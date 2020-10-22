‘The Prom’ Official Teaser Trailer Debut Feat. James Corden, Kerry Washington and More

*On Thursday, October 22, the ladies discuss the proper way to let a friend know you don’t care for her significant other.

Co-host Garcelle Beauvais wants to be told if her friends don’t like her boo. Co-host Loni Love claims that she would keep her opinion to herself and let her friend find out on her own if he isn’t all that! She also reveals that her friends actually like her boyfriend James more than they like her! Co-host Adrienne Houghton confesses that her husband Israel is much better at maintaining friendships than she is.

And, during these difficult times of living during a pandemic, Loni encourages people to keep a journal about their lives while in quarantine. She suggests that future generations could learn from our experiences, especially from people of color.

Later, funny lady Kim Coles pops in to chat about her series In the Cut, the possibility of a Living Single reboot, and the text chain that she still shares with her former costars even after the show went off the air over 20 years ago.

Which Of the Ladies Would Confess If They Don’t Like Their Co-Hosts’ Significant Others?

Adrienne’s Husband Israel is Better at Maintaining Friendships Than She Is!

Loni Thinks It’s Important That We Write Our Stories, Especially During COVID.

Will Living Single Get A Reboot? Kim Coles Has The Scoop!

Garcelle Beauvais: My last relationship, I found out after I broke up with him, that nobody liked him for me. And, I wish, personally, that they had said it to me. I wish they had said it to me earlier. So, I don’t know if I would listen to that.

Loni Love: You gotta find out for yourself. Huh-uh.

Garcelle: Really? You wouldn’t tell me, Loni?

Loni: Huh-uh. (Wags her finger) There’s some things that I don’t get into.

Garcelle: Really?

Jeannie Mai: See? I’m the opposite, Garcelle. I would have to say something. But, I would have to say it like this. I would say, “Garcelle, what I’m about to tell you, I’m telling you as your du– as your friend, it is my responsibility to keep it trill with you and also always look out for you as I want you to do for me. I’m doing what I want you to do for me. This should not change our relationship. I’m not gonna change the way I am. I’m just always gonna have my eyes here.” (Points at her eyes and then at the camera.) “But, this is what I’m about to tell you. Your man sucks.”

Garcelle: I’d rather hear that. I’d rather hear that.

(Loni & Jeannie laugh)

Jeannie: See? I would tell you.

Garcelle: I’d rather hear that.

Loni: No, I’m gonna let you find out ‘cause I’m gonna be like– I’m gonna be like, “Is it good, girl? Okay. I know you’ll get out of it when you need to get out of it.” That’s it.

Garcelle: (Laughs) There’s that.

