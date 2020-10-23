Aubrey O’Day Takes Aims at Trump Family, Claims Ivanka is a Lesbian

*Singer Aubrey O’Day previously claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and she even wrote a song about him. Now she’s back with more bombshell allegations about the Trump family.

O’Day took to Twitter during Thursday night’s Presidential Debate with some not so shocking claims against the president’s kids.

Last year, O’Day said her affair with Don Jr. ended when his then-wife discovered text messages between them.

She said, “We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.”

Last night, she took aim at Trump for attacking Joe Biden’s deceased son Beau Biden.

“since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric fucked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife. #Debates2020,” she tweeted.

O’Day also included a GIF that said, “I have the receipts.”

“and while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little shit asshole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!,” she continued.

“We need to stop discussing kids.. because Ivanka is a lesbian, yet doesn’t support women’s rights in this administration that she RUNS on the low. #Debates2020,” O’Day wrote. Check out her tweets above.

Black Twitter is now demanding that she drop those receipts.