Today’s Video
Baltimore Couple Creates Card Game ‘Winsults,’ An Updated Version of ‘The Dozens’ (Video)
*Baltimore couple Lanee Higgins and Davon Ford have created a game that offers a modern take of The Dozens.
“Winsults,” a card game in which you win by insulting your competitors, was birthed on Valentine’s Day in 2019. “Davon was roasting me. As he was laughing, he started saying this should be a game,” Higgins recalled to The Baltimore Times. He began thinking of rules, and the game Winsults was born.
The couple knew they had a hit after hosting a play-test event.
“We had just received the prototype and were ready to play. We had invited friends from all different circles to try out the game we created,” Higgins said. “It’s crazy how Winsults connected everyone in the room. Some of these people who had never met before were laughing together like they’d known each other for years.”
Here’s how the game works. In a Winsults deck, there are 26 alphabet cards, nine warp cards, and an instruction booklet that comes with a disclaimer. Higgins and Ford said Winsults is best played with loved ones and those we are most comfortable with because the game captures the feeling of home.
“Imagine you’re at a party, and you bring Winsults,” the couple noted. “You’re playing against your significant other who you’ve only been dating for two weeks. It’s your turn. You get the letter ’B.’ There are many insults that start with B— bum, bad, busted, big, burly— you go through them one at a time a five letter one that’s particularly chaotic. Forty seconds gone, only five seconds left to win the round. You can’t think of any other B insults. Do you unleash the chaos? That’s for you to decide.”
The couple wants everyone to understand that Winsults is “more than just a product.”
“We’re tired of game companies trying to sell you something just to upsell you later,” Higgins said. “We want you to buy Winsults once and only once so you can enjoy it for years to come.”
Learn more about Winsults in the interview below. To purchase the game, visit: www.winsults.com.
Obama/Trump/Political
Landlord Threatens to Double Rent If Biden is Elected: ‘If Trump Wins, We All Win’ (Watch)
*The landlord of a trailer park in Colorado got creative with his attempt at voter intimidation by threatening to double the rent collected from his tenants if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the presidential election.
The Washington Post reports that the short note was allegedly sent to residents by the owner of a Fort Morgan, Colo., trailer park on Monday, claiming that a Democratic victory would lead to “more in taxes, utilities, gasoline, groceries, new permits, fees and regulations … everything!”
“This also means YOUR RENT will be increased to cover these expenses,” the note continued. “Most likely, rent would DOUBLE in price!”
The stark letter, which residents shared with KUSA, irritated tenants and outraged some Colorado Democrats who on Thursday called the note “fearmongering” and a “scare tactic.” The Colorado secretary of state’s office has forwarded complaints about the letter to the state attorney general, KUSA reported.
“We can’t control how this whole election goes,” Cindy Marquez, one of the trailer park’s residents, told KUSA. “We can’t control what everyone else does, you know, we can’t control the results.”
Colorado state Sen. Julie Gonzales (D) said in a tweet Thursday that several tenants had reached out to her about whether the letter was legal. Although she did not weigh in on the legal question, Gonzales said the letter was unacceptable.
Watch a report on the letter below:
Entertainment
Adele, H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon Confused Over Who ‘Her’ Refers to in ‘SNL’ Promo (Watch)
*”Saturday Night Live” released the two promos filmed by this weekend’s guest host Adele and musical guest H.E.R.
The two powerhouses appeared with cast member Kate McKinnon in the spots, and all were masked up.
“Hi, I’m Adele and I’m hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week with musical guest H.E.R.,” the “Hello” singer announced in the clip, to which McKinnon seems confused.
“Wait, her or her?” the comedian asks, pointing to both singers. After a bit of back and forth, McKinnon declares, “Yes, me. It is I who will be musical guest this week.”
“Or maybe me?” H.E.R. clarifies as the three nudge to get some screen time.
In the second spot, Adele has a bit of fun with her American accent.
Watch both promos below, and catch both Adele and H.E.R. on “SNL” this weekend (Oct. 24) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Entertainment
Ariana Grande is the President of the United States In Video for New Song ‘Positions’ (Watch)
*One week after teasing fans with the prospect of a new album, Ariana Grande not only dropped a new single on Friday (Oct. 23), but it’s also timely – as the video sees her moving into the White House as the new POTUS.
“Positions” marks her first solo release since 2019’s “thank u, next” album. Since then, she’s teamed up for a number of collaborations, including “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga, “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber and “boyfriend” with Social House.
“Positions” includes the lyrics: “Switching the positions for you/ Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom/ I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops/ Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do/ That I won’t do, switching for.”
The song’s Dave Meyers-directed music video sees Grande take over 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. backed by an incredibly diverse cabinet and advisors. She makes good use of pretty much every room in the White House, switching “positions” from the boardroom, to the bedroom, to the resolute desk, to even the kitchen.
Watch below.
