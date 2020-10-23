Chelsea Handler Slams Ex 50 Cent After He Supports Trump’s Re-election

*Chelsea Handler called out ex-boyfriend 50 Cent after he took to social media this week to note his support for Donald Trump’s re-election.

On Monday, the rapper shared a screenshot of a report on Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

According to reports, taxpayers in New York City, New Jersey and California who earn more than $400,000 could see their combined state and local rates rise above 60%.

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

“WHAT THE F–K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F–K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” 50 tweeted. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f–king mind.”

“I just remembered I’m bankrupt, so I’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL” he added in a follow-up post.

He later called Biden’s tax a “very, very bad idea.”

Handler responded in his comments — tweeting, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

50 then joked that the election was “effecting [sic] my love life now.” He added, “@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

Handler replied, “Hey f–ker!” she wrote. “I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f–ker! Remember?”

50 previously made clear that he doesn’t care that “Trump doesn’t like black people” … he’s still riding the Trump train.