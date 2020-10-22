Jennifer Hudson Shades Nat Geo’s Aretha Franklin Project: ’If It’s Not a Film, It’s Nothing’

*LisaRaye McCoy has offered some insight into why Stacey Dash quit the ‘Single Ladies” show that they starred in together.

The Queen Latifah produced series aired on VH1 for three seasons with the fourth season on BET.

Dash did not return for season 2, and at the time she said her exit in 2011 was personal, as she had to focus on raising her kids and the shooting schedule made parenting quite challenging, theJasminebrand.com reports.

“I truly enjoyed playing Val on Single Ladies, but I have decided to leave the show. I have to be back in L.A. with my children right now and the Single Ladies shooting location makes that impossible,” Dash said. “I wish VH1 the best of luck with the show and in maintaining the strong fanbase we developed in season one.”

McCoy had nothing but positive words to say about her co-star at the time.

“Believe me, I wish things had worked out because I thought Stacey and I were great together. She was my age and we were working it. It was sex symbol to sex symbol. But she didn’t want to be there. I was disappointed about that. She had some issues. I’m not sure exactly what those issues were. In the end, she and VH1 made a decision,” she said.

She also confirmed that she and Dash had an explosive argument on set.

“Yes, there was a disagreement over a scene. And it really wasn’t with me. It was with the director. I think it was about 2 or 3 a.m., and we’d been shooting all damn day,” McCoy explained. “Stacey tried to argue with the director about a line. And I’m like: ‘Girl, if you don’t say what the director wants you to say.’ It wasn’t that serious at first, but it went there.”

READ MORE: Estranged Husband of Stacey Dash Claims Pastor ‘Hypnotized’ Him Into Marrying Actress

In a recent interview with Viviva A. Fox, LisaRaye shared new details about the argument, saying: “It’s like 2:00 in the morning and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude and she doesn’t say her line to me. So even the director was like, ‘Stacey, look at [LisaRaye’s character, Keisha] when you deliver that line and then leave.’ So, by the fourth or fifth take I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”

Continuing, “And she looks and rolls her eyes, but you know I don’t think nothing … but honey child, when I tell you when the director had to come out and speak to her, I had walked over to Stacey and said, ‘Just say the line,’ she put her finger in my face and said, ‘You can’t tell me anything.’”

LisaRaye said she “went Southside Chicago” on Stacey.

“I just said, ‘Stacy, if you don’t take your motherf–king finger out my face…’ but that’s all I had to say because by that time she was taking her heels off and strutting to her dressing room,” LisaRaye continued, “and I was like hold on, ‘You got more to say? Because I can meet you in your dressing room! You want it, you can have it.’”

Dash reportedly showed up to work the next day with a team of security to protect her from LisaRaye.

“She absolutely did,” said McCoy. “And I never said this part before, but she came with security and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on today?’ and they was like, ‘You! She brought them for your a**. I said, ‘Get outta here!’ I went to the d*mn producers I said, ‘Do you know how this would look if this gets out? That she had to bring security to set for me? It will make me look like I’m a bully and y’all ain’t got my back?’”

LisaRaye stayed in her dressing room until producers handled the drama with Dash.

“I said you know what, I’m bigger than this, I came here to be professional, I came here to be an actress. I came to get my check,” she added. “Let me go ahead and do what I need to do because one monkey don’t stop no show. And then she wasn’t really that relevant or important to me either. I just really didn’t think it was that big. I thought it would be something she would get over, but she just carried it on, and then I heard she had problems with wardrobe and they start coming telling their stories, and then the producers … yeah, I was just like, ‘Girl, please.”

Hear LisaRaye tell it via the Instagram clip above.