Obama Calls Out Trump’s ‘Secret’ Bank Account in China, Says Fox News Would’ve Called Him ‘Beijing Barry’ [VIDEO]

*Former President Barack Obama was rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday when he slammed President Trump for his reported bank account in China.

Obama believes he would have caught major heat from conservatives and Fox News if he had a “secret Chinese bank account” like Trump. The president reportedly paid more to foreign governments than he paid in federal income taxes.

“Listen, can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election? You think Fox News might’ve been a little concerned about that? They would’ve called me ‘Beijing Barry,’” Obama said at the rally. “It is not a great idea to have a president who owes a bunch of money to people overseas. That’s not a good idea.”

Obama also touched on Trump’s tax records during the Biden rally on Wednesday.

“I mean, of the taxes Donald Trump pays, he may be sending more to foreign governments than he pays in the United States. His first year in the White House, he only paid $750 in federal income taxes,” Obama said. “Listen, my first job was at a Baskin Robbins when I was 15 years old. I think I might’ve paid more taxes that year working … dispensing ice cream. How is that possible? How many people here paid less than that?”

Meanwhile, according to a New York Times report, Trump’s previously undisclosed bank account in China is held by Trump International Hotels Management L.L.C.. Trump “paid $188,561 in taxes in China while pursuing licensing deals there from 2013 to 2015,” the report states.

An attorney for the Trump Organization said the account was opened “to pay the local taxes” after creating an office in China “to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia” and that the bank account has “never been used for any other purpose.”