Producer Christina Cooper Joins Mann Robinson’s ‘Super Turnt’ flick Starring Jamal Woolard & Torrie Hart

*Atlanta – Set to go into production in Atlanta, GA is “Super Turnt,” the sequel to the 2020 film Turnt, written, produced, and directed by Mann Robinson. Christina Cooper has now joined the project as a producer alongside creator and mastermind Mann Robinson.

Returning from the first film are Jamal Woolard as Rilla, Torrei Hart as Rita, Dennis L.A. White as Detective Kruthers, Che Mack as Zina Holloway, Lunden De’Leon as Rilla’s mother, Calico Jonez as Marcus, and Mann Robinson as Courtney Thomas,

New additions to the sequel are Ashley Rios replacing Khalidah Medlock as Rilla’s Wife Ladonna, Harry Lennix, Brad ‘Scarface’ Jordan, E. Roger Mitchell, Duane Finley, Adrian Lockett, Tracey Love, Patrice Fisher, Melanie Halfkenny, Troy Robert, Anthony Strong, and Mercedes Sanders.

Rilla, a highly feared street-lord and rapper has just been released from prison and finds that his immediate world has changed, but the streets’ dangers remain the same. After realizing that his common-law wife, Ladonna, is not in love with him anymore, his only mission is to be a father to his son Kevin. In his absence, his son and Ladonna have been on hard times. Rita Robinson wants him to sign to her label with a slot on the TV show, turnt. Rilla knows that this will put him back on top and in the position to take care of his family. Zina Holloway re-appears with a similar plan of her own to regain custody of her son from Rilla’s ex-girlfriend, Ladonna, by any means necessary. The fight over their son becomes deadly and overpowered by violent music. Once again, placing Rilla on the wrong side of the law, he must rely on his past mistakes and natural street smarts to outwit his enemies.

Among Mann Robinson’s production credits include 2019 His Hers & the Truth, 2020 Justice On Trial, 2020 Troubled Waters (on BET); followed by his 2020 documentary Homelessness Is Not A Crime. His upcoming projects include Soul For Reals’ After The Rain, A Love To Die For, Sebastian, Fugazi, and Twelve Days Til Christmas.

Turnt is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

