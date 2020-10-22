Urban News
Mass Grave Found During Search for Victims of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
*A team of archaeologists have discovered a mass grave in the cemetery where they have been searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
Here’s more from MSN:
The outlines of at least 10 coffins were found at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said she has a “high degree of confidence that this is one of the locations that we have been looking for.” But she said investigators are remaining cautious because they have not done anything to expose the human remains.
Since the excavation resumed Monday, archeologists had found one set of human remains and a possible second set.
It is not yet known if the remains belong to the victims of the massacre.
“We still have a lot of work to do to identify the nature of that mass grave and identify who is in it, but what we do know, as of today, is that there is a mass grave in Oaklawn Cemetery where we have no record of anyone being buried,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday in a news conference.
READ MORE: WATCH: Regina King, Louis Gossett Jr. Join 'Watchmen' Castmates to Talk Police, Racism & Tulsa Massacre
.
We previously reported… city officials launched an effort to find the victims’ remains in 2018. Geophysical scanning identified two spots at the Oaklawn Cemetery that might have bodies of those killed in the nation’s least talked about race riots that occurred almost 100 years ago.
Officials previously said that the next phase could include excavation and an investigation into causes of death, Washington Post reported.
“The cause of death determination would be an important step to the investigation,” city officials said in a statement, “as remains will be close to 100 years old and a Spanish Influenza outbreak occurred in Tulsa in 1919 prior to the Race Massacre in 1921.”
With the latest discovery of the mass grave, the city and oversight committee will now decide on next steps “as it relates to storing remains, DNA testing and genealogical research, and commemorating the grave sites and honoring the remains.”
“The only way to move forward in our work to bring about reconciliation in Tulsa is by seeking the truth honestly,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We knew opening this investigation 98 years later, there would be both unknowns and truths to uncover. But we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through this collective and transparent process filling gaps in our city’s history, and providing healing and justice to our community.”
As many as 300 people were killed in the massacre and as many as 300 people died after more than 1,000 homes were burned by white supremacists.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Magazine Editor
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In an attempt to prove she is not a racist, this magazine editor all of you know put a woman of color on the cover of the magazine. Great. Next time maybe she could pick one who was not intimately involved with the billionaire pedophile or accused of sleeping with underage girls or who is a witness to the pedophile activities of the royal or who sleeps with dictators and oligarchs for money and protection or to help facilitate trafficking in/through their countries.
Can you guess the magazine editor and the woman of color?
Legal
San Francisco Supervisors Pass CAREN Act Banning Racially Biased 911 Calls (Video)
*The vote was unanimous. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved legislation Tuesday banning false, racially-biased calls to 911, with all 11 supervisors voting yes.
Its name, the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, is of course a nod to the widespread meme using the name “Karen” to describe a specific type of white, middle-aged woman, who exhibits behaviors that stem from privilege, such as using the police to target people of color.
“We want to make sure people don’t continue to weaponize emergency calls to law enforcement,” said Supervisor Shamann Walton, who authored the measure.
Under the CAREN Act, calls to 911 with the specific intent to discriminate over someone’s race, ethnicity, national origin, place of birth, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion is banned. Victims of such calls will also be allowed to sue the caller.
The CAREN Act will be voted again by the Board of Supervisors at next Tuesday’s meeting before heading to Mayor London Breed’s desk.
#BlackLivesMatter
Man Hoses Neighbor For Berating Another Neighbor Over Her Black Lives Matter Flag (Watch)
*Video of a southwest Austin man spraying a woman with a hose after she berated another neighbor for having a Black Lives Matter flag in her yard has gone viral.
Ian Doherty told the local NBC affiliate that he was standing up to a bully during the Oct. 7 incident. He, along with multiple neighbors, heard the woman screaming about the flag and saying “white lives matter” during the altercation. The argument lasted about 30 minutes, Doherty said.
Doherty said he went outside and asked the woman to stop yelling at his neighbor. That’s when she started snapping at him. Ten minutes later, he said he got the hose and sprinkler out. Videos shot by neighbors show him first threatening to spray her, hoping she would leave. It only prompted her to walk on his lawn and try to grab it. That’s when he got to spraying.
As the video shows, the more she kept coming, the more he sprayed her – to the point where she kept slipping on the curb in her attempts to stop him.
The video originally posted on Facebook and Reddit has been viewed over 8 million times on TikTok, has more than 15,000 upvotes on Reddit and more than 72,000 views on Facebook.
Watch below:
