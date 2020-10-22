Music
Women with A Message – UMe’s Urban Legends Focus on Women’s Empowerment / LISTEN
Los Angeles – With the goal of fostering a community and the creativity it curates, UMe’s Urban Legends division will launch “Women With A Message,” a campaign highlighting grassroots activism, leadership innovation and self-determination from women who have redefined industry, sports and political activism.
The campaign will feature conversations amongst influential women who are crafting and delivering the global message of equality in real time. Rooted in the importance of representation and inspiration, the campaign’s music and editorial (video and written) content is designed to motivate both women and men to help spread the message of equality and respect. Available, HERE.
“Through their stories and voices, we hope to inspire more women to empower themselves and to participate in the upcoming elections. Inspiring more women to exercise their right to vote is about emphasizing the fact that we are all empowered to make choices about this country, in part through engagement in the process of choosing our leaders,” comments Katina Bynum, EVP, East Coast Labels, Urban, UMe.
“From board rooms to conference rooms to classrooms and beyond, heroic women have used their voices both to question and encourage others, and Motown is proud to present pioneers who paved the way in all aspects of culture,” adds President of Motown Records & EVP Capitol Music Group, Ethiopia Habtemariam.
THE REAL: Adrienne Wishes Someone Told Her She Was Gaining Weight / WATCH
Urban Legends and its editorial partner uDiscoverMusic invited community leaders, athletes and music executives to discuss how music and songs inspire, motivate and play a role in their lives.
Artist features include: Erykah Badu; Kelis; Janet Jackson; Mary J. Blige; Queen Latifah; Salt-N-Pepa; Zhane; and Mariah Carey, whose new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is available now. Additional features showcase past trailblazers, including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Marlena Shaw.
Music industry professionals tell their stories from adversity to accomplishments and how they are enacting change: Ethiopia Habtemariam, President of Motown Records and EVP Capitol Music Group; LaTrice Burnette, EVP and GM, Island Records; Sujata Murthy, SVP Media & Artist Relations, UMe; Anastasia Wright, VP Rhythm Nation.
Urban Legends will introduce athletes’ stories as a way of amplifying the pursuit of equality. And of course, a look at the many ways that music motivates is sure to be part of the discussion with professional athletes, including Tamera “Ty” Young, star forward with WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces; Essence Carson, guard/forward for WNBA’s Connecticut Suns and Senior Manager of Label Relations and Production for Motown, Caroline and Priority; Taylor Townsend, tennis professional; and Lia Neal, champion swimmer and two-time Olympic medalist.
Activists will round out the “Women With A Message” campaign wtih Ciara Taylor, a founding member of the Dream Defenders community organizers, and a conversation with Alicia Garza, Creator of Black Futures Lab / Co-founder Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Katina Bynum, EVP, East Coast Labels, Urban, UMe.
About Urban Legends
Urban Legends is the UMG label imprint and cross-platform initiative devoted to the curation and celebration of over three decades of urban catalog music and culture. Urban Legends celebrates the revolutionary and defining recordings primarily of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. At its core, Urban Legends serves as both an editorial content site and e-commerce platform, delivering daily news, editorial features and franchises, and video updates on hip-hop and R&B artists within the UMG ecosystem. Urban Legends is a division of UMe.
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel’s Brianna Collins Shows God ‘Honor & Praise’ with New Single
*“See God through my music,” said Gospel’s Brianna Collins about her new single release “Honor and Praise” produced by Drew Baxter. “This song…my gratitude, at the time, about what God had done in my life thus far – my mother helped me with it. I released it on my own. I’m all about worship. It’s a lifestyle.”
The “Honor and Praise” single was written by Brianna, a Kingdom Image Award nominee, and her second single, “Thank You” produced by Bishop Robbie Baxter, from an upcoming EP project to be released in 2021.
“When I started my ministry I was 16,” Brianna said. “I started singing in front of people at age 8. When I was called to do this, I was 16. My godfather said, ‘I want you to lead.’ At 18 I started singing professionally.”
Brianna Collins went on to perform for three-time Grammy Award winning Dorinda Clark-Cole (The Clark Sisters), for her “Singers and Musicians Conference” and her Thanksgiving Rally in Ohio. Collins is also in school pursuing a Bachelors degree in Music at the University of Akron.
“It’s the worshipping that keeps me sane,” she said. “I’m actually going to do an EP with a total of 8 songs next year.”
MORE NEWS: Miami Cop Goes Viral for Wearing Pro-Trump Mask at Voting Site
Aside from college and her music ministry, Brianna is a Worship Leader at her church, the Mass Choir Director and Team Leader for the Young Adult Praise Team at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Akron, OH.
“Love is the message in my ministry,” she said when asked, “It’s the purity of my music, it’s what I’m all about.” www.IAmBRising.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
crime
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Sexual Assault Over 2015 Video Showing Abuse of Minor
*Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by the woman he allegedly sexually abused at a party in 2015 when she was just 13.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims that the rapper and Tauquan “Tay Milly” Anderson sexually assaulted her, and the incident was filmed and later posted online.
The victim suffered “severe emotional and psychological injuries,” court documents state, TMZ reports.
6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells the outlet that the rapper will “defend the lawsuit vigorously” once he’s properly served.
READ MORE: Attorneys for Tekashi 6ix9ine Are ‘Concerned’ for His Safety After Snitching on Gang
Here’s more from TMZ:
Jane Doe claims, on top of being underage at the time, she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was unable to consent as 6ix9ine and another adult, Tay Milly, made 3 sexually explicit videos which she says they later posted online.
According to the docs … the first video featured Doe performing oral sex on Tay Milly while Tekashi did pelvic thrusts behind her — without engaging in sex — and he slapped her butt. The second vid allegedly featured the girl sitting on 6ix9ine’s lap in a bra and underwear, and in the third … she claims she was laying naked across their laps while Milly groped her.
Jane Doe is suing 6ix9ine and Tay Milly for child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress, the report states.
“By reason of her age, and being given drugs and alcohol which caused her to be in an impaired mental state without her knowledge, permission or consent, the plaintiff was incapable of consenting to the recording,” the document states.
“As an internationally known rap and hip hop artist and performer, defendant Hernandez uploaded [the videos] onto various social media accounts on the internet with the intention and expectation that millions of people would view the videos,” it added.
Tekashi previously took a plea deal in the criminal case in October 2018 for making a music video featuring sex with a minor. He was sentenced to 4 years probation.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back At Tory Lanez After He Denies Shooting Her [VIDEO]
*Megan Thee Stallion was quick to hit up social media to call Tory Lanez “crazy” after he proclaimed his innocence in their controversial shooting case.
Lanez also says he and the “WAP” rapper are still friends, despite allegedly shooting at her during an argument. He dished further about the incident for the first time on video Tuesday, hopping on Instagram Live to defend himself against Megan’s accusations.
We previously reported…Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, and is to have no contact with her amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting the hip-hop star. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills. The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter recently to react to the two felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her ‘Silence’ in Tory Lanez Shooting [VIDEO]
During his recent Instagram Live, Tory called the shooting a “debacle.”
Megan took to Twitter to respond to his claim that they are still friends, writing “This N*gga genuinely crazy.”
This Nigga genuinely crazy
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 21, 2020
Following the shooting, Lanez said he was advised not to make a public statement on the matter.
“Two days after that, I get a call from Roc Nation that says, ‘Yo, we heard you were gonna to make a statement about what happened, and it’d be in your best interest if you don’t make that statement,'” he said. “And I’m like, OK? I don’t understand the issue of me telling my fans, like, ‘Yo, it’s not that serious of a deal …'”
Tory Lanez has said everything but “I did not shoot her” he’s literally just going in circles trying to make her look like a liar, trying to make her look bad but won’t say he did not do it lol.
— Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) October 21, 2020
Notice how Tory Lanez is talking in circles but not ONCE did this abuser refute the claim that the bullet fragments found in her foot was from his gun – the reason why he now faces one count of ASSAULT with a semiautomatic handgun. This isn’t helping his case at all. He’s sick https://t.co/hRNbj0Eiwz
— Tri ⁷ (@THEEEhottie) October 21, 2020
He also cited reports about Megan being treated for injuries that were initially said to have been caused by shattered glass: “Nobody has ever said she got shot,” Lanez said.
View this post on Instagram
#PressPlay: #ToryLanez further tries to picks apart #MeganTheeStallion’s side of the story (See previous posts)
Megan previously shared an Instagram post of her injuries, claiming she was shot and that the bullet wounds were “a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”
According to Cedars-Sinai medical records obtained by Complex, “doctors reportedly found shrapnel in her heel shortly after the incident,” the outlet reports.
Lanez did not address this fact during his IG Live. Scroll up to hear what he had to say about the shooting via the IG videos above.
