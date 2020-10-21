‘This Is Not Kneeling On A Neck’: Cop Shot During Breonna Taylor Raid Says It Was ‘Not a Race Thing’ (Watch)

*Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the officer who was shot in the leg while carrying out a search warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment, seems to think that because none of the officers knelt on her neck as in the George Floyd police killing, that race shouldn’t be a factor in their case.

Speaking out for the first time exclusively to ABC News and The Courier Journal in Louisville Tuesday, Mattingly said, “This is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like that.”

Mattingly has been accused of raiding Taylor’s house under the guise of a narcotics investigation. The officers claimed that they were executing a late-night “no-knock'” warrant. Mattingly said he was shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend, after which the police opened fire which resulted in Taylor’s death.

None of the officers have been charged with the death of Taylor, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is under fire from critics.

“It’s not a race thing like people want to try to make it to be. It’s not. This is a point where we were doing our job, we gave too much time when we go in, I get shot, we returned fire,” Mattingly said in the interview.

“This is not us going, hunting somebody down. This is not kneeling on a neck. It’s nothing like that.” he added.

