Shonda Rhimes Says Clash Over Disneyland Ticket Lead to ABC Exit: ‘I Felt Like I Was Dying’
*Shonda Rhimes has detailed her decision to leave ABC and the straw that broke the camel’s back was a request for a Disneyland pass.
For 15 years, Rhymes created TV magic (and made history) at the network, with shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” She reportedly make more than $2 billion for Disney, but had a constant battle with ABC, which is owned by the studio. The writer producer tells The Hollywood Reporter that her creativity was limited at the network
“I felt like I was dying,” she said of her work producing nearly 70 hours of annual television. “Like I’d been pushing the same ball up the same hill in the exact same way for a really long time.”
The final nail in the coffin was hammered in 2017, over a pass to Disneyland.
Here’s more from Us Weekly:
As part of her contract, the showrunner had an all-inclusive pass and had negotiated a second one for her nanny. However, her pass was not interchangeable so when her sister needed one to take Rhimes’ daughter to the park, she had to go back and forth with the network and was told, “We never do this” multiple times.
The park eventually issued her an extra pass — which would have cost $154 — but it didn’t work when her family arrived at the park. Rhimes then called a “high-ranking executive,” who allegedly asked her, “Don’t you have enough?”
With that, she called her lawyer and asked to exit ABC to go to Netflix. Rhimes later inked a deal with the streaming giant worth $150 million.
In August, she announced her new deal, saying, “Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company.”
Her statement continued, “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation.”
Shonda’s first two projects with Netflix include a documentary about Hollywood icon Debbie Allen (releasing Nov. 27) and the period drama “Bridgerton” (releasing Dec. 25).
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation Gets Official Website
*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched the website for their new Archewell foundation.
Archwell.com went live on Wednesday, featuring an email sign-up form and contact information, along with a breakdown behind the meaning of the name.
The royal couple announced the foundation in April, noting that the Archewell name is connected to their 1-year-old son Archie.
“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple said in the statement.
“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” they continued. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”
Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Megan have relocated to Los Angeles with their son. They have appeared in severa virtual conversations with various influencers and organizations, speaking out about the impact of social media and the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Most recently, the dynamic duo hosted a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, where Harry and Meghan spoke about the state of the digital world.
“What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world,” Harry said. “It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”
Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Calls Him Out on ‘Ironclad Prenup’
*Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young has filed legal docs demanding he turn over the original version of the “ironclad prenup” at the center of their divorce battle.
In the docs, she says Dre’s failed to produce the prenup even though the law is clear he must turn over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.
She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.
Young, 50, filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced.
The hip-hop mogul reportedly has no issue paying spousal support, but any distribution of property should be controlled by the prenup.
Young reportedly filed documents contesting the prenuptial agreement.
“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage,” Young alleges in legal documents filed to the court, per TMZ.
She claims they mutually decided to void the agreement two years later.
“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” Young claims in the filing. “Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”
In her new filing, Young challenge Dre’s claim that he tore it up 22 years ago. Meanwhile, Dre denies ever tearing up the agreement.
Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back At Tory Lanez After He Denies Shooting Her [VIDEO]
*Megan Thee Stallion was quick to hit up social media to call Tory Lanez “crazy” after he proclaimed his innocence in their controversial shooting case.
Lanez also says he and the “WAP” rapper are still friends, despite allegedly shooting at her during an argument. He dished further about the incident for the first time on video Tuesday, hopping on Instagram Live to defend himself against Megan’s accusations.
We previously reported…Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, and is to have no contact with her amid his criminal case for allegedly shooting the hip-hop star. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills. The Canadian-born artist took to Twitter recently to react to the two felony charges he’s facing over the incident.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
During his recent Instagram Live, Tory called the shooting a “debacle.”
Megan took to Twitter to respond to his claim that they are still friends, writing “This N*gga genuinely crazy.”
This Nigga genuinely crazy
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 21, 2020
Following the shooting, Lanez said he was advised not to make a public statement on the matter.
“Two days after that, I get a call from Roc Nation that says, ‘Yo, we heard you were gonna to make a statement about what happened, and it’d be in your best interest if you don’t make that statement,'” he said. “And I’m like, OK? I don’t understand the issue of me telling my fans, like, ‘Yo, it’s not that serious of a deal …'”
Tory Lanez has said everything but “I did not shoot her” he’s literally just going in circles trying to make her look like a liar, trying to make her look bad but won’t say he did not do it lol.
— Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) October 21, 2020
Notice how Tory Lanez is talking in circles but not ONCE did this abuser refute the claim that the bullet fragments found in her foot was from his gun – the reason why he now faces one count of ASSAULT with a semiautomatic handgun. This isn’t helping his case at all. He’s sick https://t.co/hRNbj0Eiwz
— Tri ⁷ (@THEEEhottie) October 21, 2020
He also cited reports about Megan being treated for injuries that were initially said to have been caused by shattered glass: “Nobody has ever said she got shot,” Lanez said.
#PressPlay: #ToryLanez further tries to picks apart #MeganTheeStallion’s side of the story (See previous posts)
Megan previously shared an Instagram post of her injuries, claiming she was shot and that the bullet wounds were “a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”
According to Cedars-Sinai medical records obtained by Complex, “doctors reportedly found shrapnel in her heel shortly after the incident,” the outlet reports.
Lanez did not address this fact during his IG Live. Scroll up to hear what he had to say about the shooting via the IG videos above.
