LisaRaye McCoy Shares Details About Explosive Argument with Stacey Dash on ‘Single Ladies’ Set
*LisaRaye McCoy has offered some insight into why Stacey Dash quit the ‘Single Ladies” show that they starred in together.
The Queen Latifah produced series aired on VH1 for three seasons with the fourth season on BET.
Dash did not return for season 2, and at the time she said her exit in 2011 was personal, as she had to focus on raising her kids and the shooting schedule made parenting quite challenging, theJasminebrand.com reports.
“I truly enjoyed playing Val on Single Ladies, but I have decided to leave the show. I have to be back in L.A. with my children right now and the Single Ladies shooting location makes that impossible,” Dash said. “I wish VH1 the best of luck with the show and in maintaining the strong fanbase we developed in season one.”
McCoy had nothing but positive words to say about her co-star at the time.
“Believe me, I wish things had worked out because I thought Stacey and I were great together. She was my age and we were working it. It was sex symbol to sex symbol. But she didn’t want to be there. I was disappointed about that. She had some issues. I’m not sure exactly what those issues were. In the end, she and VH1 made a decision,” she said.
She also confirmed that she and Dash had an explosive argument on set.
“Yes, there was a disagreement over a scene. And it really wasn’t with me. It was with the director. I think it was about 2 or 3 a.m., and we’d been shooting all damn day,” McCoy explained. “Stacey tried to argue with the director about a line. And I’m like: ‘Girl, if you don’t say what the director wants you to say.’ It wasn’t that serious at first, but it went there.”
READ MORE: Estranged Husband of Stacey Dash Claims Pastor ‘Hypnotized’ Him Into Marrying Actress
View this post on Instagram
While Filming ‘Single Ladies’. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com (🎥 @vivicahustling)
In a recent interview with Viviva A. Fox, LisaRaye shared new details about the argument, saying: “It’s like 2:00 in the morning and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude and she doesn’t say her line to me. So even the director was like, ‘Stacey, look at [LisaRaye’s character, Keisha] when you deliver that line and then leave.’ So, by the fourth or fifth take I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”
Continuing, “And she looks and rolls her eyes, but you know I don’t think nothing … but honey child, when I tell you when the director had to come out and speak to her, I had walked over to Stacey and said, ‘Just say the line,’ she put her finger in my face and said, ‘You can’t tell me anything.’”
LisaRaye said she “went Southside Chicago” on Stacey.
“I just said, ‘Stacy, if you don’t take your motherf–king finger out my face…’ but that’s all I had to say because by that time she was taking her heels off and strutting to her dressing room,” LisaRaye continued, “and I was like hold on, ‘You got more to say? Because I can meet you in your dressing room! You want it, you can have it.’”
Dash reportedly showed up to work the next day with a team of security to protect her from LisaRaye.
“She absolutely did,” said McCoy. “And I never said this part before, but she came with security and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on today?’ and they was like, ‘You! She brought them for your a**. I said, ‘Get outta here!’ I went to the d*mn producers I said, ‘Do you know how this would look if this gets out? That she had to bring security to set for me? It will make me look like I’m a bully and y’all ain’t got my back?’”
LisaRaye stayed in her dressing room until producers handled the drama with Dash.
“I said you know what, I’m bigger than this, I came here to be professional, I came here to be an actress. I came to get my check,” she added. “Let me go ahead and do what I need to do because one monkey don’t stop no show. And then she wasn’t really that relevant or important to me either. I just really didn’t think it was that big. I thought it would be something she would get over, but she just carried it on, and then I heard she had problems with wardrobe and they start coming telling their stories, and then the producers … yeah, I was just like, ‘Girl, please.”
Hear LisaRaye tell it via the Instagram clip above.
Niecy Nash: Actress to Host Her Own Daytime Talk Show
*Comedian and actress Niecy Nash is cooking up her own daytime talk show.
CBS Television Distribution is reportedly preparing to shoot a pilot presentation for the show with James Corden’s Fulwell73, per TheWrap.
Nash previously hosted Style Network’s “Clean Hous” between 2004 and 2011.
News of the project coincides with Nash speaking out about the criticism she has received over her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts.
“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” was the response from Nash while chatting with her Instagram followers.
“Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress,” she wrote. Adding, “I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head … All I know is I’m happy and my projects are lit … Can’t wait for those who never stopped riding to see!”
READ MORE: Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
As we reported, the “Claws” actress shocked the world with her marriage to Betts which came after she split from her second husband, Jay Tucker, in December.
The 50-year-old star claims her new lifestyle has nothing to do with her gender nor is she “coming out of the closet.”
Most recently, Nash appeared alongside her new wife in the music video for Betts’ latest single, “Catch Me.”
The video shows the actress wearing a wedding dress on the beach and also features a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows from their recent nuptials.
“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Nash says in the music video. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Claws” actress opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” she said.
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Join Forces to Release Debut Album
*Legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have joined forces on a new project that seems long overdue.
The five-time Grammy Award-winning duo are set to drop their first full-length album as artists, Billboard reports.
In announcing their next project, Jam said: “BMG immediately got our vision and understood where we wanted to go with this album. There was real mutual respect. We’ve found the perfect partner to kick off this next era and finally deliver our first record to the world.”
The forthcoming LP will feature “iconic collaborations spanning their influential discography,” reads a statement issued by BMG.
READ MORE: Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Monica + More Added to BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
View this post on Instagram
“It’s crazy to think we’re about to release our debut album after all these years,” adds Lewis. “This is going to be a very special moment and we are grateful to have this team behind us.”
James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III and Terry Lewis are best known for their catalog of hits that includes collaborations with Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Usher, Gwen Stefani, George Michael, Mariah Carey and many more.
Their untitled album “is an extraordinary celebration of Jimmy and Terry’s musical brilliance, influence, and legacy they’ve created over the course of their musical career,” said John Loeffler, BMG’s executive vp, repertoire & marketing, New York. “Each song is remarkable with awe-inspiring performances to create a career defining master work.”
The album is set to drop next year, with BMG media teasing,”Get ready for them to make history again in 2021.”
Tamar Braxton is Not Impressed with WE tv’s ‘Disgusting’ ‘Braxton Family Values’ Trailer [WATCH]
*Tamar Braxton has called out WE tv yet again, and this time she’s pissed over the first trailer for season 7 of “Braxton Family Values” that was released on Oct. 21.
In the superteaser showing fans what they can expect this season, cameras captured Toni Braxton’s reaction when the family learns about Tamar’s suicide attempt.
Evelyn Braxton explains, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.” Toni added, “It seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”
Soon after the clip dropped, Tamar took to Instagram to slam the network for using her pain for a ratings ploy, E! News reports.
“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F–K @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings‼” she wrote on social media. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”
Over the summer, Tamar was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso at their Los Angeles hotel. She received treatment at a local hospital and later transferred to a mental health facility.
READ MORE: Tamar Braxton Ready to ‘Pour Some Pain’ Into Her Music After Suicide Attempt
View this post on Instagram
In an Instagram post, Tamar said WE tv contributed to her mental health decline.
“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” Tamar said in a statement shared on Instagram. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”
She claimed, “My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”
Following Tamar’s allegations, WE tv said they were ending “all future work” with the singer.
“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the statement said. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”
The new season of “Braxton Family Values” returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Scroll up and watch the new teaser above.
