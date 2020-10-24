Busta Rhymes Posts These Remarkable Before & After Snaps and Gets Trolled by 50 Cent / LOOK

*OK, it’s confession time. We gotta say we’re not exactly huge fans of rapper Busta Rhymes because of the questionable things we’ve seen him say and do both publicly and privately.

However, today we got nothing but praise for Rhymes because of a personal achievement he recently pulled off that will provide inspiration to anyone who has a goal.

As you can from the very dramatic before and after Instagram pics below that the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” rapper put the work and dedication in to make a remarkable change in his body and no doubt, his mind.

In his caption he not only encourages other, he says he’s now (and he looks it) in “the best shape” of his life. He also tells fans to also look out for new music.

DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!! #ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD DROPPIN’ 10.30.20 PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!! CLICK LINK IN BIO

Thank you coach @victormunoz_proedge Thank you Legend @mrolympia08 Thank you King @kaigreene Thank you Icon @dominicandominator & @chefdeliche

And then along came 50 Cent whose known to frequently rain on folk’s parde, if you get our drift. And just as predicted, he did what he does and also put up a split-screen pic with Busta Rhymes‘ before shot on the left and a side profile picture of a shirtless Tracy Morgan. He captioned the post:

They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi

However, on the second slide, 50 Cent seemed to congratulate Busta on his weight loss and even indicated he was looking forward to hearing new music from him: