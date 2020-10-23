JAY-Z: Rapper Launches ‘Monogram’ Cannabis Line

*Jay-Z announced Friday that he is launching his first line of cannabis called Monogram in a joint venture with California-based weed company Caliva.

Monogram debuted its website and Instagram account Friday, providing fans with a glimpse of the product.

According to a press release, Monogram aims to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today,” with “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality.”

Jay-Z joined Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist last July as part of a multi-year partnership.

The rapper detailed his role in a statement, noting that he will help the company with creative decisions, outreach efforts and strategy — focusing on the social justice issues surrounding legalization, Rolling Stone reported.

READ MORE: Jay Z Allegedly Sold Kanye’s Masters to Get His Own Masters Back

Per a statement, Jay’s efforts will include “advocacy, job training and overall employee and workforce development.”

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” the hip-hop star said in a statement at the time. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

After conducting an extensive search to find the perfect partner in the cannabis industry, Jay-Z reached out to Caliva.

“For Jay-Z to seek out Caliva as a partner is humbling and confirms our mission of being the most trusted name in cannabis,” says Caliva CEO, Dennis O’Malley. “To find that we were in complete alignment around our values and ethos was just a home run. We believe this partnership is unparalleled in this or any business and we could not be more pleased to be working with him and have him as our Chief Brand Strategist.”

Jigga is the latest rapper to enter the legal marijuana business. He joins the likes of Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Freddie Gibbs and Juicy J and Cypress Hill’s B-Real.