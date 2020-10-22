Today’s Video
Man Hoses Neighbor For Berating Another Neighbor Over Her Black Lives Matter Flag (Watch)
*Video of a southwest Austin man spraying a woman with a hose after she berated another neighbor for having a Black Lives Matter flag in her yard has gone viral.
Ian Doherty told the local NBC affiliate that he was standing up to a bully during the Oct. 7 incident. He, along with multiple neighbors, heard the woman screaming about the flag and saying “white lives matter” during the altercation. The argument lasted about 30 minutes, Doherty said.
Doherty said he went outside and asked the woman to stop yelling at his neighbor. That’s when she started snapping at him. Ten minutes later, he said he got the hose and sprinkler out. Videos shot by neighbors show him first threatening to spray her, hoping she would leave. It only prompted her to walk on his lawn and try to grab it. That’s when he got to spraying.
As the video shows, the more she kept coming, the more he sprayed her – to the point where she kept slipping on the curb in her attempts to stop him.
The video originally posted on Facebook and Reddit has been viewed over 8 million times on TikTok, has more than 15,000 upvotes on Reddit and more than 72,000 views on Facebook.
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Some Texas Longhorn Band Members Refuse to Play Alma Mater Song over Minstrel Ties (Watch)
*The University of Texas Longhorn Band will not play their traditional alma mater song “The Eyes of Texas” at Saturday’s football game against Baylor University after a survey of members revealed several students aren’t willing to play it.
The song has divided the university community in recent months over its ties to minstrel shows where performers wore blackface. According to ABC13, the Daily Texan reported that a message sent to band members by leader Scott Hanna said the survey results wouldn’t affect whether the band performs at future games. The band has yet to play at a football game this season, due to safety restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.t
Band members are “evenly divided” over playing the song, the student newspaper reported, but responses from certain instrument sections would prevent the band from playing this week. The message from Hanna said many band members wanted to have further discussions about the song, which he said he would facilitate.
Student athletes asked UT-Austin to drop the school song during this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, among other demands, threatening to forgo participation in recruiting and donor events. The university responded with plans to boost Black student enrollment and recruitment, but it kept the song and pledged to educate visitors and students on its history and context.
Below is a brief rundown of the song’s racist past.
#BlackLivesMatter
Attorney Ben Crump Issues Statement About Police Violence Against Protestors in Lagos Nigeria
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump released the following statement in response to Nigerian security forces opening fire on peaceful protestors last night in Lagos, Nigeria:
“It is unacceptable for a government to brutalize and murder its own people. We are calling for transparency and accountability from the Lagos government on the cruel and unnecessary violence used against these peaceful protestors.
“The ability for citizens to demonstrate safely when they see injustice within their government should be a sacred right across the globe. When our brothers and sisters abroad cannot speak out without fearing for their lives, it is clear we are dealing with an international human rights violation that demands we raise our voices.”
MORE NEWS: Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel: It’s ‘Very Rewarding’ Being An African American NASCAR Team Owner
ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW
Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit www.bencrump.com.
#BlackLivesMatter
Ohio Business Owner Says His ‘White Lives Matter, Who Else Will Pay for Welfare’ Sign is Not Racist (Watch)
*The owner of a tire shop in Bethesda, Ohio has put a sign outside his door that has been labeled as racist, although he claims it wasn’t his intention.
“My sign states white lives matter, who else will pay for welfare. That is a question, not a statement, it doesn’t have a question mark at the end because I don’t have one to put there,” said Mike of Mike’s Tires, who also placed “Trump 2020” on the sign and defends the whole gesture as freedom of speech.
The president of the Belmont County chapter of the NAACP says the sign should be taken down as it promotes false information.
“We actually all pay for welfare recipients to receive their benefits,” said Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore. “When you just take facts out of thin air and put them on a billboard and call them facts, when they are your opinions, that becomes a problem.”
The business owner says the community is blowing it out of proportion.
“If you want to call it racist, you have that right, but I also have the right to put out on my sign, in my yard, what I want,” said Mike. “I’m not a racist person, I have black customers, black people deliver tires to me, I have nothing against them.”
Watch an interview with Mike and Jerry Moore in this news report below:
