BHERC’s 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase
*LOS ANGELES, CA – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) President Sandra J. Evers-Manly announces the full program of the 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS) which includes 140 films, an online premiere, 10 panels and special events and a special tribute.
The festival debuts as a virtual experience this year due to COVID – 19 on the BHERC streaming service www.BHERC.TV October 23 through November 29, 2020.
“Emboldened by the social and civil rights events of 2020 BHERC expanded its selection of films to include a more global voice of hope and inspiration with filmmakers from 18 countries sharing their distinctive voice and point of view from lenses not often available to an American public.” states Evers-Manly.
Special Event Opening Night Friday, October 23, 5:00PM (PDT) will spotlight the filmmakers and ffilms with a welcome and overview of the festival from the President & Founder Sandra Evers-Manly and the Executive Director John Forbes, curator of the film festival. On Saturday, October 24 the festival Signature Event, “A Great Day in Black Hollywood” will celebrate the Iconic TV, Stage and Film Director Michael Schultz and commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the groundbreaking Black Classic film “Cooley High.” The film will screen at 3:00PM (PDT) and the tribute will begin at 5:30 PM (PDT). Hosted by Emmy award-winning actor William Allen Young “Code Black”, original Sandra J. Evers-Manly cast members Glynn Turman “Fargo”, Garrett Morris “Jackpot”, Gloria Schultz “Cooley High”, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs “The Jacksons: An American Dream”, Brandon Schultz “Cooley High”, Steven Williams” X-Files” and Jackie Taylor “Chi-Raq” along with industry icons director Bill Duke “Black Lighting”, producer Charles Floyd Johnson “NCIS”, director Oz Scott “Black Lighting” and director Warrington Hudlin “Boomerang” will join in the tribute and celebration. Sunday, October 25, 5:00 PM (PDT), Films With A Purpose presents the Online premiere of “I’m Not Special” a new film from emerging filmmaker Larry Ulrich. In this film Ulrich tells the story of an eleven year-old Down Syndrome athlete who battles for a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in the Special
Games, while battling against his drug dependent father’s addiction.
Films are culled from 1500 entries and 18 countries. For a full list, click here.
In addition to the 18 countries represented at the festival, filmmakers hail from over 20 US States and 40 cities. Festival participants may sort and select films by genres that include: Action, Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Historical, Horror, Inspirational, Music, Romance, SciFi, Spoken Word and Thriller. They may also explore by topics such as Art, Diversity, Family, Faith-Based, LGBTQ+, Mental Health, People with Disabilities and Social Justice. The festival also plays host to a few young filmmakers from Film schools such as: Academy of Art, Florida State University, High Definition Film Academy, Loyola Marymount University, New York Film Academy, Oral Roberts University, University of California Los Angeles, and University of Southern California. However, the youngest filmmaker is a self-taught nine-year old.
Ticketing & Festival passes are available online at www.BHERC.TV. $75.00 for a full Festival Pass, $25.00 for a Day Pass and $10.00 for a block of 5 films. All panels and special events are free.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: ‘He’s Married, So She Keeps It Hush Hush’
*The following Blind Item comes from Janet Charlton’s Hollywood. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This reality show cast member appears to be all about the drama on her series, but it seems her outlandish TV persona is NOTHING compared to what goes on when the cameras aren’t around. Onscreen, she doesn’t hide her love of alcohol, but it’s her love of cocaine that she’s not revealing! While she also claims to be open about her love life, she’s not so forthcoming about her ongoing affair with the eccentric father of one of the world’s most famous music stars – he’s married, so she keeps it hush hush.
Can you guess the reality show cast member and the eccentric father ?
Netflix Drops Teaser for Pharrell’s Gospel Choir Docuseries ‘Voices of Fire’ [WATCH]
*Netflix has dropped a teaser for Pharrell Williams’ new docuseries “Voices of Fire,” which follows his journey to create a gospel choir in his hometown community of Hampton Roads, Va.
The new docu-series will chronicle his search for undiscovered talent of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds, per The Hollywood Reporter. Williams is joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and they collaborate with a team of influential gospel leaders who will take viewers around the community to find singers with diverse backstories.
“What if you were made for this? To withstand the storm, to beat the odds? What if believing in yourself is only the beginning?” Pharrell narrates in the teaser. “This is about to be the most awesome choir ever.” The docuseries is to be produced by A. Smith & Co. and Pharrell’s i am OTHER. Netflix greenlit the series earlier this year, confirming that it will feature singers of all ages and backgrounds
READ MORE: Pharrell Williams Pens Racism Essay for Time Magazine: ‘The New American Revolution’
The future of gospel music is coming to @Netflix on November 20. Pleased to help introduce the @VoicesofFire choir to the world 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/STbgwJfOqG
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 22, 2020
Williams will executive produce the project along with Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER, Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. and Bianca Barnes-Williams.
In addition to “Voices of Fire,” Pharrell and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris are joining forces to produce a Juneteenth-based musical for Netflix
“The acknowledgment and celebration of Juneteenth as an American and possibly international holiday is something that I would put in the life goals column for me,” Barris said in a statement, per Deadline. “For us, this project isn’t about numbers; it’s about humanity,” he continued. “Slavery is America’s recessive gene and it’s time we all dealt with it and what better way to have an audience swallow this dose of medicine than with amazing music and raw, honest, jaw-dropping comedy?”
Watch the trailer for “Voices of Fire” above. The series premieres globally on Nov. 20.
Adele, H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon Confused Over Who ‘Her’ Refers to in ‘SNL’ Promo (Watch)
*”Saturday Night Live” released the two promos filmed by this weekend’s guest host Adele and musical guest H.E.R.
The two powerhouses appeared with cast member Kate McKinnon in the spots, and all were masked up.
“Hi, I’m Adele and I’m hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week with musical guest H.E.R.,” the “Hello” singer announced in the clip, to which McKinnon seems confused.
“Wait, her or her?” the comedian asks, pointing to both singers. After a bit of back and forth, McKinnon declares, “Yes, me. It is I who will be musical guest this week.”
“Or maybe me?” H.E.R. clarifies as the three nudge to get some screen time.
In the second spot, Adele has a bit of fun with her American accent.
Watch both promos below, and catch both Adele and H.E.R. on “SNL” this weekend (Oct. 24) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
