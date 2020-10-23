Film
Viola Davis Remembers ‘My Baby’ Chadwick Boseman at ‘Ma Rainey’ Event
*Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Monday, along with a conversation with star Viola Davis and director George C. Wolfe.
The film is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from producer Denzel Washington.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis).” The late Chadwick Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Boseman died in August after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
During the “Ma Rainey” preview event this week, Davis described the “Black Panther” star as the epitome of “an artist.”
“That’s just who he was,” she said, reminding viewers she played his mother in “Get On Up.”
“Chadwick is my baby,” said Davis.
READ MORE: First Look at Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
Davis went on to say, “We are in the business, that a lot of times people have business conversations that masquerade themselves as artistic conversations. They don’t understand the difference between getting on set and demanding their vegan food being brought to them or their vegetarian dishes, or the dietary concerns, having that car ready. They don’t know the difference between that and making choices as an actor and getting down and dirty and doing the work and leaving your ego and your vanity at the door. He loved it. He demanded it.” she added, “He demanded it in every single way.”
Wolfe said of casting Boseman, “Chadwick put his entire being into Levee and Levee demands that because of the scale of the role. He put every ounce of his heart and passion into it.”
Davis also praised Washington for honoring Wilson’s legacy. The actor also produced “Fences” and plans to bring nine of Wilson’s plays to the small screen.
“August lets us talk as people of color. I think other people may look at it and say, ‘Why do they go on and on and on?’ My whole thing is why not? We have a lot to say. There has been a muzzle placed on those for so long. This work has got to be in the hands of a great artist,” Davis said.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” premieres Dec. 18 on Netflix.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Charlamagne tha God Reacts to 50-Cent Supporting Trump: ‘I Can’t Pick Racism and Fascism’ [VIDEO]
*Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God is the latest celebrity to slam rapper 50 Cent for supporting Trump’s re-election.
“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. His comment was in response to Biden’s tax plan that would increase taxes on Americans who make over $400,000, while those who make less would receive tax cuts. “F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62 percent are you out of ya fucking mind,” he added.
“Unlike 50 Cent, I can’t pick racism and bigotry and fascism,” Charlamagne told Lisa Kennedy Montgomery on Fox Business.
“I can’t choose that over my finances. My finances might just have to take a hit. We gotta get that fascism out of the White House. But I’m not mad at 50, I mean honestly 50 just said out loud what a lot of people were thinking. When I saw that, I thought that,” he added.
Watch the full interview above.
READ MORE: Chelsea Handler Slams Ex 50 Cent After He Supports Trump’s Re-election
We previously reported, Charlamagne said he understands why some young Black voters support President Donald Trump, specifically Black males.
During his appearance on Don Lemon’s CNN show on Tuesday, the “Breakfast Club” host was asked what he wants from the presidential candidates.
“When it comes to black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters. He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted,” Charlamagne said, New York Post reports. “Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think everybody else in the black community and black families are going to fall in line.”
“Trump is targeting young black males in promos and marketing. It works,” Charlamagne said.
Lemon then asked if Harris will attract Black voters to the polls.
“Absolutely. I mean, when we were pushing for Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his his VP, Senator Harris was who I had in mind. And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden,” he said.
Charlamagne called Harris a “political change agent.”
“I’m gonna be honest with you, Don, I’m just so tired of like old white male leadership in politics,” he said.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Spike Lee to Receive American Cinematheque Award in 2021
*Spike Lee will receive the American Cinematheque Award during a virtual tribute on Jan. 14, 2021.
Lee’s Hollywood career spans three decades and includes features such as “School Daze,” “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Jungle Fever,” “Crooklyn,” “Clockers,” “Girl 6,” “Get on the Bus,” “He Got Game,” “Summer of Sam,” “Bamboozled,” “25th Hour,” “She Hate Me,” “Inside Man,” “Miracle at St. Anna,” “Red Hook Summer,” “Old Boy” and “Chi-Raq.”
“As a cultural arts organization that celebrates the importance of film in our society, Spike Lee is the perfect choice for the Cinematheque’s annual award,” said American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita. “Spike’s ability to perceive and depict the tone of contemporary society is shown in his movies, ranging from ‘Do the Right Thing,’ ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ to name only a few. He continues his outstanding output with this year’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘American Utopia.’ We look forward with great anticipation to where he will next shine his light.”
READ MORE: Spike Lee Announces Murder of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta Overnight
The legendary Spike Lee will receive the 34th American Cinematheque Award, celebrating the importance of his visionary filmmaking to contemporary society, from She’s Gotta Have it to Da 5 Bloods.
📷: Satchell Lee pic.twitter.com/L5QMyEA35r
— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 22, 2020
In television, Lee produced the Netflix original series “She’s Gotta Have It,” and most recently his “Da 5 Bloods” debuted on the streaming platform amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“I cannot take any credit for this. The film was shot when it was shot; it was ready to come out when it was ready to come out. And then the world changed for everybody,” Lee told Variety about the timing of the film’s release. “When something is repeated all the time it becomes a cliché … but that doesn’t mean it’s not the truth. And the truth I’m talking about is timing is everything. This film’s coming out at the right time for the world we live in.”
As noted by Variety, previous American Cinematheque Award honorees include: Eddie Murphy (1986); Bette Midler (1987); Robin Williams (1988); Steven Spielberg (1989); Ron Howard (1990); Martin Scorsese (1991); Sean Connery (1992); Michael Douglas (1993); Rob Reiner (1994); Mel Gibson (1995); Tom Cruise (1996); John Travolta (1997); Arnold Schwarzenegger (1998); Jodie Foster (1999); Bruce Willis (2000); Nicolas Cage (2001); Denzel Washington (2002); Nicole Kidman (2003); Steve Martin (2004); Al Pacino (2005); George Clooney (2006); Julia Roberts (2007); Samuel L. Jackson (2008); Matt Damon (2010); Robert Downey Jr. (2011); Ben Stiller (2012); Jerry Bruckheimer (2013); Matthew McConaughey (2014); Reese Witherspoon (2015); Ridley Scott (2016); Amy Adams (2017); Bradley Cooper (2018) and Charlize Theron (2019).
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Netflix Drops Teaser for Pharrell’s Gospel Choir Docuseries ‘Voices of Fire’ [WATCH]
*Netflix has dropped a teaser for Pharrell Williams’ new docuseries “Voices of Fire,” which follows his journey to create a gospel choir in his hometown community of Hampton Roads, Va.
The new docu-series will chronicle his search for undiscovered talent of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, per The Hollywood Reporter. Williams is joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and they collaborate with a team of influential gospel leaders who will take viewers around the community to find singers with diverse backstories.
“What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds? What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?” Pharrell narrates in the teaser. “This is about to be the most awesome choir ever.” The docuseries is to be produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell’s i am OTHER. Netflix greenlit the series earlier this year, confirming that it will feature singers of all ages and backgrounds
READ MORE: Pharrell Williams Pens Racism Essay for Time Magazine: ‘The New American Revolution’
The future of gospel music is coming to @Netflix on November 20. Pleased to help introduce the @VoicesofFire choir to the world 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/STbgwJfOqG
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 22, 2020
Williams will executive produce the project along with Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER, Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. and Bianca Barnes-Williams.
In addition to “Voices of Fire,” Pharrell and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris are joining forces to produce a Juneteenth-based musical for Netflix
“The acknowledgment and celebration of Juneteenth as an American and possibly international holiday is something that I would put in the life goals column for me,” Barris said in a statement, per Deadline. “For us, this project isn’t about numbers; it’s about humanity,” he continued. “Slavery is America’s recessive gene and it’s time we all dealt with it and what better way to have an audience swallow this dose of medicine than with amazing music and raw, honest, jaw-dropping comedy?”
Watch the trailer for “Voices of Fire” above. The series premieres globally on Nov. 20.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]