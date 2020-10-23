Borat Defends Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Innocent Sexy Time Encounter’ in Hotel [WATCH]

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Borat took to social media Thursday to defend Rudy Giuliani against reports that he acted inappropriately inside a hotel in the “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The fictional character (Sacha Baron Cohen) addressed the controversial prank (read about it here)in a video posted on Twitter.

Giuliani previously revealed that he called the police after Cohen set him up for a mock interview with Borat’s teenage daughter, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova. The on-camera interview was conducted at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7. When the young female reporter leads Giuliani into the bedroom for drinks, Cohen bursts in wearing a pink bikini and shouting: “She’s 15” and “She’s too old for you.”

Giuliani denied he did anything wrong, and now Borat has chimed in on the matter. Peep the Twitter video below.

“What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media,” Borat says in the video. “I warn you: Anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpenis.”

The former mayor of New York City took to Twitter Wednesday to respond to the hotel scene from the film.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he wrote in a Twitter thread. “In fact, the NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.’ As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th.”

Giuliani said his appearance in the movie is being used as “an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family.”

Did Giuliani act inappropriately during his mock interview? Was the scene edited? Check out the moment below. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

