Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation Gets Official Website

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched the website for their new Archewell foundation.

Archwell.com went live on Wednesday, featuring an email sign-up form and contact information, along with a breakdown behind the meaning of the name.

The royal couple announced the foundation in April, noting that the Archewell name is connected to their 1-year-old son Archie.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple said in the statement.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” they continued. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Megan have relocated to Los Angeles with their son. They have appeared in severa virtual conversations with various influencers and organizations, speaking out about the impact of social media and the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Most recently, the dynamic duo hosted a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, where Harry and Meghan spoke about the state of the digital world.

“What our job is, especially throughout these conversations, is to get people to listen to the experts and for them to explain how what’s happening in the online world is affecting the world,” Harry said. “It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations. This is a global crisis: a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis.”

