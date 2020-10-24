Relationships
Italian Couple Marries 3 Times to Conform to Covid Rules
*FIORANO MODENESE, Italy—An Italian couple has tied the knot in “three mini weddings” to accommodate the country’s 30-guest Covid-19 rule for nuptials.
Jacopo Cattelani and Gulia Fabbiani learned about the measure a few days before the wedding in the commune of Fiorano Modenese in the northern Italian province of Modena on Oct. 17.
“We had three mini weddings, which lasted four hours each, so that we could celebrate with everyone. We had already postponed everything in May; moving it again would have been impossible,” the bride said.
Italy was the hardest hit European nation at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It has now recorded 434,449 cases and 36,705 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.
Those dire stats meant the couple had to get creative.
They divided the wedding reception into three sections: lunch with family members, an apéritif with the groom’s friends, and dinner with the bride’s closest pals.
The occasion was “the best day of my daughter’s life,” said photographer Marco Fabbiani, father of the bride.
Fabbiani said it was his idea to do the church ceremony in the morning, followed by three shifts of 30 guests afterwards to accommodate the pandemic rule.
The couple’s big day respected social distancing measures and hand gel was readily available for all attendees.
The newlyweds said they also enjoyed receiving three rounds of thunderous applause when taking part in the multiple celebrations.
“My sister Marcella and mother Patrizia were instrumental in the organization, which was more expensive than expected, but made the day absolutely perfect — and in full compliance with the rules!” said the bride.
Italy has recently added new restrictions as Covid-19 cases have surged. On Oct. 18, another 11,705 new cases were announced. A day earlier, 10,925 cases were reported.
Among the restrictions: Bars and restaurants in the country must now close at midnight; after 6:00 p.m., only table service is allowed; the maximum in a group is six; and all local festivals have been canceled.
(Edited by Fern Siegel and Matthew Hall)
Aubrey O’Day Takes Aims at Trump Family, Claims Ivanka is a Lesbian
*Singer Aubrey O’Day previously claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and she even wrote a song about him. Now she’s back with more bombshell allegations about the Trump family.
O’Day took to Twitter during Thursday night’s Presidential Debate with some not so shocking claims against the president’s kids.
Last year, O’Day said her affair with Don Jr. ended when his then-wife discovered text messages between them.
She said, “We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.”
READ MORE: Is Aubrey O’Day’s 2013 Song ‘DJT’ about Her Alleged Affair with Donald Trump Jr.?
Last night, she took aim at Trump for attacking Joe Biden’s deceased son Beau Biden.
“since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric fucked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife. #Debates2020,” she tweeted.
O’Day also included a GIF that said, “I have the receipts.”
“and while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little shit asshole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!,” she continued.
“We need to stop discussing kids.. because Ivanka is a lesbian, yet doesn’t support women’s rights in this administration that she RUNS on the low. #Debates2020,” O’Day wrote. Check out her tweets above.
Black Twitter is now demanding that she drop those receipts.
Amber Rose Teaching 7-Yr-Old Son About Sex and Periods: ‘I’m Not Hiding NOTHING from (Him)’
*Amber Rose is making sure that she is the best parent to her son by teaching him important life lessons at an early age.
While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” show, the star revealed she has already discussed topics of consent, women’s health, and sex with her 7-year-old son Sebastian.
“He knows everything,” Rose said. “I’m not hiding nothing from my son. My son knows what a period is.” She shared that he even comes and sits in the bathroom with her to talk and will ask, ‘Mommy, do you have your period?’ Rose said she makes sure to answer her son honestly: “I’m like, ‘No, not right now, but I will.’ And he’s like, ‘Do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad?’ I say that to say my son who is seven, and I don’t feel like it’s too soon. Because once he hits 13 and the girls in his classroom are getting their periods, and the boys are like that’s disgusting, she’s bleeding, he’ll be like, ‘That’s nothing.’”
MORE NEWS: Netflix Drops Teaser for Pharrell’s Gospel Choir Docuseries ‘Voices of Fire’ [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
Amber Rose Clams Ex Kanye West ‘Has Bullied Me for 10 Years’ [VIDEO]
*Amber Rose has opened up about her relationship with ex Kanye West, claiming the bipolar rapper has bullied her since their 2010 breakup.
Rose told host Adam22 of the “No Jumper” podcast that she “didn’t get anything” from their time together.
“I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people,” the 37-year-old mother of two said on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast. “I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him, because I got away.”
Rose later admitted that “I don’t really think about him like that,” she continued. “For me, it’s some guy that I dated 10 years ago.”
READ MORE: Blair Underwood and Jay Pharaoh On Roles in New Hulu Film ‘Bad Hair’ / WATCH
Amber Rose says that Kanye West and Trump are the same person “twins” pic.twitter.com/8iSGApjAfX
— Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) October 22, 2020
She also addressed Ye previously implying that the former stripper was dirty and that he “had to take 30 showers” after their breakup.
“You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person, and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be,” Rose said her her decision to cal it quits with West. “I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person. And I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”
After West, Rose dated rapper Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Sebastian, followed by rapper 21 Savage. She welcomed another son, Slash, in October 2019 with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.
Scroll up and watch her full No Jumper interview via the YouTube clip above.
