Family - Parenting - Births
Family of Detroit Woman Mistakenly Declared Dead Suing City for $50 Million
*The family of the Detroit woman with cerebral palsy who was mistakenly declared dead at a funeral home in August has filed a lawsuit against the first responders on the scene.
According to PEOPLE, Beauchamp’s family has sued the Southfield EMS Paramedics for $50 million for declaring her dead when she was “very much alive,” family attorney Geoffrey Fieger said in a statement.
“All the telemetry evidence shows that Timesha was alive when EMS declared her dead,” he said in a statement. “As a result of being declared dead, she was left without oxygen for 4 hours, suffering severe hypoxic brain damage.”
The four paramedics involved have had their licenses suspended, Fieger said.
“All of this could have been avoided, had more care been taken,” he added.
READ MORE: Woman Found Alive at Funeral Home Dies of ‘Massive Brain Damage’
The family of a woman who was pronounced dead and later found breathing at a Detroit funeral home in August is suing for $50 million, according to a news release from their attorney https://t.co/ZSOgykpmsw
— CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2020
We previously reported, Beauchamp, 20, died at Detroit’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday of massive brain damage. Her death comes two months after she was discovered alive at a Detroit funeral home.
“This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead, but this time she isn’t coming back,” the family said in a statement.
Beauchamp had a heart attack at her home in August and was found unresponsive when paramedics with Southfield Fire Department arrived. They performed CPR and failed to revive her after performing life saving procedures for 30 minutes, according to CBS. She was declared dead after an ER physician reviewed her medical data. Her body was released directly to the family and Beauchamp was transported to James H Cole Home for Funerals in Detroit.
Over an hour later, staffers saw she was alive and called paramedics, who rushed her to the hospital.
“They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it,” the family’s lawyer Geoffrey Fieger told WXYZ-TV. “The funeral home unzipping the body bag – literally – that’s what happened to Timesha, and seeing her alive with her eyes open.”
“After receiving clearance from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office she was transported to our funeral home,” the funeral home said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Upon her arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS.”
The fire department claims they followed “protocols and procedures” when handling Beauchamp.
Family - Parenting - Births
Aubrey O’Day Takes Aims at Trump Family, Claims Ivanka is a Lesbian
*Singer Aubrey O’Day previously claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and she even wrote a song about him. Now she’s back with more bombshell allegations about the Trump family.
O’Day took to Twitter during Thursday night’s Presidential Debate with some not so shocking claims against the president’s kids.
Last year, O’Day said her affair with Don Jr. ended when his then-wife discovered text messages between them.
She said, “We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.”
READ MORE: Is Aubrey O’Day’s 2013 Song ‘DJT’ about Her Alleged Affair with Donald Trump Jr.?
Last night, she took aim at Trump for attacking Joe Biden’s deceased son Beau Biden.
“since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric fucked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife. #Debates2020,” she tweeted.
O’Day also included a GIF that said, “I have the receipts.”
“and while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little shit asshole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!,” she continued.
“We need to stop discussing kids.. because Ivanka is a lesbian, yet doesn’t support women’s rights in this administration that she RUNS on the low. #Debates2020,” O’Day wrote. Check out her tweets above.
Black Twitter is now demanding that she drop those receipts.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mother of Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had ‘Non-consenual Sex’ with Jada’s Father [VIDEO]
*Jada Pinkett-Smith her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris are ready to upack sexual consent on Red Table Talk.
In this week’s episode of Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook watch series, the actress learns a disturbing truth about her parents’ marriage.
“So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history in regards to sexual intimacy have you felt like you had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual,” Pinkett Smith says to her mother.
Banfield-Norris nodded, saying, “I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually.” She added, “So that’s really gray.”
Pinkett Smith replies, “You’re basicall y saying you had non-consensual sex with my father,” to which her mother nodded.
READ MORE: August Alsina Says He ‘Absolutely’ Still Loves Jada Pinkett Smith
As noted by PEOPLE, Banfield-Norris married Robsol Pinkett Jr after she became pregnant in high school with Jada. The two divorced after several months. Robosol died in 2010.
Pinkett Smith previously opened up about the domestic violence that her mother endured during the marriage.
“I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on,” she said in a previous Red Table Talk episode. “She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child, I was just curious. I was like, ‘Oh, Mommy, what’s that? What’s that?’ … This will be the first time that Willow’s actually heard these stories about her grandfather who she knew.”
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis, 32, also participated in the discussion about consent.
“When I lost my virginity, when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it. I was not abused or wasn’t raped… but I didn’t say yes,” Rumer said. “I wasn’t gung-ho about it. But I also didn’t say no.
“I just let it happen. He was older and took advantage, and didn’t check in. That’s where I feel like the man’s responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can’t say no?”
Watch the episode via the clip above.
“Red Table Talk” airs Tuesdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Samuel L. Jackson and Daughter Zoe Jackson to Produce Series About Gang Culture
*Samuel L. Jackson and his daughter Zoe Jackson are producing a docuseries about marginalized communities and gang culture.
The duo will partner with Ample Entertainment for the self-shot series, titled. “Life on the Edge.”
Here’s more about the project from Deadline:
The production team will use Deepfake technology and self-shot footage to capture the day-to-day life of individuals in the shadows of some of the most notoriously violent groups in the world, all as they struggle to live life despite their circumstances.
“No one has ever looked at these groups from a fresh perspective – from the inside out. These are young people trying to find a place in a chaotic world up against extraordinary odds. I can’t think of stories more worthy of telling,” said Samuel L. Jackson and Zoe Jackson in a statement.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Gut Wrenching’: Samuel L. Jackson Opens Up About Chadwick Boseman on ‘Tamron Hall’ (Watch)
“We could not be more excited for this partnership and the chance to skip the stereotypes and get real,” added Ample co-founder Ari Mark.
Zoe Jackson’s credits include serving as a producer on “Project Runway” and “Top Chef.” Ample Entertainment is producer of the Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox.
Samuel and Zoe are the latest father and daughter to join forces in Hollywood.
We previously reported, Ludacris partnered with Netflix for his new CG animated series titled “Karma’s World.” The streaming giant has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of the series inspired by the rapper’s oldest daughter, Karma Bridges.
The series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a music star and offers young viewers a lot of valuable lessons along the way, per Deadline.
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have also inked a deal with Netflix for a series starring the actor.
The comedy is titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” and is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]