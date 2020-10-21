Press Release
Producer Christina Cooper Joins Mann Robinson’s ‘Super Turnt’ flick Starring Jamal Woolard & Torrie Hart
*Atlanta – Set to go into production in Atlanta, GA is “Super Turnt,” the sequel to the 2020 film Turnt, written, produced, and directed by Mann Robinson. Christina Cooper has now joined the project as a producer alongside creator and mastermind Mann Robinson.
Returning from the first film are Jamal Woolard as Rilla, Torrei Hart as Rita, Dennis L.A. White as Detective Kruthers, Che Mack as Zina Holloway, Lunden De’Leon as Rilla’s mother, Calico Jonez as Marcus, and Mann Robinson as Courtney Thomas,
New additions to the sequel are Ashley Rios replacing Khalidah Medlock as Rilla’s Wife Ladonna, Harry Lennix, Brad ‘Scarface’ Jordan, E. Roger Mitchell, Duane Finley, Adrian Lockett, Tracey Love, Patrice Fisher, Melanie Halfkenny, Troy Robert, Anthony Strong, and Mercedes Sanders.
Rilla, a highly feared street-lord and rapper has just been released from prison and finds that his immediate world has changed, but the streets’ dangers remain the same. After realizing that his common-law wife, Ladonna, is not in love with him anymore, his only mission is to be a father to his son Kevin. In his absence, his son and Ladonna have been on hard times. Rita Robinson wants him to sign to her label with a slot on the TV show, turnt. Rilla knows that this will put him back on top and in the position to take care of his family. Zina Holloway re-appears with a similar plan of her own to regain custody of her son from Rilla’s ex-girlfriend, Ladonna, by any means necessary. The fight over their son becomes deadly and overpowered by violent music. Once again, placing Rilla on the wrong side of the law, he must rely on his past mistakes and natural street smarts to outwit his enemies.
Among Mann Robinson’s production credits include 2019 His Hers & the Truth, 2020 Justice On Trial, 2020 Troubled Waters (on BET); followed by his 2020 documentary Homelessness Is Not A Crime. His upcoming projects include Soul For Reals’ After The Rain, A Love To Die For, Sebastian, Fugazi, and Twelve Days Til Christmas.
Turnt is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Contact
www.mannrobinson.org
@instagram.com/mannrobinson/
twitter.com/mannrobinson_
@thechristinacooper
Entertainment
Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Monica + More Added to BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
*NEW YORK, NY –– The 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” is heating up with a newly announced lineup of presenters and performers.
Hip Hop powerhouses Snoop Dogg and T.I. alongside R&B superstar Monica are set to present. Five-time Grammy Award-winner and global icon Lil Wayne and Grammy Award-nominated Rapper Cordae joins previously announced performers including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy featuring Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign. Comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out” – comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) will co-host the annual show premiering Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.
During this time of social unrest and a global pandemic, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” launches a new initiative entitled “Hip Hop Cares,” which highlights artists who are doing their part to give back to their communities and the world at large. This year’s spotlight goes to G Herbo, for his dedication to the mental health crisis including his Swervin’ Through The Stress Initiative and Trae Tha Truth, for his work with natural disaster relief and community activism related to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Rapper, actor, producer, philanthropist and founder of the iconic hip hop label No Limit Records, Master P will be the recipient of the 2020 “I Am Hip Hop” Award. Previously announced nominees include DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations followed by Roddy Ricch with 11. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are tied for third highest nominations with 8 each. Other top nominees include Future with 6 nods, Lil Baby with 4 followed by Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scottand Mustard with 3 nominations each.
Following the 2020 BET Awards, which displayed solitary for black lives, and BET’s recent #ReclaimYourVote efforts, the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” with the theme “Hip Hop has something to say” – will be anchored in motivating our community to use their voice at the polls and vote early.
BET is launching its first-ever consumer products line timed to the Hip Hop Awards. Collaborations with New Orleans based artist BMike and outerwear apparel company Chalkline will headline the launch. These items and more will be available exclusively on BET’s new ecommerce site store.BET.com beginning on October 26.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.
“Best International Flow” is a category that will recognize artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 3:00 am CAT on October 28th, followed by international broadcasts in France on October 30th at 9:55 pm CEST, the UK on October 31st at 9:00 pm BST, and in South Korea on October 31st at 9:00 pm KST.”
Join the conversation on social media by logging on to BET’s multiple social media platforms:
On BET.com: http://www.bet.com/shows/hip-hop-awards.html
On Twitter by using hashtag: #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BET
On Facebook by liking the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards
source:
CR8 Agency
[email protected]
News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Discuss the State of the Digital World with TIME100 Talks [WATCH]
*Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spoke with TIME about how we can create compassionate and safe online communities.
The royal couple says there is a need to educate others about the impact of online communities in people’s lives offline.
While hosting a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, Harry and Meghan spoke with Edward Felsenthal, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME, about the state of the digital world.
“What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world,” Harry said. “It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”
Alexis Ohanian and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex discuss the importance of social media and technology in a #TIME100Talks.
Read the full transcript here https://t.co/YVmNDsY5sL
— TIME (@TIME) October 20, 2020
Here’s more from the press release:
On connecting the dots between many of the causes that they’re passionate about—like women’s empowerment, mental health and the environment—and online spaces, The Duchess of Sussex tells Edward: “Both of us realized that we can continue to champion these things that we’re passionate about. We can continue to do this work to try to affect change and help the people who need it most or the communities or environments that need it most, but it’s almost like you’re taking two steps forward and five steps backward if you can’t get to the root cause of the problem. Which at this point right now we see in a large way as a lot of what’s happening in the tech space.”
On why it’s imperative to make online communities healthier for everyone, The Duchess of Sussex tells Edward: “This isn’t just a tech problem. This isn’t solely a mental health or emotional wellbeing problem. This is a human problem. And what’s happening to all of us online is affecting us deeply offline.”
Scroll up to hear more from Harry and Meghan via the YouTube clip above.
News
VP Candidate Kamala Harris Gets Comic Book Makeover / LOOK
*Publisher TidalWave has announced Sen. Kamala Harris is the latest edition to its Female Force series of biographical comic books.
Harris, the VP running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joins TidalWave’s ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies.
Written by Michael Frizell, drawn by Juan Burgos, this 22-page book is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms. Also special hard cover of the comic book will also be available with cover by famed comic book artist Dave Ryan, per press release.
“Kamala Devi Harris is only the second African-American and first Asian-American Senator from the state of California. A lawyer, prosecutor, and former attorney general, Harris has devoted herself to bettering the lives of her constituents while focusing on social issues that help minorities and women,” reads TidalWave’s announcement.
“Full of grit and determination, her no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party. She is now presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.”
“I enjoyed working on this comic. As a public figure, Kamala Harris is a fascinating person. Her historic nomination is a natural progression of her talent as a politician. It will be fascinating to see what happens next. Love her or not, her placement on the ballot is groundbreaking,” said writer Michael Frizell.
“The Kamala Harris comic book helps readers in their connection to the main character on a personal level that the news, for its nature, set distance. Due to that, the goal of this project is to tell people details that most of them previously knew but couldn’t feel related to their lives.” said artist Juan Burgos.
“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” said comicbook creator Darren G. Davis. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”
Previous TidalWave titles have profiled Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton, Sonia Sotomayor, Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Condoleezza Rice and Cher.
“Female Force: Kamala Harris” will be released on October 21. Below is a preview of interior images:
