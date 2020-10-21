News
THE REAL: Adrienne Wishes Someone Told Her She Was Gaining Weight / WATCH
*On Wednesday, October 21, the ladies discuss the proper way to address a loved one when they begin to put on unwanted pounds. Co-host Adrienne Houghton advises that any approach should be done with love and wishes that her friends had said something to her when she started to gain some extra weight.
And, is it wrong to marry for money after having been previously married for love? Co-host Garcelle Beauvais has no problem with this concept and lays out her expectations for any guy lucky enough to be her next husband.
Also, has being quarantined for several months changed the way we feel about being around, or not around, certain people? The ladies share some unexpected benefits of living in lockdown and not having to socialize with others, and even find some silver linings when it comes to taping The Real remotely!
Then, Eris Baker stops by to talk about the upcoming season of This is Us, filming under strict COVID-19 regulations, and how it feels to be a representative for young queer girls all over the world!
Adrienne Wishes More of Her Friends Stepped in When She Was Gaining Weight
What Garcelle Wants in her Next Husband
The Ladies Look On The Bright Side Of Shooting Remotely Instead Of In-Studio!
Adrienne Houghton: When I was overweight and I was just indulging way too much, I’m grateful for friends that did step in and say, “Hey! Like, Mama!” My mom, I’m so gr– Especially my mom, I like that my mom, again coming from a place of concern and empathy, was just like, “Hey! What’s going on?” Like, you know, “I want you to be healthy.” I also had friends that heard me complaining about my weight but would then watch me, you know, eat unhealthy food or just get, like– Jeannie was one of those people like, “Girl, you’re saying you wanna lose weight. But here you are reading– eating a whole pizza pie.” So, I think that I’m personally grateful for people who care enough to say something when I know that it’s coming from a place of love. Um, and I was annoyed when it wasn’t done. I think that I was actually far more annoyed when nobody said anything and I looked at myself and was like, “I’m 25 pounds heavier than I used to be.” And I was upset that no one told me that one the way. They just let me get overweight. And I was sitting there, like, having to work so much harder than had someone said something earlier on. And if you love and you care about somebody and you’re talking about their health, absolutely step in and say something. But, do it with love.
Black Republican Running for Congress Files Complaint Against Facebook, Twitter and Google
*Aja Smith, a Black Republican running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, has filed a complaint against Facebook, Twitter and Google.
In her grievance dated Oct. 6, 2020, and addressed to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, Smith accuses the three California-based tech companies of violating the Federal Election Campaign Act by supporting Democratic candidates.
Smith, who is on the ballot to represent California’s 41st congressional district, which covers an area in Western Riverside County, also claims that those companies engaged in “shadow banning” of her and other conservatives. Shadow banning, she says, involves manipulating a digital platform’s algorithm to hide certain posts from end users.
“We’re seeing more censorship when people post their own opinions, and they’re good opinions,” Smith said. “I see them getting shadow banned on Twitter and Facebook.”
Smith said she first noticed the practice around the last presidential election.
“I saw this starting back in 2016 as conservatives were getting more active on Facebook. A lot of things were being censored when we started talking about being pro-life, the First Amendment, the Second Amendment. And I saw it beginning to happen more and more over the years.”
SERIOUSLY HILARIOUS: D.L. Hughley Skewers Trump & Ice Cube: Why Not ‘The Skinny Rims Plan?’ / WATCH
President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of social media companies that censor conversations on their platforms. In May, Twitter hid one of the POTUS’ tweets, claiming it violated their policy about glorifying violence.
That same month, President Trump issued an executive order aimed at social media platforms after Twitter added a fact check link to another of his posts about mail-in ballots.
“In a country that has long cherished the freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand pick the speech Americans may access and convey on the internet,” the executive order reads. “This practice is fundamentally un-American and undemocratic.”
Currently, sites like Twitter and Facebook are protected by law when they block content that they deem violent, offensive or “otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.” The president’s executive order makes the argument that these protections should be removed if a tech platform engages in hiding or placing warnings on posts, setting the stage for legislation or new federal regulation aimed at those companies.
“It’s really bad if even our own president is getting censored on Twitter and Facebook,” Smith said.
Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it removed fake accounts of people pretending to be Black conservatives and supporters of President Trump.
This week, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today a letter urging Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter to do more to stem disinformation on their platforms that could “harm the upcoming U.S. election.”
“In 2016, we saw a concerted campaign to use social media to amplify disinformation in order to disrupt our election,” he wrote. “As a country, we must reject these tactics. As Californians begin voting in another election of national importance, I’m calling on our technology giants to do everything in their power to put a stop to election interference. These companies should take responsibility for their role in spreading misinformation and voter suppression.”
Smith keeps her focus on the censorship. She, along with other conservatives, insist that digital media platforms should be investigated, and the government should reevaluate their status.
“Either you’re a free speech platform or you’re a publisher,” Smith said.
Last week, the progressive publication Mother Jones reacted to news that Facebook’s adjustment of its algorithm in 2017 in an effort to stem misinformation, specifically targeted certain left-leaning publications, reducing significant amounts of traffic to them. The effort led to the company losing more than $600,000 over 18 months.
“One reason this is so enraging is that I’ve so long insisted on giving Facebook some benefit of the doubt. I was convinced we were a random casualty of their broader trajectory, a fly on their windshield. But it’s always, always worse,” Monika Bauerlein, CEO of Mother Jones, tweeted.
Smith believes that the tech companies are targeting some conservatives specifically because of their race.
“They’re really suppressing our free speech; especially candidates who are trying to get our messages out — not only to our constituents, but also to a lot of other people across the country to say ‘hey, we’re running, we’re conservative, we’re minorities, we’re running in blue states and we’re here to make a difference,’” Smith said.
Many conservatives have discussed making the move to another social media platform called Parler, a micro-blogging service popular among far-right conservatives and Saudi nationalists that allows users to moderate their own content as opposed to a tech platform regulating posts it classifies as hate speech or misinformation.
While Smith says she appreciates the freedom of self-moderation, she does not want conservatives isolated in an echo chamber only speaking to each other.
“I don’t want to stick to one social media platform where I’m talking to people who are all like-minded,” Smith said. “I want to speak to people on the Independent side, the no-party preference side and even moderate democrats. I want to say, ‘Hey, I’m different than my opponent and this is what I stand for,’ especially on fighting sex trafficking and fighting homelessness.”
Smith also mentioned how Twitter and Facebook have made it difficult for her to speak to her supporters about her opponent, Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA-41), whose relationship with Ukraine she has questioned.
Smith says she also takes issue with Facebook and Twitter’s fact checking practices, claiming that they, “remind me of Nazi Germany.” She also claims that the social media giants rely on sources that are “far-left leaning” to support their fact checking and that they “change historical facts.”
“How are you fact checking what I’m saying, and you’re only using the sources that you think will justify my post or anyone else’s post as wrong?” Smith said. “That’s the problem. That’s why we have open debate.”
Smith feels that if her posts, and posts from others like her, did not face these challenges, many voters would get a clearer picture of the current Republican party.
“We’re beating the narrative that there aren’t any conservative minorities and that we’re the party of racists,” she says.
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media
#BlackLivesMatter
Attorney Ben Crump Issues Statement About Police Violence Against Protestors in Lagos Nigeria
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump released the following statement in response to Nigerian security forces opening fire on peaceful protestors last night in Lagos, Nigeria:
“It is unacceptable for a government to brutalize and murder its own people. We are calling for transparency and accountability from the Lagos government on the cruel and unnecessary violence used against these peaceful protestors.
“The ability for citizens to demonstrate safely when they see injustice within their government should be a sacred right across the globe. When our brothers and sisters abroad cannot speak out without fearing for their lives, it is clear we are dealing with an international human rights violation that demands we raise our voices.”
MORE NEWS: Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel: It’s ‘Very Rewarding’ Being An African American NASCAR Team Owner
ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAW
Through his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit www.bencrump.com.
Shonda Rhimes Says Clash Over Disneyland Ticket Lead to ABC Exit: ‘I Felt Like I Was Dying’
*Shonda Rhimes has detailed her decision to leave ABC and the straw that broke the camel’s back was a request for a Disneyland pass.
For 15 years, Rhymes created TV magic (and made history) at the network, with shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” She reportedly make more than $2 billion for Disney, but had a constant battle with ABC, which is owned by the studio. The writer producer tells The Hollywood Reporter that her creativity was limited at the network
“I felt like I was dying,” she said of her work producing nearly 70 hours of annual television. “Like I’d been pushing the same ball up the same hill in the exact same way for a really long time.”
The final nail in the coffin was hammered in 2017, over a pass to Disneyland.
READ MORE: Black Woman Dubbed Trump’s ‘Nodding Lady’ Claims Trolls Are Targeting Her Employees
Here’s more from Us Weekly:
As part of her contract, the showrunner had an all-inclusive pass and had negotiated a second one for her nanny. However, her pass was not interchangeable so when her sister needed one to take Rhimes’ daughter to the park, she had to go back and forth with the network and was told, “We never do this” multiple times.
The park eventually issued her an extra pass — which would have cost $154 — but it didn’t work when her family arrived at the park. Rhimes then called a “high-ranking executive,” who allegedly asked her, “Don’t you have enough?”
With that, she called her lawyer and asked to exit ABC to go to Netflix. Rhimes later inked a deal with the streaming giant worth $150 million.
In August, she announced her new deal, saying, “Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company.”
Her statement continued, “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation.”
Shonda’s first two projects with Netflix include a documentary about Hollywood icon Debbie Allen (releasing Nov. 27) and the period drama “Bridgerton” (releasing Dec. 25).
