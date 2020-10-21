Today’s Video
‘This Is Not Kneeling On A Neck’: Cop Shot During Breonna Taylor Raid Says It Was ‘Not a Race Thing’ (Watch)
*Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the officer who was shot in the leg while carrying out a search warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment, seems to think that because none of the officers knelt on her neck as in the George Floyd police killing, that race shouldn’t be a factor in their case.
Speaking out for the first time exclusively to ABC News and The Courier Journal in Louisville Tuesday, Mattingly said, “This is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like that.”
Mattingly has been accused of raiding Taylor’s house under the guise of a narcotics investigation. The officers claimed that they were executing a late-night “no-knock'” warrant. Mattingly said he was shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend, after which the police opened fire which resulted in Taylor’s death.
None of the officers have been charged with the death of Taylor, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is under fire from critics.
“It’s not a race thing like people want to try to make it to be. It’s not. This is a point where we were doing our job, we gave too much time when we go in, I get shot, we returned fire,” Mattingly said in the interview.
“This is not us going, hunting somebody down. This is not kneeling on a neck. It’s nothing like that.” he added.
Michael Steele: Former RNC Chair Endorses Joe Biden for President
*Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has endorsed presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Steele has been vocally anti-Trump, and noted his concerns about this administration in piece published by NBC News.
“Many of Donald Trump’s supporters bring legitimate concerns to the table. During my time leading the GOP, I endeavored to address these and other grievances through the lens of unity and growth. But Trump has energized the party through the exact opposite means — by focusing on stoking division and eroding our core principles,” Steele wrote.
“Although Vice President Biden and I disagree on some policy points, I believe he will earnestly pursue options that work towards healing the divide exacerbated by Trump and his administration. My support for Biden is because we share an everlasting loyalty to what is ultimately best for our nation,” he continued.
READ MORE: More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
Where you stand in the moment matters. In this moment, leadership, decency, constitutional norms matter. Character matters. Our vote matters. The president we choose matters. I stand with @JoeBiden because America matters. #Vote https://t.co/TGR08YQ3gd
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 20, 2020
“Rather than binding up the nation’s wounds, Trump exacerbates division. Rather than standing up to the world’s dictators, Trump cravenly seeks the favor of thugs. Rather than fostering free enterprise, Trump embraces economic principles not only outdated in Lincoln’s time, but made even worse today by a leader who lost close to a billion dollars in a single year running a casino. Rather than seeking to build on the legacy of the Republican Party’s founders, of which Trump is surely ignorant, Trump has posited a single purpose for the GOP — the celebration of him,” he wrote.
Continuing, “Consequently, America has watched as the Republican Party stopped pursuing its animating principles of freedom and opportunity. It has given up its voice on things that mattered and instead bent the arc of the party towards the baser motives of one man, who is neither a Republican nor a conservative,” Steele said.
“Many of the grievances that Trump has exploited are legitimate and should be addressed — but responsibly, not demagogically. Much of middle America is, in fact, viewed by coastal elites with a mixture of condescension and contempt,” he noted.
You can read Steele’s full op-ed here.
BLIND ITEM: Singer’s Jailhouse Schemes
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The former A+ list singer turned child rapist/pornographer had himself beat up in jail in a bid to get out. He still has that escape from the country plan all put together.
Can you guess the A+ list singer?
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Sexual Assault Over 2015 Video Showing Abuse of Minor
*Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by the woman he allegedly sexually abused at a party in 2015 when she was just 13.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims that the rapper and Tauquan “Tay Milly” Anderson sexually assaulted her, and the incident was filmed and later posted online.
The victim suffered “severe emotional and psychological injuries,” court documents state, TMZ reports.
6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells the outlet that the rapper will “defend the lawsuit vigorously” once he’s properly served.
READ MORE: Attorneys for Tekashi 6ix9ine Are ‘Concerned’ for His Safety After Snitching on Gang
Here’s more from TMZ:
Jane Doe claims, on top of being underage at the time, she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was unable to consent as 6ix9ine and another adult, Tay Milly, made 3 sexually explicit videos which she says they later posted online.
According to the docs … the first video featured Doe performing oral sex on Tay Milly while Tekashi did pelvic thrusts behind her — without engaging in sex — and he slapped her butt. The second vid allegedly featured the girl sitting on 6ix9ine’s lap in a bra and underwear, and in the third … she claims she was laying naked across their laps while Milly groped her.
Jane Doe is suing 6ix9ine and Tay Milly for child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress, the report states.
“By reason of her age, and being given drugs and alcohol which caused her to be in an impaired mental state without her knowledge, permission or consent, the plaintiff was incapable of consenting to the recording,” the document states.
“As an internationally known rap and hip hop artist and performer, defendant Hernandez uploaded [the videos] onto various social media accounts on the internet with the intention and expectation that millions of people would view the videos,” it added.
Tekashi previously took a plea deal in the criminal case in October 2018 for making a music video featuring sex with a minor. He was sentenced to 4 years probation.
