Indiana High School Apologizes After Student is Listed in Yearbook Photo as ‘Black Guy’
*The superintendent of an Indiana high school issued a video apology this week after a photo caption in the school’s 2020 yearbook listed an African American student on the boys’ basketball team as “BLACK GUY” instead of by his name.
The image from the Brown County High School yearbook went viral on social media, prompting the video message from school district Superintendent Laura Hammack on Tuesday.
“It has been brought to our attention that that yearbook has a truly incomprehensible statement included in it,” she said. “We are currently trying to better understand what that situation is all about.”
Officials launched an investigation after being made aware of the situation, and Hammack said the school district has promised the student and his family that “this awful situation” will be addressed.
“This is a clear violation of our nondiscrimination policy,” she said.
Hammack said it was unclear exactly how the caption made it through a series of revisions with the yearbook. In a joint statement released earlier Monday with high school Principal Matthew Stark, administrators acknowledged that the yearbook is put together by a group of students in the “only class at this school where all assignments and homework are published for all to see.”
To rectify the situation, Hammack said the school district is planning on republishing new yearbooks and having the school district foot the expense.
Some Texas Longhorn Band Members Refuse to Play Alma Mater Song over Minstrel Ties (Watch)
*The University of Texas Longhorn Band will not play their traditional alma mater song “The Eyes of Texas” at Saturday’s football game against Baylor University after a survey of members revealed several students aren’t willing to play it.
The song has divided the university community in recent months over its ties to minstrel shows where performers wore blackface. According to ABC13, the Daily Texan reported that a message sent to band members by leader Scott Hanna said the survey results wouldn’t affect whether the band performs at future games. The band has yet to play at a football game this season, due to safety restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.t
Band members are “evenly divided” over playing the song, the student newspaper reported, but responses from certain instrument sections would prevent the band from playing this week. The message from Hanna said many band members wanted to have further discussions about the song, which he said he would facilitate.
Student athletes asked UT-Austin to drop the school song during this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, among other demands, threatening to forgo participation in recruiting and donor events. The university responded with plans to boost Black student enrollment and recruitment, but it kept the song and pledged to educate visitors and students on its history and context.
Below is a brief rundown of the song’s racist past.
East Carolina University and Fayetteville State University Partner to Benefit Students in the Region
*Two eastern North Carolina Universities have established a new partnership to promote collaboration between the two UNC System institutions in meeting their respective missions.
East Carolina University and Fayetteville State University are both committed to the region and its students, and the new memorandum of understanding between the two represents a new effort to identify opportunities to work together to promote graduate recruitment and education; undergraduate student engagement and collaboration; and research, public service and scholarship.
“We have a very diverse student population with differing personal and professional goals, and it is our responsibility to develop academic pathways that will help them achieve their goals,” said Dr. Lee Brown, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at FSU. “For many, it is immediately joining the workforce and applying their knowledge and abilities to problems in industry and government, but for others it’s to advance to higher levels in their careers, conduct complex research, or pursue an academic career.
“This agreement with our sister institution helps us to fulfill our obligation of meeting the needs of our students, no matter their goal.”
Under the agreement, ECU and FSU have committed to developing pipelines linking FSU’s undergraduate students to ECU’s graduate and professional programs; encouraging collaborations between academic programs and faculties in the areas of research, scholarship, public service and creative activity; and exploring the development of a short-term faculty exchange program.
“We are excited about the potential of this partnership with Fayetteville State University,” said Dr. Grant Hayes, acting provost at ECU. “Our mission as a university centers on student success and regional transformation, and providing pathways for students in eastern North Carolina to pursue their educational goals is a key part of that mission. Through this collaboration we will seek new opportunities for partnership and work together to the benefit of both institutions, our students and the region.”
source:
Jules Norwood
ECU News Services
[email protected]
———-
Jeff Womble
Assoc. Vice Chancellor for communications,
Fayetteville State University/ [email protected]
LMcCorckle
[email protected]
Several Tips on How to Create the Website Markup and Succeed
*The creation of markup on the website is real art: there are no exact rules and a single answer to any question, but there are almost always several options for solving a certain problem.
There are generally accepted markup methods, as well as the best practices to achieve the goal that has been determined. How to create an effective error-free markup on your site – read below.
Put Mobile Version First
Nowadays it is already difficult to imagine a mobile device that doesn’t connect to the Internet. Many people go online from their smartphones and tablets more often than from their laptops. This inspires web designers and developers to seriously consider changing the way they create web products.
Recently, website development started with a desktop version, which was then adapted for mobile devices. However, when you test it with structured data testing tool, you understand how difficult it is to adopt the desktop version to the compact one. The Mobile-First strategy foresees the opposite: do not try to fit the full-screen website into a small screen, but create the design taking into account the limited space, gradually expanding the basic version to a full-fledged one. Additionally, we recommend using the following three tips to succeed.
1) Create the Wireframe
Before starting the layout of the site pages, it is advisable to have some sketches of their structure: the number of columns, the location of the main content, the content of the header and footer, etc. It can be done both on paper and in a graphic editor. By deciding where and how the elements of your web pages will be laid out, you can more quickly create an HTML wireframe, which can then be styled using CSS.
2) Make a Layout
Based on the wireframes, you can start writing HTML and CSS code. Having an idea of what elements will be on the web page, you can choose the appropriate tags for them. In most cases, when creating an HTML wireframe for a page, you need to move from top to bottom – from header to footer. All elements will be displayed sequentially one after the other unless you arrange it via CSS.
3) Graphics
When using graphics, pay attention to their quality, relevance, and most importantly, their volume, which is crucial if making a focus on mobile devices. Use image compressing software if you see that the image size is too large. Retina displays require suitable graphics to look smooth. Images in SVG format will display on Retina without problems, but raster graphics will need to be scaled.
In Conclusion
As you can see, the creation of correct markup needs to be done thoughtfully. Simply put the clients first and try to anticipate their wishes. By using this approach, you will succeed.
