Quibi is No Mo’! – $2Billion Streaming Service Shutting Down After Six Months
*(Via UrbanHolywood411.com) – Quibi, the shortform mobile-focused streaming service, is going bust just six months after it launched.
The Wall Street Journal broke the news Wednesday. A short time later, Quibi founders Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman confirmed in a Medium post that the platform would be going out of business.
“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that today we are announcing that we are winding down the business and looking to sell its content and technology assets,” Katzenberg and Whitman wrote in their open letter to employees, investors, and partners.
Quibi, short for quick bites, launched in April at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The streamer offered a free trial, with subscriptions costing $4.99 with ads or $7.99 without ads.
The platform was filled more than 100 original programs, including #FreeRayshawn [shown above]. The drama starring Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas just won two Emmy Awards.
Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel: It’s ‘Very Rewarding’ Being An African American NASCAR Team Owner
*“The more you know NASCAR. The more you love NASCAR,” declares Dr. Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel.
She was a recipient of the Industry Ambassador award at the recent virtual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards.
Satterfield-Siegel says it is “super cool” to currently be the only African American woman NASCAR race team owner. Other words came to her mind when she describes how she’s accelerated into the fast lane with her husband, Max Siegel, who is the exclusive manager of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program.
“It’s very rewarding. I love the space that we are in with helping to develop drivers for the sport. I love that,” the pediatric dentist maintains adding there is a strong support system for her race team.
Growing up in Indianapolis, Indiana, home of the over a century old Indianapolis Motor Speedway, she has fond memories of going to the city’s iconic racetrack.
“Ever since I was a little girl my family we always went to the Indy 500 every year which was Memorial (Day) weekend. So, here in Indianapolis racing it’s just who we are,” the Circle City native said. “I never thought I wanted to be a race car driver. I wasn’t interested in it on that level when I was younger. Basically the exposure happened when my husband was the president of Dale Earnhardt Inc. and then I got the bug.”
No surprise Satterfield-Siegel would catch the racing fever when her husband ran the NASCAR-related organization started by seven-time Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt. Sadly, Earnhardt’s life came to a tragic end in 2001 when in the final lap of the Daytona 500 he crashed into a retaining wall and died instantly.
She and her husband co-own and manage Rev Racing. As NASCAR continues to diversify its landscape, Satterfield-Siegel looks for ways to increase opportunities for diverse drivers and pit crew members.
They strive for excellence with their race team she says, “It’s just we’ve done our best to get the best, that includes drivers and our head of athletic performance.”
Another team that makes Satterfield-Siegel and her husband even more wildly enthusiastic is their three children. They are all on the fast track to success.
“Our oldest is a junior at (The University of) Notre Dame and he’s a football player. Then we have a son who is in L.A. and he is at the L.A. Film Academy. Then we have a daughter who is a junior in high school and she is a scholar and an amazing volleyball player,” Satterfield-Siegel said.
She jokes that she never thought any of their children would pursue a career as racecar drivers because of the size of the stock cars used by NASCAR and other professional racing leagues.
“Our kids are big. There is no way they could fit in a (stock) car,” Satterfield-Siegel admitted with a laugh. “When they were little, they would go go-karting and that kind of thing. They’re interested in the business side, the development side, but I wouldn’t say they’re those athletes who are going to go around the track.”
She offers this advice to women who want to be winners, “Go for it. I think it’s so important that we dream and that we dream big. Women don’t allow people, places or things to define them or to stifle them.”
The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards are an annual event, this year held on October 8, and were established to honor the NASCAR industry’s diversity leaders as well as recognize top achievements.
By Tené Croom
@TcTene
#BlackLivesMatter
Ohio Business Owner Says His ‘White Lives Matter, Who Else Will Pay for Welfare’ Sign is Not Racist (Watch)
*The owner of a tire shop in Bethesda, Ohio has put a sign outside his door that has been labeled as racist, although he claims it wasn’t his intention.
“My sign states white lives matter, who else will pay for welfare. That is a question, not a statement, it doesn’t have a question mark at the end because I don’t have one to put there,” said Mike of Mike’s Tires, who also placed “Trump 2020” on the sign and defends the whole gesture as freedom of speech.
The president of the Belmont County chapter of the NAACP says the sign should be taken down as it promotes false information.
“We actually all pay for welfare recipients to receive their benefits,” said Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore. “When you just take facts out of thin air and put them on a billboard and call them facts, when they are your opinions, that becomes a problem.”
The business owner says the community is blowing it out of proportion.
“If you want to call it racist, you have that right, but I also have the right to put out on my sign, in my yard, what I want,” said Mike. “I’m not a racist person, I have black customers, black people deliver tires to me, I have nothing against them.”
Watch an interview with Mike and Jerry Moore in this news report below:
Mistakes Beginners Should Avoid in the Forex Market
*In South Africa, the Forex industry is booming. Today, when lockdowns have disrupted conventional employment, trading can be a lifesaver. Financially savvy individuals use software to access the global currency market.
Modern brokerage makes trading accessible for everyone. Today, entry costs as little as $10, and education is free. However, do not expect to get rich quickly.
Forex is a special field of expertise. Although it can be mastered by anyone, progress takes time. Beginners tend to make the same mistakes due to recklessness or inexperience. Here are the most common blunders of rookies on the foreign exchange.
- They Are Reckless
Forex is a risky undertaking. Like any form of investment, it puts your capital at risk. Any low risk — high return offers are hoaxes. The larger your trades — the more you can lose. Success requires knowledge, consistency, and mindfulness. Trading must be rational.
All too often, beginners overlook the importance of risk management. They may rush to open a live trading account just because they are bored with demo trading. It is very easy to lose your deposit due to inexperience. Haste makes waste, and real trading puts your capital at risk.
Do not forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade. This way, you limit potential losses, and exit trades at desirable levels. The market may always turn against you. It is impossible to make a profit from every single trade, but risks must be manageable.
Never rush your switch to live trading. Newbies should practise in the demo mode as long as necessary. Take your time: the more experience you gain, the better your trading will be. Most popular trading terminals like MetaTrader and MetaTrader 5 are perfect for Forex education. Make sure you know how to use the features. Live trading is always different from training.
- They Don’t Have a Strategy
Although you bet on price trends, trading is not gambling. Decisions must be based on facts. Newbies ought to learn the basics of fundamental and technical analysis.
Generally, more than 1% of your account on each trade. This means that a client with a $50,000 deposit should limit risks to $500 per trade. This rule should be followed consistently. Don’t think you can risk 5% on one trade, 0.5% on another, and 1% elsewhere.
- They Choose the Wrong Brokers
Your choice of a broker is extremely important. This company is your gateway to the global market. It acts as an intermediary and gains revenue from spreads or commissions. The biggest brands like ForexTime operate in many countries. They are subject to supervision by reputable watchdog organizations like the CySEC.
Make sure your broker is officially registered and licensed to render services in South Africa. The local Forex industry lacks regulation, which makes it a gold mine for crooks. Check customer feedback to see if the company delivers on its promises. Do a thorough research and open live trading account with a trusted broker.
Reputable companies provide the right software, support, and education. They also offer copy trading services, so you can delegate decision-making to an expert. Finally, look for services tailored to your region.
- They Don’t Know How to Use Leverage
Margin trading is irresistible. After all, the broker can boost your buying power, so you can trade $100,000 with just a $100 balance (for some accounts). Leverage is a major marketing point, but it must be used with caution. Those who lack experience are advised to trade with what they have.
One failed trade can wipe out your account. Of course, leverage allows you to make larger profits. However, it also exposes you to higher risk.
What to Do about Forex Mistakes
Even professionals have failed trades at least occasionally. The market is predictable to a certain degree, and trends can suddenly reverse. Every trader should understand that mistakes can and will happen. The goal is to learn lessons and improve strategies, so you avoid making the same missteps over and over again.
Start small, trade without leverage, and manage risks wisely. Before you gain experience, it is best to stick to the simplest instruments and the least complicated approaches. Learn to accept your shortcomings and use them to hone your skills. Losses are not the end of the world, at least when they are manageable.
