then she comes around.
“You know what? I could really get with that,” she says. “Because I promise you when I post on Instagram, by the time I scroll through all the haters and the negative people and the naysayers and folks that got some kind of negative opinion or whatever, it makes me exhausted.
She goes on to explain that this may be a good idea because she says she has lots of content to share but doesn’t want to share it on Instagram where people are always going to have something to say:
“If I could have a place that only MY people come to. Only MY fans, only MY likes, only MY members, only MY people that mess with me…you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page.”
THIS IS INTERESTING: Baltimore Couple Creates Card Game ‘Winsults,’ An Updated Version of ‘The Dozens’ (Video)
View this post on Instagram
She also promised to post “special stuff and all this behind-the-scenes stuff.”
It isn’t clear if LisaRaye will bare it all for the real cash. Some folks reportedly earn $200 per view.
LisaRaye McCoy isn’t the only celebrity who’s decided to join OnlyFans. Model Blac Chyna, rapper Cardi B, and model Amber Rose have started OnlyFans pages as well.
Rick Ross Buys 87 Acres of Land in Georgia for $1M
*Rapper Rick Ross has dropped $1 million on an 87-acre plot of land in Fayetteville, Georgia, located 20 miles outside from Atlanta.
According to TMZ, the land comes with 2 houses on the property that could be renovated for Rick’s personal use ot turned into rentals. The property is adjacent to his own estate.
READ MORE: 19 Black Families Buy Over 90 Acres in Georgia Dubbed ‘Freedom’ Safe Haven for Black People [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Ross celebrated the new addition to his “Promise Land” via a post on Instagram (see above). The land is located near Ross’ 45,000-square-foot mansion that boasts 109 rooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, a movie theater, and a bowling alley, per Complex.
News of Ross dropping a million for the land coincides with the announcement that 19 Black families have joined forces to buy more than 96 acres near Toomsboro, Georgia – about two hours outside Atlanta.
Renee Walters and Ashley Scott, the two women who spearheaded the operation, said they were moved to take action following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The families purchased nearly 97 acres of unincorporated land near the town of Toomsboro. The area has been dubbed Freedom, Georgia, and overtime the families intend to turn it into a safe haven for Black people.
The families want Black parents to be able to raise their children in a space that is free of police brutality, as Walters and Scott explained to TMZ. Once fully operational, the pro-Black town will not exclude other groups of people from living there.
“This is our answer to breaking generational curses,” said Scott who is also a real estate agent.
“We’re planning on recycling our Black dollar between the 19 families that are a part of our organization, that’s really what Black Wall Street was about it was about that local economy, that hyper-local economy where the dollar continuously circulated before it exited,” she added.
WATCH:
Aaliyah Book Titled ‘Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah’ Dropping in 2021
*Christmas has come early for Aaliyah fans, as an upcoming book has been announced that will chronicle her life and career.
According to Billboard, “Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah” will drop Aug. 17, 2021, under Simon & Schuster/Atria Books.
Written by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, the title “will focus on the span of Aaliyah’s life and career — from her earliest beginnings singing in Detroit all the way through to her game-changing musical era with Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and the late Static Major,” revealed in a press release. “The book also includes a deep dive into her tumultuously abusive entanglement with R. Kelly and an intense investigation on the crash that ended her life.”
Says Iandoli: “I wrote this book as an Aaliyah fan. This is for all of us who for the last twenty years can spot her influence everywhere, while wishing she was still here. I left no stone unturned, and I hope I’ve added to her legacy properly.”
READ MORE: Aubrey O’Day Takes Aims at Trump Family, Claims Ivanka is a Lesbian
Official message from the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton. Thank you for your continued love and support! 🙏
.
.
.
.#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #aaliyahmusic #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/rRDIVaHVfo
— Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) August 25, 2020
News of the book follows confirmation from Aaliyah’s estate that they are bringing her music to streaming services.
“To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” read the announcement from Aaliyah’s Twitter account. “Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”
Check out the official announcement via the Twitter embed above.
In a 2016 story from Complex on the singer’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, who owns her catalog under his Blackground Records label, writer Stephen Witt said of the absence of Aaliyah’s music on the internet, “Aaliyah’s internet absence is different—there’s no logic to it. It’s not an artistic statement or a play for more money, and there’s no dedicated Aaliyah-only streaming service in the works.”
Witt continued, “Instead, there’s a single, stubborn man, sitting on a catalog that includes almost all of her most famous work. … The situation puts her entire musical legacy at risk of fading from memory. Year by year, streaming accounts for a greater portion of an artist’s visibility and reverence among the next generation of listeners. And he refuses to budge.”
JAY-Z: Rapper Launches ‘Monogram’ Cannabis Line
*Jay-Z announced Friday that he is launching his first line of cannabis called Monogram in a joint venture with California-based weed company Caliva.
Monogram debuted its website and Instagram account Friday, providing fans with a glimpse of the product.
According to a press release, Monogram aims to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today,” with “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality.”
Jay-Z joined Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist last July as part of a multi-year partnership.
The rapper detailed his role in a statement, noting that he will help the company with creative decisions, outreach efforts and strategy — focusing on the social justice issues surrounding legalization, Rolling Stone reported.
READ MORE: Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back
Hand Finished pic.twitter.com/jFHoCQj7av
— MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) October 23, 2020
Per a statement, Jay’s efforts will include “advocacy, job training and overall employee and workforce development.”
“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” the hip-hop star said in a statement at the time. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”
After conducting an extensive search to find the perfect partner in the cannabis industry, Jay-Z reached out to Caliva.
“For Jay-Z to seek out Caliva as a partner is humbling and confirms our mission of being the most trusted name in cannabis,” says Caliva CEO, Dennis O’Malley. “To find that we were in complete alignment around our values and ethos was just a home run. We believe this partnership is unparalleled in this or any business and we could not be more pleased to be working with him and have him as our Chief Brand Strategist.”
Jigga is the latest rapper to enter the legal marijuana business. He joins the likes of Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Freddie Gibbs and Juicy J and Cypress Hill’s B-Real.
