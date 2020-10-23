BHERC’s 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase

*LOS ANGELES, CA – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) President Sandra J. Evers-Manly announces the full program of the 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS) which includes 140 films, an online premiere, 10 panels and special events and a special tribute.

The festival debuts as a virtual experience this year due to COVID – 19 on the BHERC streaming service www.BHERC.TV October 23 through November 29, 2020.

“Emboldened by the social and civil rights events of 2020 BHERC expanded its selection of films to include a more global voice of hope and inspiration with filmmakers from 18 countries sharing their distinctive voice and point of view from lenses not often available to an American public.” states Evers-Manly.

Special Event Opening Night Friday, October 23, 5:00PM (PDT) will spotlight the filmmakers and ffilms with a welcome and overview of the festival from the President & Founder Sandra Evers-Manly and the Executive Director John Forbes, curator of the film festival. On Saturday, October 24 the festival Signature Event, “A Great Day in Black Hollywood” will celebrate the Iconic TV, Stage and Film Director Michael Schultz and commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the groundbreaking Black Classic film “Cooley High.” The film will screen at 3:00PM (PDT) and the tribute will begin at 5:30 PM (PDT). Hosted by Emmy award-winning actor William Allen Young “Code Black”, original Sandra J. Evers-Manly cast members Glynn Turman “Fargo”, Garrett Morris “Jackpot”, Gloria Schultz “Cooley High”, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs “The Jacksons: An American Dream”, Brandon Schultz “Cooley High”, Steven Williams” X-Files” and Jackie Taylor “Chi-Raq” along with industry icons director Bill Duke “Black Lighting”, producer Charles Floyd Johnson “NCIS”, director Oz Scott “Black Lighting” and director Warrington Hudlin “Boomerang” will join in the tribute and celebration. Sunday, October 25, 5:00 PM (PDT), Films With A Purpose presents the Online premiere of “I’m Not Special” a new film from emerging filmmaker Larry Ulrich. In this film Ulrich tells the story of an eleven year-old Down Syndrome athlete who battles for a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in the Special

Games, while battling against his drug dependent father’s addiction.

Films are culled from 1500 entries and 18 countries. For a full list, click here.

In addition to the 18 countries represented at the festival, filmmakers hail from over 20 US States and 40 cities. Festival participants may sort and select films by genres that include: Action, Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Historical, Horror, Inspirational, Music, Romance, SciFi, Spoken Word and Thriller. They may also explore by topics such as Art, Diversity, Family, Faith-Based, LGBTQ+, Mental Health, People with Disabilities and Social Justice. The festival also plays host to a few young filmmakers from Film schools such as: Academy of Art, Florida State University, High Definition Film Academy, Loyola Marymount University, New York Film Academy, Oral Roberts University, University of California Los Angeles, and University of Southern California. However, the youngest filmmaker is a self-taught nine-year old.

Ticketing & Festival passes are available online at www.BHERC.TV. $75.00 for a full Festival Pass, $25.00 for a Day Pass and $10.00 for a block of 5 films. All panels and special events are free.

source: BHERC