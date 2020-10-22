Education
East Carolina University and Fayetteville State University Partner to Benefit Students in the Region
*Two eastern North Carolina Universities have established a new partnership to promote collaboration between the two UNC System institutions in meeting their respective missions.
East Carolina University and Fayetteville State University are both committed to the region and its students, and the new memorandum of understanding between the two represents a new effort to identify opportunities to work together to promote graduate recruitment and education; undergraduate student engagement and collaboration; and research, public service and scholarship.
“We have a very diverse student population with differing personal and professional goals, and it is our responsibility to develop academic pathways that will help them achieve their goals,” said Dr. Lee Brown, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at FSU. “For many, it is immediately joining the workforce and applying their knowledge and abilities to problems in industry and government, but for others it’s to advance to higher levels in their careers, conduct complex research, or pursue an academic career.
“This agreement with our sister institution helps us to fulfill our obligation of meeting the needs of our students, no matter their goal.”
Under the agreement, ECU and FSU have committed to developing pipelines linking FSU’s undergraduate students to ECU’s graduate and professional programs; encouraging collaborations between academic programs and faculties in the areas of research, scholarship, public service and creative activity; and exploring the development of a short-term faculty exchange program.
“We are excited about the potential of this partnership with Fayetteville State University,” said Dr. Grant Hayes, acting provost at ECU. “Our mission as a university centers on student success and regional transformation, and providing pathways for students in eastern North Carolina to pursue their educational goals is a key part of that mission. Through this collaboration we will seek new opportunities for partnership and work together to the benefit of both institutions, our students and the region.”
Some Texas Longhorn Band Members Refuse to Play Alma Mater Song over Minstrel Ties (Watch)
*The University of Texas Longhorn Band will not play their traditional alma mater song “The Eyes of Texas” at Saturday’s football game against Baylor University after a survey of members revealed several students aren’t willing to play it.
The song has divided the university community in recent months over its ties to minstrel shows where performers wore blackface. According to ABC13, the Daily Texan reported that a message sent to band members by leader Scott Hanna said the survey results wouldn’t affect whether the band performs at future games. The band has yet to play at a football game this season, due to safety restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.t
Band members are “evenly divided” over playing the song, the student newspaper reported, but responses from certain instrument sections would prevent the band from playing this week. The message from Hanna said many band members wanted to have further discussions about the song, which he said he would facilitate.
Student athletes asked UT-Austin to drop the school song during this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, among other demands, threatening to forgo participation in recruiting and donor events. The university responded with plans to boost Black student enrollment and recruitment, but it kept the song and pledged to educate visitors and students on its history and context.
Below is a brief rundown of the song’s racist past.
THE MACRO X HBCU ENTERTAINMENT SUMMIT Presented by Amazon Studios (10-24-20)
*LOS ANGELES, CA – The MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit (www.StayMACRO.com), presented by Amazon Studios, will go virtual this year for its second annual showcase of panels, conversations and inspirational messages from notable talent and changemakers in the entertainment business.
The inaugural summit debuted on the campus of Howard University in 2019 with the mission to engage and educate students on the vast careers, opportunities and paths in the media and entertainment fields. This year, the summit goes global and will be available to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. Students will participate from a host of venerable institutions which include Alabama A&M University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Spelman College, Tennessee State University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee University, Xavier, University of Louisiana, Savannah State University and Howard University.
This year’s event will premiere online on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00am EST on www.staymacro.com and include appearances by Kenya Barris, John David Washington (Morehouse College Alumnus) MACRO Founder & Chief Executive Officer Charles D. King, Steve Pamon (Morehouse College Alumnus), Chris Paul and Terrence J as well as a host of industry executives, experts and influencers—many that are HBCU alumni.
Additionally, one DJ from 10 different HBCUs, representing different regions and styles of music, will create their own brand-new playlists, available to stream on Amazon Music. The event is also open to the public. All attendees must register to attend at www.staymacro.com.
SheaMoisture returns as a sponsor of The MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit, continuing the brand’s commitment to celebrating culture, championing Black businesses and advocating for justice. SheaMoisture Chief Executive Officer Cara Sabin will appear to introduce the company’s exciting new campaign, It Comes Naturally, which features six Black women artists in a forward looking celebration of Black identity and storytelling.
Below is a partial listing of the schedule of events.
A MACRO Conversation with Kenya Barris. Moderated by Charles D. King, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MACRO.
MACRO Founder & CEO Charles D. King (Howard University School of Law Alumni Alumnus) sits down with writer, producer, actor and showrunner Kenya Barris (Clark Atlanta University Alumnus) to discuss their journeys in this business and also provide words of inspiration and encouragement for students looking to enter the business.
About That Action. Powered by SheaMoisture.
A fireside chat with future NBA Hall of Famer, Chris Paul, on using your voice and platform to lead the charge for social justice.
Moderator: Terrence J, Actor/Influencer (North Carolina A&T University Alumnus)
Panelist:
Chris Paul, NBA Player, Oklahoma City Thunder (Winston-Salem State University Student)
When and Where I Enter: Black Women At The Seat of Power. Powered By Amazon Studios.
A roundtable of baller Black women on the business side of entertainment, discussing the strategies they used to make their voices be heard and respected in white and male dominated spaces.
Moderator: Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Amazon Studios
Panelists:
Inga Dyer, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, MACRO (Howard University and Howard University School of Law Alumna)
Karen Toliver, Executive Vice President, Creative, Sony Pictures Animation
Niija Kuykendall, Executive Vice President, Film Production, Warner Bros. Pictures
Creators & Manifesters
A roundtable discussion about utilizing skills and gifts that are often undervalued and overlooked and turning them into a career. Manifesting your dreams by activating your unique skills, gifts and interests.
Moderator: Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO
Panelists:
Jasmyn Lawson, Editorial Manager, Netflix
Mark Anthony Green, Special Projects Editor, GQ
Quinn Wilson, Creative Director, Lizzo
The Playbook: How to Actually Break Into The Industry
This panel will educate viewers on the strategies and skills you need to finally get your foot in the door. What to do, what not to do and what it takes to survive and thrive in entertainment will be discussed.
Moderator: Krystal Franklin, Senior Digital Producer (Grambling State University Alumna)
Panelists:
Ahmadou Seck, Director, Development, MACRO Television Studios
Brandon Lawrence, Agent, CAA (Morehouse Alumnus)
The Come Up
A roundtable discussion with recent HBCU grads from Wondaland, CAA and Marvel in their first or second jobs in entertainment covering what is has been like to get a job, keep a job and keep it moving before and during the pandemic.
Moderator: Maura Chanz, Influencer (Spelman College Alumna)
About MACRO
Launched in 2015 by Charles D. King, MACRO is a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of people of color. The company’s multiple business verticals include a film and television studio that develops, produces and finances theatrical features and premium television, talent and influencer management divisions, a representation firm, a branding and creative agency and an affiliated venture firm. The company’s film projects have received nine Oscar nominations. MACRO is also partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures, giving the studio a first look on all projects MACRO intends to develop or package as feature films. The studio also has the option to co-finance these projects alongside MACRO and will handle their global distribution. Visit www.staymacro.com for more information on the company.
About AMAZON STUDIOS
Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing original films and television series for a global audience. Original series all premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories. Recent hit Amazon Original series include the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag, created by and starring Emmy Award-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Emmy Award-winners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as the action thriller drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, the irreverent superhero series The Boys, Upload from Greg Daniels, Jordan Peele’s Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman; and fantasy drama Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne; Amazon Originals also include culturally relevant and buzzed about content such as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty music and fashion event, Donald Glover’s Guava Island and Chasing Happiness, a documentary about pop superstars the Jonas Brothers.
In film, Amazon Studios produces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. In 2017, Amazon Studios became the first streaming service to win Oscars for Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman. Amazon Studios’ recent releases include Troop Zero starring Viola Davis, Alison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan; Tom Harper’s The Aeronauts starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne; Scott Z. Burns’ The Report starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening; Honey Boy from director Alma Har’el based on a script written by Shia LaBeouf; Benedict Andrews’ Seberg starring Kristen Stewart; and the Academy Award nominated Les Misérables from director Ladj Ly.
About SHEAMOISTURE
SheaMoisture is committed to serving those who have been underserved. Shea butter is one of the brand’s core ingredients, praised for its hydrating and nourishing properties. As part of their Community Commerce business model, SheaMoisture partners with women-led co-ops in Northern Ghana to source their namesake shea butter. With the core belief that commerce can bring true economic independence and empower women to break cycles of poverty, the brand further reinvests into both the co-ops and the communities it serves throughout the U.S. SheaMoisture continues to create economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in its ecosystem with engaging events, investment funds and educational programs. SheaMoisture is a global beauty leader in the hair care, bath, body, skin care, baby and men’s categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.
Mistakes Beginners Should Avoid in the Forex Market
*In South Africa, the Forex industry is booming. Today, when lockdowns have disrupted conventional employment, trading can be a lifesaver. Financially savvy individuals use software to access the global currency market.
Modern brokerage makes trading accessible for everyone. Today, entry costs as little as $10, and education is free. However, do not expect to get rich quickly.
Forex is a special field of expertise. Although it can be mastered by anyone, progress takes time. Beginners tend to make the same mistakes due to recklessness or inexperience. Here are the most common blunders of rookies on the foreign exchange.
- They Are Reckless
Forex is a risky undertaking. Like any form of investment, it puts your capital at risk. Any low risk — high return offers are hoaxes. The larger your trades — the more you can lose. Success requires knowledge, consistency, and mindfulness. Trading must be rational.
All too often, beginners overlook the importance of risk management. They may rush to open a live trading account just because they are bored with demo trading. It is very easy to lose your deposit due to inexperience. Haste makes waste, and real trading puts your capital at risk.
Do not forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade. This way, you limit potential losses, and exit trades at desirable levels. The market may always turn against you. It is impossible to make a profit from every single trade, but risks must be manageable.
Never rush your switch to live trading. Newbies should practise in the demo mode as long as necessary. Take your time: the more experience you gain, the better your trading will be. Most popular trading terminals like MetaTrader and MetaTrader 5 are perfect for Forex education. Make sure you know how to use the features. Live trading is always different from training.
- They Don’t Have a Strategy
Although you bet on price trends, trading is not gambling. Decisions must be based on facts. Newbies ought to learn the basics of fundamental and technical analysis.
Generally, more than 1% of your account on each trade. This means that a client with a $50,000 deposit should limit risks to $500 per trade. This rule should be followed consistently. Don’t think you can risk 5% on one trade, 0.5% on another, and 1% elsewhere.
- They Choose the Wrong Brokers
Your choice of a broker is extremely important. This company is your gateway to the global market. It acts as an intermediary and gains revenue from spreads or commissions. The biggest brands like ForexTime operate in many countries. They are subject to supervision by reputable watchdog organizations like the CySEC.
Make sure your broker is officially registered and licensed to render services in South Africa. The local Forex industry lacks regulation, which makes it a gold mine for crooks. Check customer feedback to see if the company delivers on its promises. Do a thorough research and open live trading account with a trusted broker.
Reputable companies provide the right software, support, and education. They also offer copy trading services, so you can delegate decision-making to an expert. Finally, look for services tailored to your region.
- They Don’t Know How to Use Leverage
Margin trading is irresistible. After all, the broker can boost your buying power, so you can trade $100,000 with just a $100 balance (for some accounts). Leverage is a major marketing point, but it must be used with caution. Those who lack experience are advised to trade with what they have.
One failed trade can wipe out your account. Of course, leverage allows you to make larger profits. However, it also exposes you to higher risk.
What to Do about Forex Mistakes
Even professionals have failed trades at least occasionally. The market is predictable to a certain degree, and trends can suddenly reverse. Every trader should understand that mistakes can and will happen. The goal is to learn lessons and improve strategies, so you avoid making the same missteps over and over again.
Start small, trade without leverage, and manage risks wisely. Before you gain experience, it is best to stick to the simplest instruments and the least complicated approaches. Learn to accept your shortcomings and use them to hone your skills. Losses are not the end of the world, at least when they are manageable.
