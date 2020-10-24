Italian Couple Marries 3 Times to Conform to Covid Rules

*FIORANO MODENESE, Italy—An Italian couple has tied the knot in “three mini weddings” to accommodate the country’s 30-guest Covid-19 rule for nuptials.

Jacopo Cattelani and Gulia Fabbiani learned about the measure a few days before the wedding in the commune of Fiorano Modenese in the northern Italian province of Modena on Oct. 17.

“We had three mini weddings, which lasted four hours each, so that we could celebrate with everyone. We had already postponed everything in May; moving it again would have been impossible,” the bride said.

Italy was the hardest hit European nation at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It has now recorded 434,449 cases and 36,705 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.

Those dire stats meant the couple had to get creative.

They divided the wedding reception into three sections: lunch with family members, an apéritif with the groom’s friends, and dinner with the bride’s closest pals.

The occasion was “the best day of my daughter’s life,” said photographer Marco Fabbiani, father of the bride.

Fabbiani said it was his idea to do the church ceremony in the morning, followed by three shifts of 30 guests afterwards to accommodate the pandemic rule.

The couple’s big day respected social distancing measures and hand gel was readily available for all attendees.

The newlyweds said they also enjoyed receiving three rounds of thunderous applause when taking part in the multiple celebrations.

“My sister Marcella and mother Patrizia were instrumental in the organization, which was more expensive than expected, but made the day absolutely perfect — and in full compliance with the rules!” said the bride.

Italy has recently added new restrictions as Covid-19 cases have surged. On Oct. 18, another 11,705 new cases were announced. A day earlier, 10,925 cases were reported.

Among the restrictions: Bars and restaurants in the country must now close at midnight; after 6:00 p.m., only table service is allowed; the maximum in a group is six; and all local festivals have been canceled.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and Matthew Hall)