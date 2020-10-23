Television
Tiffany Pollard Announces TV Return with ‘I Love New York: Reunited’ Special
*Tiffany Pollard has announced her return to television for an “I Love New York” reunion special.
Pollard, famously known as “New York” on Flavor Flav’s “Flavor of Love,” will appear in “I Love New York: Reunited” airing Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1
“ARE Y’ALL EXCITED ABOUT THIS?????!” Pollard wrote on Instagram.
Page Six reports, actress Vivica A. Fox will host the special, which will “revisit the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years.”
ARE Y’ALL EXCITED ABOUT THIS?????! Let me know in the comments hunni 😱😱😱😱
After appearing in Seasons 1 and 2 of “Flavor of Love,” Pollard starred on her own spinoff, “I Love New York.” The series followed her on a quest to find true love.
Patrick Samuel “Tango” Hunter won”I Love New York” Season 1 and George “Tailor Made” Weisgerber III won Season 2.
Pollard will reunite with some of her former suitors in the new special.
The reality TV veteran has also appeared on the UK series “Celebrity Big Brother,” “Famously Single,” “Braxton Family Values” and “Celebrity Ex on the Beach” Season 11 this year.
She also had her breast implants fixed on “Botched” after they caused her headaches, nausea and anxiety.
“You know how some women love their legs or their behinds? I’ve always known I wanted to have a really nice big chest,” Pollard said on the show. “I just loved the way big breasts would look in tops and things like that. That was like early on as a little girl. What was I, like 5 or 6? I saw Dolly Parton and I was like, ‘What are those?’ They just looked really fun and inviting, if you will. I always wanted to be built like that, so obviously, coming out to Hollywood, I was going to take advantage of that opportunity [laughs].”
But having faux body parts comes at a high price – health wise, and Pollard detailed her experience with breast implant illness, which triggers autoimmune issues.
Netflix Drops Teaser for Pharrell’s Gospel Choir Docuseries ‘Voices of Fire’ [WATCH]
*Netflix has dropped a teaser for Pharrell Williams’ new docuseries “Voices of Fire,” which follows his journey to create a gospel choir in his hometown community of Hampton Roads, Va.
The new docu-series will chronicle his search for undiscovered talent of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, per The Hollywood Reporter. Williams is joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and they collaborate with a team of influential gospel leaders who will take viewers around the community to find singers with diverse backstories.
“What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds? What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?” Pharrell narrates in the teaser. “This is about to be the most awesome choir ever.” The docuseries is to be produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell’s i am OTHER. Netflix greenlit the series earlier this year, confirming that it will feature singers of all ages and backgrounds
The future of gospel music is coming to @Netflix on November 20. Pleased to help introduce the @VoicesofFire choir to the world 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/STbgwJfOqG
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 22, 2020
Williams will executive produce the project along with Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER, Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. and Bianca Barnes-Williams.
In addition to “Voices of Fire,” Pharrell and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris are joining forces to produce a Juneteenth-based musical for Netflix
“The acknowledgment and celebration of Juneteenth as an American and possibly international holiday is something that I would put in the life goals column for me,” Barris said in a statement, per Deadline. “For us, this project isn’t about numbers; it’s about humanity,” he continued. “Slavery is America’s recessive gene and it’s time we all dealt with it and what better way to have an audience swallow this dose of medicine than with amazing music and raw, honest, jaw-dropping comedy?”
Watch the trailer for “Voices of Fire” above. The series premieres globally on Nov. 20.
Obama Calls Out Trump’s ‘Secret’ Bank Account in China, Says Fox News Would’ve Called Him ‘Beijing Barry’ [VIDEO]
*Former President Barack Obama was rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday when he slammed President Trump for his reported bank account in China.
Obama believes he would have caught major heat from conservatives and Fox News if he had a “secret Chinese bank account” like Trump. The president reportedly paid more to foreign governments than he paid in federal income taxes.
“Listen, can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election? You think Fox News might’ve been a little concerned about that? They would’ve called me ‘Beijing Barry,’” Obama said at the rally. “It is not a great idea to have a president who owes a bunch of money to people overseas. That’s not a good idea.”
better than Weekend Update pic.twitter.com/MD7OoQIXN9
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 21, 2020
Obama also touched on Trump’s tax records during the Biden rally on Wednesday.
“I mean, of the taxes Donald Trump pays, he may be sending more to foreign governments than he pays in the United States. His first year in the White House, he only paid $750 in federal income taxes,” Obama said. “Listen, my first job was at a Baskin Robbins when I was 15 years old. I think I might’ve paid more taxes that year working … dispensing ice cream. How is that possible? How many people here paid less than that?”
Take a look at the clip from the rally via the Twitter video above.
Meanwhile, according to a New York Times report, Trump’s previously undisclosed bank account in China is held by Trump International Hotels Management L.L.C.. Trump “paid $188,561 in taxes in China while pursuing licensing deals there from 2013 to 2015,” the report states.
An attorney for the Trump Organization said the account was opened “to pay the local taxes” after creating an office in China “to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia” and that the bank account has “never been used for any other purpose.”
Chelsea Handler Slams Ex 50 Cent After He Supports Trump’s Re-election
*Chelsea Handler called out ex-boyfriend 50 Cent after he took to social media this week to note his support for Donald Trump’s re-election.
On Monday, the rapper shared a screenshot of a report on Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.
According to reports, taxpayers in New York City, New Jersey and California who earn more than $400,000 could see their combined state and local rates rise above 60%.
🤦♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP
— 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020
“WHAT THE F–K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F–K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” 50 tweeted. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f–king mind.”
“I just remembered I’m bankrupt, so I’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL” he added in a follow-up post.
He later called Biden’s tax a “very, very bad idea.”
Handler responded in his comments — tweeting, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”
50 then joked that the election was “effecting [sic] my love life now.” He added, “@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”
Handler replied, “Hey f–ker!” she wrote. “I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f–ker! Remember?”
50 previously made clear that he doesn’t care that “Trump doesn’t like black people” … he’s still riding the Trump train.
