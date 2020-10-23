Entertainment
‘Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery’ Teaser Trailer Released by Bounce TV / WATCH
*Bounce, the first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, released the teaser trailer of their all-new original true crime special Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery.
Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery is an intriguing six-episode, true-crime docuseries. Bounce’s first which follows the extraordinary true story of the mysterious death, and likely murder, of Ryan Singleton, a young African American male, and aspiring film producer, who, after setting out to pursue fame and fortune in Hollywood with two of his friends, ended up dead in California’s Mojave Desert, his body dumped, mutilated and missing all vital organs.
World Premieres Sun. Nov. 1 at 9:00 pm (ET) with two back-to-back episodes.
About Bounce
Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series, docuseries and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).
Aubrey O’Day Takes Aims at Trump Family, Claims Ivanka is a Lesbian
*Singer Aubrey O’Day previously claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and she even wrote a song about him. Now she’s back with more bombshell allegations about the Trump family.
O’Day took to Twitter during Thursday night’s Presidential Debate with some not so shocking claims against the president’s kids.
Last year, O’Day said her affair with Don Jr. ended when his then-wife discovered text messages between them.
She said, “We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.”
Last night, she took aim at Trump for attacking Joe Biden’s deceased son Beau Biden.
“since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric fucked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife. #Debates2020,” she tweeted.
O’Day also included a GIF that said, “I have the receipts.”
“and while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little shit asshole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!,” she continued.
“We need to stop discussing kids.. because Ivanka is a lesbian, yet doesn’t support women’s rights in this administration that she RUNS on the low. #Debates2020,” O’Day wrote. Check out her tweets above.
Black Twitter is now demanding that she drop those receipts.
Christianity and Voting – by A Beloved Daughter
Christianity and Voting
Submitted by A beloved daughter
God says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 … if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I’ll hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
Covid-19 has revealed a sickness in this land that goes beyond a cough or feverish aches and pains. It is seen in partisan talking points from clever or outlandish politicians vying for votes. In neighbors, this illness has caused a collective memory loss of a few select Americans even the “very elect” have fallen for the hype as Matthew 24:24 cautions us against. One element of this contagion has infected some of the older generation with a delirium that espouses a notion to “make America great again” with Candidate X. It was with that spark of awareness that I contemplated writing my last article on Christianity and voting. It made me say out loud that “when I was born, neither my parents nor my grandparents could vote in any of these United States of America”.
I thought about my maternal grandfather, Papa, the only grandfather I can remember well, who was born in 1893; that the emancipation proclamation was signed in 1863, and the voting rights act was signed in 1965. The act passed in the senate on May 26, 1965 with a vote of 77-19; and then on to the house where it passed on July 9, 1965 with the final tally of 333-85. (Note: the tallies were not unanimous!) I thought about my grandfather, respected deacon in his church, a farmer, a mason, possibly growing up on a sharecropper’s farm. I remember he was a small man who stood about 5’2; he had gray eyes, and spoke with a soft, whispery voice. He and three of his 5 sons served in the US military – segregated, of course; my mom was given a flag that draped his coffin; and I calculated that he was eligible to vote for the first time at the ripe old age of 72!
Today there’s a fractured group among America’s society whose older members probably remembers being plagued by the ills of voter suppression and intimidation at the polls…and, no doubt experiencing some déjà vu in 2020 as it rears its ugly head again. On the other hand, another group, let’s call them “privileged” some of them are exhibiting signs of a “madness.” In the U. S., this group has always been nurtured; always been trusted; always been sheltered, always been protected. And, yet they and their off springs, a powerful group en masse, are upset about mandates to wear “facial coverings” i.e. masks, during a global pandemic! If not cured soon this “disease” could cripple this nation into oblivion! Mark 3:25 says it best (paraphrased), a team, a group, a family, a nation, divided against itself cannot stand.
I’m grateful to God for having allowed me to see America’s festering sores and witnessing the reality of its petty people hording toilet paper during a pandemic! That mandates to wear a mask in public brought claims of threats to their freedoms, oxygen, and essentially being drafted into slavery! The slavery claim struck a nerve with me. This people trekked across an ocean to escape “tyranny” only to become infected tyrants themselves against a people who were actually stolen from their native lands; trekked across an ocean in chains and then dehumanized through “slavery”, Jim Crow lawlessness, domestic terrorism, police brutality and denied a comfortable place to reach that American dream in the same America they built, fought for and died for, even in 2020!
Please keep in mind, we don’t vote in a vacuum; we vote as a collective, and if enough of us cast our votes in agreement with a just cause, a favorable final tally could bring aid and justice to the people we care most about. I invite you to read Acts 2:44 again, and imagine a world with that mindset…then make plans to Vote!
WOW…Three upcoming events you don’t want to miss!
Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
Cooking with Drette
on Zoom for the Month of November 4:00pm (Central Standard Time) every Saturday
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!
Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89089083716?pwd=Q1owSEVNTWQ4Q1ZYTU1XeFFZRTZ3QT09
Meeting ID 890 8908 3716 Passcode 913556
Saturday Night Movies on Zoom
A true-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love, loss, hope in midst of tragedy and faith that is tested.
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810874266?pwd=QkRTcG1kck5QZmh3TlZoN2JMSFZGZz09
Meeting ID 998 843 1458 Passcode: 720947
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Viola Davis Remembers ‘My Baby’ Chadwick Boseman at ‘Ma Rainey’ Event
*Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Monday, along with a conversation with star Viola Davis and director George C. Wolfe.
The film is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from producer Denzel Washington.
The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis).” The late Chadwick Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Boseman died in August after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
During the “Ma Rainey” preview event this week, Davis described the “Black Panther” star as the epitome of “an artist.”
“That’s just who he was,” she said, reminding viewers she played his mother in “Get On Up.”
“Chadwick is my baby,” said Davis.
Davis went on to say, “We are in the business, that a lot of times people have business conversations that masquerade themselves as artistic conversations. They don’t understand the difference between getting on set and demanding their vegan food being brought to them or their vegetarian dishes, or the dietary concerns, having that car ready. They don’t know the difference between that and making choices as an actor and getting down and dirty and doing the work and leaving your ego and your vanity at the door. He loved it. He demanded it.” she added, “He demanded it in every single way.”
Wolfe said of casting Boseman, “Chadwick put his entire being into Levee and Levee demands that because of the scale of the role. He put every ounce of his heart and passion into it.”
Davis also praised Washington for honoring Wilson’s legacy. The actor also produced “Fences” and plans to bring nine of Wilson’s plays to the small screen.
“August lets us talk as people of color. I think other people may look at it and say, ‘Why do they go on and on and on?’ My whole thing is why not? We have a lot to say. There has been a muzzle placed on those for so long. This work has got to be in the hands of a great artist,” Davis said.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” premieres Dec. 18 on Netflix.
