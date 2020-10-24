Ex-NBAer Zach Rudolph Files for Divorce Weeks After Tweeting ‘I Married A Ho’

*In a new interview with Heavy, Carl Crawford talks his professional and personal relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, claiming he wants her to settle her contractual issues, and adding that he’s unsure about their “personal stuff.”

The 1501 Certified Entertainment founder says, “Well, the media makes it look like that we parted ways. But we’re still in heavy talk. We’re still contractually together, so of course we want her to do well. You don’t want her to do bad because it’s not going to benefit us if she does bad, you know? So, we want her to do well. We just want her to honor her contract. That’s the whole big deal behind the situation.”

“They didn’t want to honor her contract but, they wanted to switch a few things and they never talked to me about it; they just sent the lawyers to me and all that stuff so… it was just really one of those deals to where you just – things kind of went left and it’s just unfortunate. Oh yeah there’s going to be a resolution as far as like you know, trying to get the contract renegotiated or whatever like that. We’ll definitely handle the business part but, just far as the personal stuff… I don’t really know about that. The business part is what we’re working on so we’ll definitely take care of that hopefully soon. We did that situation and that’ll take care of itself at one point and everybody can move on. That’s the best for everybody in my mind.”

