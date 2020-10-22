Indiana High School Apologizes After Student is Listed in Yearbook Photo as ‘Black Guy’

*The superintendent of an Indiana high school issued a video apology this week after a photo caption in the school’s 2020 yearbook listed an African American student on the boys’ basketball team as “BLACK GUY” instead of by his name.

The image from the Brown County High School yearbook went viral on social media, prompting the video message from school district Superintendent Laura Hammack on Tuesday.

“It has been brought to our attention that that yearbook has a truly incomprehensible statement included in it,” she said. “We are currently trying to better understand what that situation is all about.”

Officials launched an investigation after being made aware of the situation, and Hammack said the school district has promised the student and his family that “this awful situation” will be addressed.

“This is a clear violation of our nondiscrimination policy,” she said.

Hammack said it was unclear exactly how the caption made it through a series of revisions with the yearbook. In a joint statement released earlier Monday with high school Principal Matthew Stark, administrators acknowledged that the yearbook is put together by a group of students in the “only class at this school where all assignments and homework are published for all to see.”

To rectify the situation, Hammack said the school district is planning on republishing new yearbooks and having the school district foot the expense.