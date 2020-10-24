Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Busta Rhymes Posts These Remarkable Before & After Snaps and Gets Trolled by 50 Cent / LOOK
*OK, it’s confession time. We gotta say we’re not exactly huge fans of rapper Busta Rhymes because of the questionable things we’ve seen him say and do both publicly and privately.
However, today we got nothing but praise for Rhymes because of a personal achievement he recently pulled off that will provide inspiration to anyone who has a goal.
As you can from the very dramatic before and after Instagram pics below that the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” rapper put the work and dedication in to make a remarkable change in his body and no doubt, his mind.
READ THIS: Rick Ross Buys 87 Acres of Land in Georgia for $1M
In his caption he not only encourages other, he says he’s now (and he looks it) in “the best shape” of his life. He also tells fans to also look out for new music.
DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!! #ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD DROPPIN’ 10.30.20 PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!! CLICK LINK IN BIO
Thank you coach @victormunoz_proedge Thank you Legend @mrolympia08 Thank you King @kaigreene Thank you Icon @dominicandominator & @chefdeliche
View this post on Instagram
👀😆They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up 😆😆😆#bransoncongac #lecheminduroi
And then along came 50 Cent whose known to frequently rain on folk’s parde, if you get our drift. And just as predicted, he did what he does and also put up a split-screen pic with Busta Rhymes‘ before shot on the left and a side profile picture of a shirtless Tracy Morgan. He captioned the post:
They really kinda look alike right LOL he gonna curse me out when he wake up #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
However, on the second slide, 50 Cent seemed to congratulate Busta on his weight loss and even indicated he was looking forward to hearing new music from him:
** FEATURED STORY **
Male Model and Dancer in Janet Jackson’s ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately’ Video is Now a WOMAN / LOOK
*In the late 1980s, Rudy Houston was a well-recognized and talented model and dancer, perhaps best remembered as the leading man in Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done For Me Lately” video.
He was the guy that women went crazy over because of his looks and dance moves. Houston was also the man who singer Pebbles was asking in her song, “Mercedes Boy,” if he wanted to ride with her in the song’s video, released in 1988.
While Rudy Houston was his name back in the day, today, he is a she…and goes by the name Lana Houston.
And according to Lana Houston, she is now “all-woman” in every sense of the phrase.
WHOAH! DID U SEE THIS? Ex-NBAer Zach Rudolph Files for Divorce Weeks After Tweeting ‘I Married A Ho’
Her sex change journey has been a long road, which for the most part, remained out of the media’s broad reach, until now because Houston is back and wants the world to know.
“Yes, it is true that I have transitioned from male to female,” Houston said in a statement that appears on I Love Old School Music’s website. “I began my transition from male to female in 1995. I needed time away from the entertainment industry to find my inner peace and embark on my intense and wonderful journey to womanhood. I am finally at peace. I am currently residing in L.A., where I work as an artist painting portraits and abstracts.”
Houston said she is grateful for her sex transition and to have fans. She is also looking for songwriters and music producers to collaborate with.
“Thanks to all those who were concerned about my whereabouts,” Houston said. “I’m back from the ‘dead.’ ”
LisaRaye McCoy Creates An OnlyFans Account – Will You Subscribe? / VIDEO
*If you haven’t heard, LisaRaye McCoy has announced that she’s joining the subscription website OnlyFans.com.
The 53-year-old actress and talk-show host made the announcement on her Instagram page. Her basic subscription price will be $20 a month.
In a 2 minute-17 second video, LisaRaye is seen seated wearing a white blouse and finger-styling her bob. A female voice off-camera voice suggests she create an OnlyFans for her fans in a way to further connect with them. At first LisaRaye sort of pooh poohs the idea, but then she comes around.
“You know what? I could really get with that,” she says. “Because I promise you when I post on Instagram, by the time I scroll through all the haters and the negative people and the naysayers and folks that got some kind of negative opinion or whatever, it makes me exhausted.
She goes on to explain that this may be a good idea because she says she has lots of content to share but doesn’t want to share it on Instagram where people are always going to have something to say:
“If I could have a place that only MY people come to. Only MY fans, only MY likes, only MY members, only MY people that mess with me…you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page.”
THIS IS INTERESTING: Baltimore Couple Creates Card Game ‘Winsults,’ An Updated Version of ‘The Dozens’ (Video)
View this post on Instagram
She also promised to post “special stuff and all this behind-the-scenes stuff.”
It isn’t clear if LisaRaye will bare it all for the real cash. Some folks reportedly earn $200 per view.
LisaRaye McCoy isn’t the only celebrity who’s decided to join OnlyFans. Model Blac Chyna, rapper Cardi B, and model Amber Rose have started OnlyFans pages as well.
Rick Ross Buys 87 Acres of Land in Georgia for $1M
*Rapper Rick Ross has dropped $1 million on an 87-acre plot of land in Fayetteville, Georgia, located 20 miles outside from Atlanta.
According to TMZ, the land comes with 2 houses on the property that could be renovated for Rick’s personal use ot turned into rentals. The property is adjacent to his own estate.
READ MORE: 19 Black Families Buy Over 90 Acres in Georgia Dubbed ‘Freedom’ Safe Haven for Black People [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Ross celebrated the new addition to his “Promise Land” via a post on Instagram (see above). The land is located near Ross’ 45,000-square-foot mansion that boasts 109 rooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, a movie theater, and a bowling alley, per Complex.
News of Ross dropping a million for the land coincides with the announcement that 19 Black families have joined forces to buy more than 96 acres near Toomsboro, Georgia – about two hours outside Atlanta.
Renee Walters and Ashley Scott, the two women who spearheaded the operation, said they were moved to take action following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The families purchased nearly 97 acres of unincorporated land near the town of Toomsboro. The area has been dubbed Freedom, Georgia, and overtime the families intend to turn it into a safe haven for Black people.
The families want Black parents to be able to raise their children in a space that is free of police brutality, as Walters and Scott explained to TMZ. Once fully operational, the pro-Black town will not exclude other groups of people from living there.
“This is our answer to breaking generational curses,” said Scott who is also a real estate agent.
“We’re planning on recycling our Black dollar between the 19 families that are a part of our organization, that’s really what Black Wall Street was about it was about that local economy, that hyper-local economy where the dollar continuously circulated before it exited,” she added.
WATCH:
