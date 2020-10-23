Tiffany Pollard Announces TV Return with ‘I Love New York: Reunited’ Special

*Tiffany Pollard has announced her return to television for an “I Love New York” reunion special.

Pollard, famously known as “New York” on Flavor Flav’s “Flavor of Love,” will appear in “I Love New York: Reunited” airing Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1

“ARE Y’ALL EXCITED ABOUT THIS?????!” Pollard wrote on Instagram.

Page Six reports, actress Vivica A. Fox will host the special, which will “revisit the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years.”

After appearing in Seasons 1 and 2 of “Flavor of Love,” Pollard starred on her own spinoff, “I Love New York.” The series followed her on a quest to find true love.

Patrick Samuel “Tango” Hunter won”I Love New York” Season 1 and George “Tailor Made” Weisgerber III won Season 2.

Pollard will reunite with some of her former suitors in the new special.

The reality TV veteran has also appeared on the UK series “Celebrity Big Brother,” “Famously Single,” “Braxton Family Values” and “Celebrity Ex on the Beach” Season 11 this year.

She also had her breast implants fixed on “Botched” after they caused her headaches, nausea and anxiety.

“You know how some women love their legs or their behinds? I’ve always known I wanted to have a really nice big chest,” Pollard said on the show. “I just loved the way big breasts would look in tops and things like that. That was like early on as a little girl. What was I, like 5 or 6? I saw Dolly Parton and I was like, ‘What are those?’ They just looked really fun and inviting, if you will. I always wanted to be built like that, so obviously, coming out to Hollywood, I was going to take advantage of that opportunity [laughs].”

But having faux body parts comes at a high price – health wise, and Pollard detailed her experience with breast implant illness, which triggers autoimmune issues.

