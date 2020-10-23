Netflix Drops Teaser for Pharrell’s Gospel Choir Docuseries ‘Voices of Fire’ [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Netflix has dropped a teaser for Pharrell Williams’ new docuseries “Voices of Fire,” which follows his journey to create a gospel choir in his hometown community of Hampton Roads, Va.

The new docu-series will chronicle his search for undiscovered talent of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, per The Hollywood Reporter. Williams is joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and they collaborate with a team of influential gospel leaders who will take viewers around the community to find singers with diverse backstories.

“What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds? What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?” Pharrell narrates in the teaser. “This is about to be the most awesome choir ever.” The docuseries is to be produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell’s i am OTHER. Netflix greenlit the series earlier this year, confirming that it will feature singers of all ages and backgrounds

The future of gospel music is coming to @Netflix on November 20. Pleased to help introduce the @VoicesofFire choir to the world 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/STbgwJfOqG — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 22, 2020

Williams will executive produce the project along with Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER, Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. and Bianca Barnes-Williams.

In addition to “Voices of Fire,” Pharrell and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris are joining forces to produce a Juneteenth-based musical for Netflix

“The acknowledgment and celebration of Juneteenth as an American and possibly international holiday is something that I would put in the life goals column for me,” Barris said in a statement, per Deadline. “For us, this project isn’t about numbers; it’s about humanity,” he continued. “Slavery is America’s recessive gene and it’s time we all dealt with it and what better way to have an audience swallow this dose of medicine than with amazing music and raw, honest, jaw-dropping comedy?”

Watch the trailer for “Voices of Fire” above. The series premieres globally on Nov. 20.