Ohio Business Owner Says His ‘White Lives Matter, Who Else Will Pay for Welfare’ Sign is Not Racist (Watch)
*The owner of a tire shop in Bethesda, Ohio has put a sign outside his door that has been labeled as racist, although he claims it wasn’t his intention.
“My sign states white lives matter, who else will pay for welfare. That is a question, not a statement, it doesn’t have a question mark at the end because I don’t have one to put there,” said Mike of Mike’s Tires, who also placed “Trump 2020” on the sign and defends the whole gesture as freedom of speech.
The president of the Belmont County chapter of the NAACP says the sign should be taken down as it promotes false information.
“We actually all pay for welfare recipients to receive their benefits,” said Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore. “When you just take facts out of thin air and put them on a billboard and call them facts, when they are your opinions, that becomes a problem.”
The business owner says the community is blowing it out of proportion.
“If you want to call it racist, you have that right, but I also have the right to put out on my sign, in my yard, what I want,” said Mike. “I’m not a racist person, I have black customers, black people deliver tires to me, I have nothing against them.”
Watch an interview with Mike and Jerry Moore in this news report below:
‘This Is Not Kneeling On A Neck’: Cop Shot During Breonna Taylor Raid Says It Was ‘Not a Race Thing’ (Watch)
*Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the officer who was shot in the leg while carrying out a search warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment, seems to think that because none of the officers knelt on her neck as in the George Floyd police killing, that race shouldn’t be a factor in their case.
Speaking out for the first time exclusively to ABC News and The Courier Journal in Louisville Tuesday, Mattingly said, “This is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like that.”
Mattingly has been accused of raiding Taylor’s house under the guise of a narcotics investigation. The officers claimed that they were executing a late-night “no-knock'” warrant. Mattingly said he was shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend, after which the police opened fire which resulted in Taylor’s death.
None of the officers have been charged with the death of Taylor, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is under fire from critics.
“It’s not a race thing like people want to try to make it to be. It’s not. This is a point where we were doing our job, we gave too much time when we go in, I get shot, we returned fire,” Mattingly said in the interview.
“This is not us going, hunting somebody down. This is not kneeling on a neck. It’s nothing like that.” he added.
Watch below:
White Woman Yells ‘F*** Black Lives Matter’ to Starbucks Barista During Mask Rant (Watch)
*A Black barista working at a Starbucks in Santee, Calif. Was the victim of a racist rant by a white customer over the weekend.
According to the viral video, a young, white woman began berating African-American employee Alex Beckom after she politely asked the customer to wear her face mask in the Oct. 17 incident.
“When you talk to me like that, I know it’s because you’re discriminating against me because I’m a Trump supporter,” said the unidentified customer. “F— Black Lives Matter.”
After Beckom gave the customer the sugar she asked for, she calmly said to the woman, “The next time you come in, I need you to keep a mask on.”
The woman snapped back, “It’s not a law! It’s a hoax! I don’t have to wear a mask. I’m not going to wear a mask. This is America. I don’t have to do what you say! Trump 2020!”
Beckom then calmly asked her to leave. The woman left, then poked her head back in to shout one more “F— Black Lives Matter!” before exiting for good.
Beckom told San Diego TV station KNSD that the customer reportedly had pulled down her mask to speak to another barista.
“I’m Black in America, so I’ve dealt with these kinds of situations before,” explained the 19-year-old worker. “So I am able to stay calm and collected in these types of situations because I don’t want to risk my job.”
Watch the incident below, or here on Twitter:
Welcome to my day at work🥰 #starbucks #karen @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/six8s4qCAx
— A l e x🧚♀️ (@Alex_beckom) October 18, 2020
Memphis Poll Worker Fired After Turning Away Voter in Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt (Video)
*A Shelby County, Tennessee, poll worker was fired Friday after election officials learned that he had turned away voters who were wearing masks and T-shirts that said Black Lives Matter.
The poll worker out of the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis was fired after he asked someone wearing a BLM T-shirt to turn it inside-out, the election commission said. Voters are usually asked to do that if they’re wearing clothing with the name of a political candidate on the ballot, but “BLM” is not political, the election commission said.
The worker was fired on the spot. Elections administrator Linda Phillips said he’d been informed several times what the rules were. “He was given very clear instructions. He was given clear instructions the next day, and again didn’t pay attention to them. So he was terminated,” Phillips said.
There is some disagreement about what the actual message on the shirt was. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said on his Facebook page that the shirt read, “I Can’t Breathe,” a phrase that is also associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Thompson said they were told by an operations manager that the message was “Black Lives Matter,” but said the worker would have been fired in either circumstance.
Early voting at 26 Shelby County sites runs through Oct. 29. Wednesday and Thursday’s turnout set early voting records, the election commission said. As of Monday night, more than 29,200 people voted.
Watch a report about the fired poll worker below:
