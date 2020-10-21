Education
THE MACRO X HBCU ENTERTAINMENT SUMMIT Presented by Amazon Studios (10-24-20)
*LOS ANGELES, CA – The MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit (www.StayMACRO.com), presented by Amazon Studios, will go virtual this year for its second annual showcase of panels, conversations and inspirational messages from notable talent and changemakers in the entertainment business.
The inaugural summit debuted on the campus of Howard University in 2019 with the mission to engage and educate students on the vast careers, opportunities and paths in the media and entertainment fields. This year, the summit goes global and will be available to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. Students will participate from a host of venerable institutions which include Alabama A&M University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Spelman College, Tennessee State University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee University, Xavier, University of Louisiana, Savannah State University and Howard University.
This year’s event will premiere online on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00am EST on www.staymacro.com and include appearances by Kenya Barris, John David Washington (Morehouse College Alumnus) MACRO Founder & Chief Executive Officer Charles D. King, Steve Pamon (Morehouse College Alumnus), Chris Paul and Terrence J as well as a host of industry executives, experts and influencers—many that are HBCU alumni.
Additionally, one DJ from 10 different HBCUs, representing different regions and styles of music, will create their own brand-new playlists, available to stream on Amazon Music. The event is also open to the public. All attendees must register to attend at www.staymacro.com.
SheaMoisture returns as a sponsor of The MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit, continuing the brand’s commitment to celebrating culture, championing Black businesses and advocating for justice. SheaMoisture Chief Executive Officer Cara Sabin will appear to introduce the company’s exciting new campaign, It Comes Naturally, which features six Black women artists in a forward looking celebration of Black identity and storytelling.
Below is a partial listing of the schedule of events.
A MACRO Conversation with Kenya Barris. Moderated by Charles D. King, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MACRO.
MACRO Founder & CEO Charles D. King (Howard University School of Law Alumni Alumnus) sits down with writer, producer, actor and showrunner Kenya Barris (Clark Atlanta University Alumnus) to discuss their journeys in this business and also provide words of inspiration and encouragement for students looking to enter the business.
About That Action. Powered by SheaMoisture.
A fireside chat with future NBA Hall of Famer, Chris Paul, on using your voice and platform to lead the charge for social justice.
Moderator: Terrence J, Actor/Influencer (North Carolina A&T University Alumnus)
Panelist:
Chris Paul, NBA Player, Oklahoma City Thunder (Winston-Salem State University Student)
When and Where I Enter: Black Women At The Seat of Power. Powered By Amazon Studios.
A roundtable of baller Black women on the business side of entertainment, discussing the strategies they used to make their voices be heard and respected in white and male dominated spaces.
Moderator: Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Amazon Studios
Panelists:
Inga Dyer, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, MACRO (Howard University and Howard University School of Law Alumna)
Karen Toliver, Executive Vice President, Creative, Sony Pictures Animation
Niija Kuykendall, Executive Vice President, Film Production, Warner Bros. Pictures
Creators & Manifesters
A roundtable discussion about utilizing skills and gifts that are often undervalued and overlooked and turning them into a career. Manifesting your dreams by activating your unique skills, gifts and interests.
Moderator: Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO
Panelists:
Jasmyn Lawson, Editorial Manager, Netflix
Mark Anthony Green, Special Projects Editor, GQ
Quinn Wilson, Creative Director, Lizzo
The Playbook: How to Actually Break Into The Industry
This panel will educate viewers on the strategies and skills you need to finally get your foot in the door. What to do, what not to do and what it takes to survive and thrive in entertainment will be discussed.
Moderator: Krystal Franklin, Senior Digital Producer (Grambling State University Alumna)
Panelists:
Ahmadou Seck, Director, Development, MACRO Television Studios
Brandon Lawrence, Agent, CAA (Morehouse Alumnus)
The Come Up
A roundtable discussion with recent HBCU grads from Wondaland, CAA and Marvel in their first or second jobs in entertainment covering what is has been like to get a job, keep a job and keep it moving before and during the pandemic.
Moderator: Maura Chanz, Influencer (Spelman College Alumna)
About MACRO
Launched in 2015 by Charles D. King, MACRO is a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of people of color. The company’s multiple business verticals include a film and television studio that develops, produces and finances theatrical features and premium television, talent and influencer management divisions, a representation firm, a branding and creative agency and an affiliated venture firm. The company’s film projects have received nine Oscar nominations. MACRO is also partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures, giving the studio a first look on all projects MACRO intends to develop or package as feature films. The studio also has the option to co-finance these projects alongside MACRO and will handle their global distribution. Visit www.staymacro.com for more information on the company.
About AMAZON STUDIOS
Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing original films and television series for a global audience. Original series all premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories. Recent hit Amazon Original series include the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag, created by and starring Emmy Award-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Emmy Award-winners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as the action thriller drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, the irreverent superhero series The Boys, Upload from Greg Daniels, Jordan Peele’s Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman; and fantasy drama Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne; Amazon Originals also include culturally relevant and buzzed about content such as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty music and fashion event, Donald Glover’s Guava Island and Chasing Happiness, a documentary about pop superstars the Jonas Brothers.
In film, Amazon Studios produces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. In 2017, Amazon Studios became the first streaming service to win Oscars for Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman. Amazon Studios’ recent releases include Troop Zero starring Viola Davis, Alison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan; Tom Harper’s The Aeronauts starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne; Scott Z. Burns’ The Report starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening; Honey Boy from director Alma Har’el based on a script written by Shia LaBeouf; Benedict Andrews’ Seberg starring Kristen Stewart; and the Academy Award nominated Les Misérables from director Ladj Ly.
About SHEAMOISTURE
SheaMoisture is committed to serving those who have been underserved. Shea butter is one of the brand’s core ingredients, praised for its hydrating and nourishing properties. As part of their Community Commerce business model, SheaMoisture partners with women-led co-ops in Northern Ghana to source their namesake shea butter. With the core belief that commerce can bring true economic independence and empower women to break cycles of poverty, the brand further reinvests into both the co-ops and the communities it serves throughout the U.S. SheaMoisture continues to create economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in its ecosystem with engaging events, investment funds and educational programs. SheaMoisture is a global beauty leader in the hair care, bath, body, skin care, baby and men’s categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.
Mistakes Beginners Should Avoid in the Forex Market
*In South Africa, the Forex industry is booming. Today, when lockdowns have disrupted conventional employment, trading can be a lifesaver. Financially savvy individuals use software to access the global currency market.
Modern brokerage makes trading accessible for everyone. Today, entry costs as little as $10, and education is free. However, do not expect to get rich quickly.
Forex is a special field of expertise. Although it can be mastered by anyone, progress takes time. Beginners tend to make the same mistakes due to recklessness or inexperience. Here are the most common blunders of rookies on the foreign exchange.
- They Are Reckless
Forex is a risky undertaking. Like any form of investment, it puts your capital at risk. Any low risk — high return offers are hoaxes. The larger your trades — the more you can lose. Success requires knowledge, consistency, and mindfulness. Trading must be rational.
All too often, beginners overlook the importance of risk management. They may rush to open a live trading account just because they are bored with demo trading. It is very easy to lose your deposit due to inexperience. Haste makes waste, and real trading puts your capital at risk.
Do not forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade. This way, you limit potential losses, and exit trades at desirable levels. The market may always turn against you. It is impossible to make a profit from every single trade, but risks must be manageable.
Never rush your switch to live trading. Newbies should practise in the demo mode as long as necessary. Take your time: the more experience you gain, the better your trading will be. Most popular trading terminals like MetaTrader and MetaTrader 5 are perfect for Forex education. Make sure you know how to use the features. Live trading is always different from training.
- They Don’t Have a Strategy
Although you bet on price trends, trading is not gambling. Decisions must be based on facts. Newbies ought to learn the basics of fundamental and technical analysis.
Generally, more than 1% of your account on each trade. This means that a client with a $50,000 deposit should limit risks to $500 per trade. This rule should be followed consistently. Don’t think you can risk 5% on one trade, 0.5% on another, and 1% elsewhere.
- They Choose the Wrong Brokers
Your choice of a broker is extremely important. This company is your gateway to the global market. It acts as an intermediary and gains revenue from spreads or commissions. The biggest brands like ForexTime operate in many countries. They are subject to supervision by reputable watchdog organizations like the CySEC.
Make sure your broker is officially registered and licensed to render services in South Africa. The local Forex industry lacks regulation, which makes it a gold mine for crooks. Check customer feedback to see if the company delivers on its promises. Do a thorough research and open live trading account with a trusted broker.
Reputable companies provide the right software, support, and education. They also offer copy trading services, so you can delegate decision-making to an expert. Finally, look for services tailored to your region.
- They Don’t Know How to Use Leverage
Margin trading is irresistible. After all, the broker can boost your buying power, so you can trade $100,000 with just a $100 balance (for some accounts). Leverage is a major marketing point, but it must be used with caution. Those who lack experience are advised to trade with what they have.
One failed trade can wipe out your account. Of course, leverage allows you to make larger profits. However, it also exposes you to higher risk.
What to Do about Forex Mistakes
Even professionals have failed trades at least occasionally. The market is predictable to a certain degree, and trends can suddenly reverse. Every trader should understand that mistakes can and will happen. The goal is to learn lessons and improve strategies, so you avoid making the same missteps over and over again.
Start small, trade without leverage, and manage risks wisely. Before you gain experience, it is best to stick to the simplest instruments and the least complicated approaches. Learn to accept your shortcomings and use them to hone your skills. Losses are not the end of the world, at least when they are manageable.
The Incredible Life of Daniel Smith, Living Son of a Slave
*As one of the few living children of a slave, 88-year-old Daniel Smith has a unique perspective on race relations in America.
Smith’s father, Abram “A.B.” Smith, was born into slavery in 1863 and was 70 years old when he had Daniel, his sixth child, in 1932. Smith, who grew up hearing stories from his father about America’s most shameful period, would go on to build a remarkable life and witness momentous events in the ongoing struggle for racial equality.
Smith draws a direct comparison between the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the racial justice protests of today.
“When the [Ku Klux Klan] bombed the church [in Birmingham, Alabama], that finally got the ministers and the clergy to join Martin Luther King,” he said. “They finally came. Today, Black Lives Matter — after George Floyd was killed, it galvanized everyone. Everyone watched someone die on TV.”
Smith was born and raised in Winsted, Connecticut, a small town with a population of 10,000 that included only about 20 African Americans at the time of his birth. Smith grew up with four older sisters and one older brother, and his family of eight made up nearly half of the town’s Black population.
Though Daniel Smith was just 6 years old when A.B. Smith died, he still has vivid memories of his father. “My father was a real gentleman. He was always a good provider on his salary of $16 a week. When he went to work, I was still in bed. When he came home, I was in bed,” Smith said. “We would have these big Sunday dinners —a step down from Thanksgiving dinner.”
Smith recalls hearing firsthand accounts of slavery during his youth, primarily from his father.
“I used to get out of bed, sneak into my parents’ room, and put my head at the bottom of the bed, listening to their conversations. My father used to tell stories about the whipping posts, the hanging tree,” he said. “On Sundays, we would go to church, and you would hear people talking about similar things, but they had worse stories.”
Smith was the only African American at his high school, but he had a good experience there.
“I was very popular primarily because I was the only Black, and I was a novelty,” Smith said. “I had no problems with the girls, but they couldn’t publicly acknowledge any type of relationship with me.”
After graduating from high school, Smith served in the U.S. military as an operating room technician and a scrub nurse in the Korean War. He was also sent for certification as a Red Cross water safety instructor and worked as a lifeguard at one of the three concrete swimming pools in Korea during the summers.
When his military service ended, Smith came home to Winsted, which suffered a hurricane-induced flood in 1955. Smith remembers seeing water rushing down the main street, taking cars and houses with it, and humbly recalls saving a drowning man during the flood. Pulitzer Prize winner John Hersey documented the event for the New Yorker.
“They identified me as Danny Smith, the Negro hero of the town,” Smith said.
When Smith ran for student council president at Springfield College in Massachusetts, his winning campaign slogan was “Vote for Dan, the man with a tan.” He continued his pursuit of higher education at the Tuskegee Institute School of Veterinary Medicine. But after the Klan killed four young Black girls in the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, Smith felt compelled to leave school and join the civil rights movement.
Soon Smith and a white friend, Barry Fritz, found themselves in a crowd at the March on Washington, where they saw Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis speak at close range.
“I was reluctant to go at first because I didn’t want to get beat up. I thought there was going to be a big rise. I’m not a coward, but I’m not a fool,” Smith said.
But, he added, the risk was worth it: “The march was just unbelievable, especially when Martin Luther King gave his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. You couldn’t find a dry eye. I was crying.”
Later that summer, Smith moved to Hayneville, Alabama, where he experienced many of the kinds of injustices that he said made Alabama “a hotbed for the civil rights movement.”
In 1965, he accepted a position as executive director of the Lowndes Christian Movement for Human Rights organization and began directing a program to teach migrant seasonal farmworkers how to read and write. He could not get electricity or a telephone line set up in the church building he worked out of without a white sponsor. After a judge by the name of Judge Hammon helped him, 24 of Hammon’s Black Angus cows were poisoned. Smith said there is “no doubt in my mind” that this was a message from the Klan.
Smith’s anti-poverty program was not popular with the whites in Alabama or with then-Gov. George Wallace, a conservative who infamously supported “Segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” Smith recalls being confronted by an intimidating lieutenant of Wallace’s who told Smith that Wallace considered him “an outside agitator from Connecticut.”
Shortly after, Smith’s church building was burned down.
Smith was undaunted, however, and continued to run the program from a trailer on the charred property.
“Oddly enough, I had anticipated that there would be some destruction to my building,” he said. “I had carefully made a copy of all my records and kept them at home.”
One night after work, Smith was driving the 40-mile commute from Hayneville to Tuskegee on an unlit highway when a car of white men rear ended his car.
“They came around the side of my car and said, ‘Pull over, black coon!’ And I thought, ‘Not me, not me,’” Smith said. “I sped as fast as I could and made it to the gas station. That’s why I’m here today.”
Smith moved to Washington, D.C. in 1968, where he developed neighborhood health centers. He got hired to direct a $60 million program at the National Institutes of Health in 1972 but faced “all kinds of discrimination and battles with the government.”
After retiring in 1994, he began to volunteer at the Korean War Veterans Memorial and serve as head usher of the Washington National Cathedral. As head usher, Smith escorted sitting presidents for three decades, from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush.
In his age of retirement, Smith has high hopes for the newest generation of activists.
“They have done a tremendous job of putting the problems that America has in your face,” he said. “I support them with money and with voice.”
Smith resides in D.C. with his wife, Loretta Neumann, and has two children from a previous marriage. He wed Neumann at the National Cathedral in 2006, under the same arches where he walked alongside presidents.
Smith is currently writing his life memoirs.
(Edited by Emily Crockett and Natalie Gross)
The post The Incredible Life of Daniel Smith, Living Son of a Slave appeared first on Zenger News.
Duke University Librarian’s Simple Song & Stick-Figure Video About Curbside Pickup is a Bop (Watch)
*All he was trying to do was come up with a creative way to promote Duke University library’s curbside pickup procedure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duke librarian Jamie Keesecker crafted a simple-but-catchy synth-pop beat, wrote some light, punchy lyrics detailing the library’s checkout system and presented it with crude, stick-figured, colored-penciled video. Nearly 700,000 views later, “Library Takeout” is now everybody’s jam. It’s also available on Spotify and Apple Music.
Keesecker, who earned a doctorate in music composition before taking a job at Duke’s Music Library, wrote the song and animated the video with help from his three-year-old daughter while working remotely. The whole vibe feels like Billie Eilish meets Prince’s “Annie Christian,” meets Aha’s “Take On Me” video – with some synth runs at the end reminiscent of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle.”
“I decided I might as well try and see if I could put together a song,” Keesecker told Duke Today. “If it’s a total disaster, we don’t have to release it. But it could be just the thing we need to reach the people we’re trying to reach.”
Now, because of Keesecker, hundreds of thousands of people now know how to work Duke University’s contactless library checkout.
Watch below:
