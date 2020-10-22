Social Heat
Tyler Perry Responds to Critics of His Creations: ‘Are Y’all Looking At Ratings?’
*Some of the best classic films and shows have been created by Tyler Perry. While some fans can’t get enough of them, others believe they offer stereotypical or negative depictions of Black people. In recent months, Perry has been criticized for his writing, with some claiming that all of his work continue to cover the same topics.
In a new cover story for Variety, Perry speaks about many things including the backlash over his work in entertainment. He told the outlet: “When I hear that kind of stuff, I’m thinking, ‘Are y’all looking at the ratings? Do you understand that the audience is in love with this?’” he says. “Because if you’re complaining about my writing, you’re not the audience. My audience loves the way that it’s done and the way the stories are told. And from the beginning, it’s always been about being true to them.”
He went on to say, “I grew up with a man who criticized me and said all kinds of horrible things to me every day of my life. And if that 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-year-old, beautiful kid can endure that and find a way, what kind of man would I be to be hurt or bothered by some other criticism?” he explains. “I never see a lot of it, but if it does get to me, I look for truth in it. There’s a lot of it that’s just vitriolic; that’s just ‘I’m going to hate on him because he’s Tyler Perry.’ I get that. But when there’s truth in the criticism, like, ‘Why did he do this, this and this?’ I go, ‘Hmm, let me think about that.
Tia Mowry Reveals That She And Husband Cory Hardrict Schedule Sex
*Having kids and growing up comes with a lot of responsibilities, and sometimes you forget to have fun!
Well, Tia Mowry found a solution to making sure that she and her husband Cory Hardrict can still get it on despite their hectic schedules.
The star revealed that they schedule when they’ll have sex on the “What to Expect” podcast, adding that becoming parents has made it harder.
Mowry, 42, and Hardrict, 40, have been married since 2008 and have a son Cree, 9, and daughter Cairo, 2.
Wanna See Bill Cosby’s NEWEST Mug Shot? We’ve Got it / Look!
*Bill Cosby is still in the slammer serving his sentence for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home back his 2004. While he’s not getting out anytime soon, his updated mug shot has just been shared to the public.
TMZ managed to obtain his new inmate shot which was actually taken in September. The disgraced comic can be seen smiling while wearing a mask around his neck.
Reps from the the SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania, where he is currently incarcerated, tells the news site that they update inmates’ mug shots periodically because their appearance can change and apparently, Cosby was due for a new one.
Melania Trump Cancels Tonight’s Campaign Appearance Over Lingering (COVID-19) Cough
*This Tuesday, the First Lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, shared that Melania Trump has decided not to accompany President Trump to a campaign rally this evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an “abundance of caution.”
In a statement, she claims Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19, but has a ”lingering cough,” The Hill quotes.
As we previously reported, the Trumps announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The President was hospitalized for a few days but was later released after receiving “treatment.” Melania previously said she was experiencing mild symptoms but told her supporters that she felt great. This event would’ve been her first public engagement since contracting the coronavirus.
