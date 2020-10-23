Adele, H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon Confused Over Who ‘Her’ Refers to in ‘SNL’ Promo (Watch)

*”Saturday Night Live” released the two promos filmed by this weekend’s guest host Adele and musical guest H.E.R.

The two powerhouses appeared with cast member Kate McKinnon in the spots, and all were masked up.

“Hi, I’m Adele and I’m hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week with musical guest H.E.R.,” the “Hello” singer announced in the clip, to which McKinnon seems confused.

“Wait, her or her?” the comedian asks, pointing to both singers. After a bit of back and forth, McKinnon declares, “Yes, me. It is I who will be musical guest this week.”

“Or maybe me?” H.E.R. clarifies as the three nudge to get some screen time.

In the second spot, Adele has a bit of fun with her American accent.

Watch both promos below, and catch both Adele and H.E.R. on “SNL” this weekend (Oct. 24) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.